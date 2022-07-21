How to Create the Ultimate Care Package for the People You Love: Gift Ideas & Inspiration

Care package ideas
Maybe it’s just us, but everyone we know seems to be getting sick right now. That’s partially due to the pandemic restrictions easing, as people get back out there and catch up on all of the fun things we’ve missed out on over the past couple of years. Everyday germs have returned, and our bodies are catching up on all of those too.

If you are sick, obviously, you’ll want plenty of sleep. But another way to feel a bit better is with a care package. Care packages are a great way to cheer up someone who’s sick, going through a hard time or even for students heading off to college. They can be pre-bought or personalized, big or small, swanky or crafty. The one thing the best care packages have in common is that they come from the heart.

  

How to Create a Great Care Package

Personalize it: The best care packages are put together with the recipient in mind. For example, there’s no sense putting gourmet coffee into a care package for someone who doesn’t drink the stuff. Before you craft yours, think about things the person likes or that may make them feel better.

Put a theme to it: Like people, care package ideas genuinely vary. That’s where a theme can help. If you’re putting together a package for someone who is homesick, do a hometown basket with all of their favorite items from home. Know a movie lover? Curate a movie-themed basket with popcorn, a warm blanket and a gift card to their favorite streaming service. Pick a theme and let that inspire you.

Include something handmade: What is more from the heart than something handmade? You don’t have to be crafty for this one, either. Something as simple as a card or a handwritten note fits the care package bill.

Add a gift card: There are endless possibilities here, from music and books to streaming services and Uber Eats. Think about what your recipient may need or truly enjoy, then gift away.

Need more ideas? Read on for more care package ideas and a few ready-made packages you can send right now.

  

Personal Care

Think items that will help a person stop, relax and focus on themselves for a few minutes — like spa items, weighted blankets and candles. Basically, anything that feels good and cozy.

1. FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

$13.95
Buy Now on Amazon
  

2. Activated Charcoal Eye Patches for Men

Activated Charcoal Eye Patches for Men Courtesy of Amazon

Activated Charcoal Eye Patches for Men

$17.99
Buy Now on Amazon
  

3. Hair Shampoo Brush

Hair shampoo brush Courtesy of Amazon

Hair Shampoo Brush

$7.36 $9.99 26% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

4. Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set

Shower steamers Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set

$28.00
Buy Now
  

5. U2SKIIN Mens Hooded Robe

Men's Robe Courtesy of Amazon

U2SKIIN Mens Hooded Robe

$19.99 $39.99 50% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

Physical Well-Being

These items can be targeted to a specific ailment or be more evergreen depending on the theme of the care package basket and to whom you’re giving it. Pharmacy items, green juices, ginger shots or even some new workout bands for someone who can’t get to the gym are a good fit.

6. Vive Organic Immunity Boost

Immunity shot Courtesy of Amazon

Vive Organic Immunity Boost

Buy Now on Amazon
  

7. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

collagen powder Courtesy of Amazon

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

$35.24 $47.00 25% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

8. Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

Exercise Bands Courtesy of Amazon

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

$12.95 $16.95 24% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

9. Idson Muscle Roller Stick

Muscle roller Courtesy of Amazon

Idson Muscle Roller Stick

$7.99 $15.99 50% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

10. ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies

Melatonin gummies Courtesy of Amazon

ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies

$17.61 $18.99 7% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

Mental Well-Being

People also need time to care for their mental health, which is where items like books, journals and affirmations can come in handy. Be sure to include a couple of these items for a well-rounded care package.

11. Therapy Dough

therapy dought Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Therapy Dough

$15.00
Buy Now
  

12. The Five-Minute Journal

The Five Minute Journal Courtesy of Amazon

The Five-Minute Journal

$28.99
Buy Now on Amazon
  

13. Crystalya Travel Chakra Crystals and Healing Stones

Healing crystals Courtesy of Amazon

Crystalya Travel Chakra Crystals and Healing Stones

$27.97
Buy Now on Amazon
  

14. Mindfulness Cards

Mindfulness card set Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Mindfulness Card Set

$16.95
Buy Now
  

15. OLLY Ultra Strength Goodbye Stress Softgels

Stress softgels Courtesy of Amazon

OLLY Ultra Strength Goodbye Stress Softgels

$18.99 $19.99 5% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

Snacks

Who doesn’t love a good snack when they’re feeling sick or down? These items can vary depending on a person’s taste but include home-baked goods or specialty items from local shops when you can.

16. Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups

Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups

$30.00
Buy Now
  

17. Wickedly Prime Roasted Cashews

Gourmet cashews Courtesy of Amazon

Wickedly Prime Roasted Cashews

$5.42
Buy Now on Amazon
  

18. Milk California Brittle

See's Brittle Courtesy of See's Candy

See's Candy Milk California Brittle

$32.50
Buy Now
  

19. Squish Vegan Paradise Gummies

vegan gummies Courtesy of Squish

Squish Vegan Paradise Gummies

$15.75
Buy Now
  

20. Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning

Popcorn set Courtesy of Amazon

Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning

$21.80
Buy Now on Amazon
  

Home Goods

Home goods are always part of the best care packages, whether it’s meant to cozy up a space or entertain. In that vein, puzzles, essential oils, plants or flowers are always nifty care package ideas.

21. Laguna Moon Essential Oils Set

essential oil pack Courtesy of Amazon

Laguna Moon Essential Oils Set

$6.99 $19.99 65% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

22. Bgraamiens Puzzle-Geometric Colorful Mandala

Bgraamiens Puzzle-Geometric Colorful Mandala Courtesy of Amazon

Bgraamiens Puzzle-Geometric Colorful Mandala

$18.99
Buy Now on Amazon
  

23. The Sill Hoya Heart

The Sill Hoya Heart Courtesy of The Sill

The Sill Hoya Heart

$48.00
Buy Now
  

24. HUTYRT Lavender Scented Candles

Funny get better candle Courtesy of Amazon

HUTYRT Lavender Scented Candles

$19.99 $20.99 5% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

25. PAVILIA Premium Plaid Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

Throw blanket Courtesy of Amazon

PAVILIA Premium Plaid Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

$21.99
Buy Now on Amazon
  

Personalized Items

We’re talking photos, customized T-shirts, mugs, tumblers or other small items that will make a person tear up or laugh when they unpack them — the more sentimental, the better.

26. Custom Lava Bracelet

Custom lava bracelet Courtesy of Etsy

Custom Lava Bracelet

$29.99
Buy Now
  

27. Personalized Leather Valet Tray

Leather valet tray Courtesy of Etsy

Personalized Leather Valet Tray

$21.85
Buy Now
  

28. Personalized Beard Comb

Personalized Beard Comb Courtesy of Etsy

Personalized Beard Comb

$12.95
Buy Now
  

29. A Dozen Reasons You’re My Friend

Messages of friendship Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

A Dozen Reasons You're My Friend

$40.00
Buy Now
  

30. Personalized AirPod Case

personalized ipod case Courtesy of Etsy

Personalized AirPod Case

$21.99
Buy Now
  

Pre-Made Care Packages

Don’t have time to put together a care package but still want to show that you care? Here are a few pre-made care package ideas you can send a loved one right now.

31. Get Well Care Package for Him

Men's Care Package Courtesy of Etsy

Get Well Care Package for Him

$48.00
Buy Now
  

32. Unboxme Tea Care Package

Tea care package Courtesy of Amazon

Unboxme Tea Care Package

$40.00
Buy Now on Amazon
  

33. Get Well Soon Gift Basket

Get well soon gift basket Courtesy of Amazon

Get Well Soon Gift Basket

$42.99
Buy Now on Amazon
  

34. Thinking of You — Succulent Gift Box

Thinking of you care package Courtesy of Etsy

Thinking of You - Succulent Gift Box

$34.21
Buy Now
  

35. The Happiness Box

The Happiness Box Courtesy of Amazon

The Happiness Box

$49.95 $54.95 9% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

