Spoiling On a Budget: 17 Cheap Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $25 We Know They’ll Love

Christmas is over, and we’ve finally made it to a new year. But, one thing that hasn’t fallen off our radar quite yet? Gift giving. Everyone’s favorite Hallmark holiday is looming in the distance, and this year, we’re balling on a budget with cheap Valentine’s Day under $25 that everyone will love.

Gifting for Valentine’s Day doesn’t come as easy as shopping for the best Christmas gifts. Sorting out who to buy gifts for is an easy step one (if you’re not buying one of the best gifts for your girlfriend or boyfriend, you’re doing V-Day wrong), but deciding what actually is the best gift this Valentine’s Day is a much harder step two — especially for those of us that went a little bit overboard with shopping during the holidays.

The key to Valentine’s Day? Your giftee likely won’t necessarily care what they get, just as long as they get something. You can go wrong with a bouquet of flowers, but in a lot of cases, they can get quite pricy. You also don’t want to cheap out and buy something that looks inexpensive either. Lucky for you, picking up the best cheap Valentine’s Day gifts is one of the easiest things you can do in 2023. From self-care tools to a set of dice that will save you hours from choosing a show on Netflix, find all of our affordably unique gift ideas for V-Day below.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods $13.00 Beer drinkers, soda sippers, iced tea fanatics — no matter what they’re sipping on, gift them one of these hilarious beer coats for V-Day this year, starting at just $13 a pop.

Courtesy of Amazon $9.98 $19.99 50% off A jade roller and a gua sha for just $10? This too-good-to-be-true set actually exists on Amazon for 50% off right now. Your Valentine has always wanted one; it’s finally time to pick one up.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods $25.00 Whether you’ve been dating for years or days, this intimacy card deck is an excellent way to help you learn more about your significant other. There are 150 cards in total to help you both relive old memories and learn more than you ever did.

Courtesy of Amazon $18.38 $22.98 20% off Budding relationship? Let the relationship grow the same way your Valentine’s clippings will in this plant terrarium. Plus, it’s available at 20% off via a clipped coupon on the item’s Amazon page.

Courtesy of Amazon $15.99 $19.99 20% off Three masks for the price of one? We’ll take ’em. Knock off three different folks on your V-Day gifting list with these affordable, well-rated, 100% blackout sleep masks.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods $15.00 Any coffee lover knows this cup like the back of their hand. This V-Day, get your coffee-loving Valentine this gift in a ceramic version from Uncommon Goods.

Courtesy of Amazon $17.90 There is no better feeling than a cozy bed with fresh new sheets. Something you might be surprised about? Amazon Basics actually makes some extremely comfortable ones, making them easily one of the best cheap Valentine’s Day gifts this year.

Courtesy of Tubby Todd $17.00 While Tubby Todd’s Bubble Bath is technically made for kids and babies, this is a luxuriously fun bubble bath that will have your Valentine relaxing the second they stick their first toe in the tub.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods $18.00 One of the most annoying feelings on the planet? What to pick on Netflix when you’re with your significant other. Let these dice help you instead.

Courtesy of Drizly $11.99 If you’re sharing a few glasses of wine on V-Day (which you absolutely should be), look nowhere else than a delicious bottle of rosé. This year, we’re going with this flavorful bottle from Josh Cellars.

Courtesy of Amazon $11.99 $16.00 25% off These high-rated facial mask sheets will only cost you $12 for 16 sheets total. To us, this simply looks like the perfect way V-Day to spend on the couch with your boo.

Courtesy of Harry’s $15.00 Got yourself a Harry’s lover in the house? Introduce them to the Craft Handle, Harry’s newest addition to the brand’s growing line of razors. This sophisticated razor recently came out on January 11 of this year and is SPY tested and approved.

Courtesy or Nordstrom $20.00 Winter weather is nowhere near over. Make sure your Valentine’s hands stay hydrated with some of the best hand lotion money can buy from Nécessaire.

Courtesy of Amazon $19.95 Coffee, cocktails, water and the like. You name it; it can go inside this Hydro Flask tumbler.

Courtesy of Amazon $19.99 With what feels like an indestructible design and a look that sits well on the head of both men and women, you can’t rule out Carhartt when picking up one of the best cheap gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Courtesy of Amazon $24.99 $39.99 38% off At just $25, this is the most affordable Echo device you can purchase. And trust us — everyone needs one of the best Alexa devices in their home in 2023. She’s simply way too helpful.