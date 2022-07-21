How to Create the Ultimate Care Package for the People You Love: Gift Ideas & Inspiration
Maybe it’s just us, but everyone we know seems to be getting sick right now. That’s partially due to the pandemic restrictions easing, as people get back out there and catch up on all of the fun things we’ve missed out on over the past couple of years. Everyday germs have returned, and our bodies are catching up on all of those too.
If you are sick, obviously, you’ll want plenty of sleep. But another way to feel a bit better is with a care package. Care packages are a great way to cheer up someone who’s sick, going through a hard time or even for students heading off to college. They can be pre-bought or personalized, big or small, swanky or crafty. The one thing the best care packages have in common is that they come from the heart.
How to Create a Great Care Package
Personalize it: The best care packages are put together with the recipient in mind. For example, there’s no sense putting gourmet coffee into a care package for someone who doesn’t drink the stuff. Before you craft yours, think about things the person likes or that may make them feel better.
Put a theme to it: Like people, care package ideas genuinely vary. That’s where a theme can help. If you’re putting together a package for someone who is homesick, do a hometown basket with all of their favorite items from home. Know a movie lover? Curate a movie-themed basket with popcorn, a warm blanket and a gift card to their favorite streaming service. Pick a theme and let that inspire you.
Include something handmade: What is more from the heart than something handmade? You don’t have to be crafty for this one, either. Something as simple as a card or a handwritten note fits the care package bill.
Add a gift card: There are endless possibilities here, from music and books to streaming services and Uber Eats. Think about what your recipient may need or truly enjoy, then gift away.
Need more ideas? Read on for more care package ideas and a few ready-made packages you can send right now.
Personal Care
Think items that will help a person stop, relax and focus on themselves for a few minutes — like spa items, weighted blankets and candles. Basically, anything that feels good and cozy.
1. FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
2. Activated Charcoal Eye Patches for Men
3. Hair Shampoo Brush
4. Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set
5. U2SKIIN Mens Hooded Robe
Physical Well-Being
These items can be targeted to a specific ailment or be more evergreen depending on the theme of the care package basket and to whom you’re giving it. Pharmacy items, green juices, ginger shots or even some new workout bands for someone who can’t get to the gym are a good fit.
6. Vive Organic Immunity Boost
7. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
8. Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands
9. Idson Muscle Roller Stick
10. ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies
Mental Well-Being
People also need time to care for their mental health, which is where items like books, journals and affirmations can come in handy. Be sure to include a couple of these items for a well-rounded care package.
11. Therapy Dough
12. The Five-Minute Journal
13. Crystalya Travel Chakra Crystals and Healing Stones
14. Mindfulness Cards
15. OLLY Ultra Strength Goodbye Stress Softgels
Snacks
Who doesn’t love a good snack when they’re feeling sick or down? These items can vary depending on a person’s taste but include home-baked goods or specialty items from local shops when you can.
16. Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups
17. Wickedly Prime Roasted Cashews
18. Milk California Brittle
19. Squish Vegan Paradise Gummies
20. Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning
Home Goods
Home goods are always part of the best care packages, whether it’s meant to cozy up a space or entertain. In that vein, puzzles, essential oils, plants or flowers are always nifty care package ideas.
21. Laguna Moon Essential Oils Set
22. Bgraamiens Puzzle-Geometric Colorful Mandala
23. The Sill Hoya Heart
24. HUTYRT Lavender Scented Candles
25. PAVILIA Premium Plaid Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
Personalized Items
We’re talking photos, customized T-shirts, mugs, tumblers or other small items that will make a person tear up or laugh when they unpack them — the more sentimental, the better.
26. Custom Lava Bracelet
27. Personalized Leather Valet Tray
28. Personalized Beard Comb
29. A Dozen Reasons You’re My Friend
30. Personalized AirPod Case
Pre-Made Care Packages
Don’t have time to put together a care package but still want to show that you care? Here are a few pre-made care package ideas you can send a loved one right now.