How to Create the Ultimate Care Package for the People You Love: Gift Ideas & Inspiration

Maybe it’s just us, but everyone we know seems to be getting sick right now. That’s partially due to the pandemic restrictions easing, as people get back out there and catch up on all of the fun things we’ve missed out on over the past couple of years. Everyday germs have returned, and our bodies are catching up on all of those too.

If you are sick, obviously, you’ll want plenty of sleep. But another way to feel a bit better is with a care package. Care packages are a great way to cheer up someone who’s sick, going through a hard time or even for students heading off to college. They can be pre-bought or personalized, big or small, swanky or crafty. The one thing the best care packages have in common is that they come from the heart.

How to Create a Great Care Package

Personalize it: The best care packages are put together with the recipient in mind. For example, there’s no sense putting gourmet coffee into a care package for someone who doesn’t drink the stuff. Before you craft yours, think about things the person likes or that may make them feel better.

Put a theme to it: Like people, care package ideas genuinely vary. That’s where a theme can help. If you’re putting together a package for someone who is homesick, do a hometown basket with all of their favorite items from home. Know a movie lover? Curate a movie-themed basket with popcorn, a warm blanket and a gift card to their favorite streaming service. Pick a theme and let that inspire you.

Include something handmade: What is more from the heart than something handmade? You don’t have to be crafty for this one, either. Something as simple as a card or a handwritten note fits the care package bill.

Add a gift card: There are endless possibilities here, from music and books to streaming services and Uber Eats. Think about what your recipient may need or truly enjoy, then gift away.

Need more ideas? Read on for more care package ideas and a few ready-made packages you can send right now.

Personal Care

Think items that will help a person stop, relax and focus on themselves for a few minutes — like spa items, weighted blankets and candles. Basically, anything that feels good and cozy.

1. FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

2. Activated Charcoal Eye Patches for Men

3. Hair Shampoo Brush

4. Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set

5. U2SKIIN Mens Hooded Robe

Physical Well-Being

These items can be targeted to a specific ailment or be more evergreen depending on the theme of the care package basket and to whom you’re giving it. Pharmacy items, green juices, ginger shots or even some new workout bands for someone who can’t get to the gym are a good fit.

6. Vive Organic Immunity Boost

7. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

8. Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

9. Idson Muscle Roller Stick

10. ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies

Mental Well-Being

People also need time to care for their mental health, which is where items like books, journals and affirmations can come in handy. Be sure to include a couple of these items for a well-rounded care package.

11. Therapy Dough

12. The Five-Minute Journal

13. Crystalya Travel Chakra Crystals and Healing Stones

14. Mindfulness Cards

15. OLLY Ultra Strength Goodbye Stress Softgels

Snacks

Who doesn’t love a good snack when they’re feeling sick or down? These items can vary depending on a person’s taste but include home-baked goods or specialty items from local shops when you can.

16. Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups

17. Wickedly Prime Roasted Cashews

18. Milk California Brittle

19. Squish Vegan Paradise Gummies

20. Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning

Home Goods

Home goods are always part of the best care packages, whether it’s meant to cozy up a space or entertain. In that vein, puzzles, essential oils, plants or flowers are always nifty care package ideas.

21. Laguna Moon Essential Oils Set

22. Bgraamiens Puzzle-Geometric Colorful Mandala

23. The Sill Hoya Heart

24. HUTYRT Lavender Scented Candles

25. PAVILIA Premium Plaid Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

Personalized Items

We’re talking photos, customized T-shirts, mugs, tumblers or other small items that will make a person tear up or laugh when they unpack them — the more sentimental, the better.

26. Custom Lava Bracelet

27. Personalized Leather Valet Tray

28. Personalized Beard Comb

29. A Dozen Reasons You’re My Friend

30. Personalized AirPod Case

Pre-Made Care Packages

Don’t have time to put together a care package but still want to show that you care? Here are a few pre-made care package ideas you can send a loved one right now.

31. Get Well Care Package for Him

32. Unboxme Tea Care Package

33. Get Well Soon Gift Basket

34. Thinking of You — Succulent Gift Box

35. The Happiness Box

