The 12 Best Christmas Stocking Holders for Decking Out Your Mantel This Holiday

Just because you have a Christmas to-do list as long as your arm doesn’t mean there aren’t small jobs that will get forgotten during the run-up to the big holiday. Whether it’s defrosting the ham, baking cookies for your Christmas Eve visitors or hanging Christmas lights from the gutter, the holidays are full of instances where things don’t get done. Another simple job that can often end up more complicated than you want is hanging your Christmas stockings. This is where the best Christmas stocking holders come in handy.

If your mantel doesn’t have built-in hooks, you’ll find yourself in a bit of a pickle if you don’t have the best Christmas stocking holders. Save yourself from banging nails into your mantelpiece or attempting to precariously anchor your stockings in a potentially dangerous manner by being prepared for the job with a purpose-made Christmas stocking holder.

As functional decor pieces, Christmas stocking holders are a simple yet effective way to hang your stockings. They come in a range of styles and even include options for households that don’t have fireplaces and mantels. Many even sport a festive look to blend in with your Christmas decorations while featuring protective covers and fabrics to prevent any damage from occurring to your mantel.

We’ve put together a list of 12 different stocking hanging options. There are choices for hanging your stockings from the mantelpiece and free-standing options for anyone who prefers hanging their stockings elsewhere.

1. Haute Decor Candy Cane Stocking Holder

BEST OVERALL

They may be intended for hanging your stockings off the mantel, but somehow these Haute Decor Candy Cane Stocking Holders manage to add an extra spark of Christmas while accomplishing their task. The steel canes are decorated in polyester to give your holder a candy cane-like appearance that kids (and adults) are sure to love. Each holder is lightweight and can manage up to 10 pounds of stuffed stockings. The universal design also fits almost every mantel’s shape and size.

2. G litzhome Marquee LED Lighted Joy Stocking Holder

BEST LIGHTED

Make a huge statement using these marquee Christmas stocking holders. This set of three holders comes together to spell the word “joy” as they hang your stocking on the mantle while adding beautiful lighting to your living space. Made of durable metal, they operate with two AA batteries, and each comes with an easy-to-use hook for fuss-free decorating.

3. OurWarm Christmas Stocking ​Holders

FOR PET LOVERS

Perfect for dog lovers, this set of stocking holders come in the fashion of a bone and dog paw crafted of silver metal with red and black buffalo plaid. Designed with frame fronts, you can display photos of your family or favorite pets as they sit on top of your mantle. These durable holders are made of zinc alloy and come with a flannel-like bottom that protects your mantle’s surface while preventing slippage.

4. Village Lighting Company Garland and Stocking Mantle Hanger 3-Pack

BEST ADJUSTABLE

These fireplace mantle Christmas stocking hangers can fit mantles up to 8 inches thick and come with two hooks on each, so you can hang your stocking and hang garland, lights or something else across your fireplace easily. They’ve got a cantilever design that makes them sturdy even with heavy stockings attached; each has an 11-pound capacity. They’ve made of durable, heavy iron with a brown protective coating on the outside, and they come with rubber pads underneath to protect the surface of your mantle.

5. Snowflake Stocking Holders

BEST DESIGN

These snowflake Christmas stocking holders are simple, sophisticated and will offer a special twinkle to your mantlepiece during the holiday season. They come in a four-pack and are made of chrome with a sparkly finish. Each has a maximum two-pound capacity, so you can’t load up your stockings and then hang them back up, but they’ll look nice above the fireplace regardless. The silver is also neutral enough to match a variety of decor.

6. Finmor Christmas Stocking Holder Set of 4

BEST NEUTRAL

If you’ve got extra special stockings and don’t want your stocking holders to overshadow the design of your stockings, this set of four is perfect. They have a simple curved design and are made of thicker metal built to last. They’re a unique and sophisticated way to display stockings without distracting from the rest of the decor. They easily clip on and can be adjusted to fit most fireplaces. They also require no tools to install and are designed to be damage-free.

7. Holiday Time Stocking Holder

BEST FOR COUPLES

This adorable Christmas stocking holder duo is perfect for two-person households who want some holiday cheer on their mantle. Santa Claus and Snowman team up and each measure 6.25 inches high by 4.5 inches wide to keep your stockings in place for when the big night comes, each in their Christmas-y outfits.

8. Personalized Metal Christmas Stocking Holder

BEST PERSONALIZED

This personalized stocking tree is perfect for households with no chimney or mantle but still want something special to display their stockings on Christmas Eve. It can hold up to six stockings and is made of heavy-duty metal durable enough to last for years. It comes in two styles: a green stand with a yellow star or a brushed silver stand with a green tree on top, and both are easy to assemble and disassemble for storage. The stand measures 5 feet tall and weighs about 5 pounds.

9. Cypress Home Christmas Mantel Sign

BEST WALL-MOUNTED

The Cypress Home Christmas Mantel Sign is a stocking holder option made from painted wood, providing space for up to six different stockings. The sign’s design features one of the most famous lines from everyone’s favorite Christmas poem The Night Before Christmas. You’ll also find that the Cypress Home used bright red paint to give the sign an eye-catching appearance. In addition, there are two hangers on the back for easy mounting. Alternatively, this piece can be propped up without a problem.

10. Holiday Joy Christmas Safety Grip Stocking Holders

BEST BUDGET

The Holiday Joy Christmas Safety Grip Stocking Holders are a cheap and cheerful answer to hanging your stockings without causing any damage to your mantle. Unlike many competing metal options, these holders feature a soft grip at the end to prevent the potentially damaging metal from contact with the mantel's surface. Each pack includes four individual holders, designed to increase their grip when weight is added.

11. Reindeer Team Cut-Out Poses Stocking Holder

MOST STYLISH

Sporting a beautiful silhouette-style design, these Reindeer Team Cut-Out Poses Stocking Holders are undoubtedly the most stylish offering we have on our list. The set includes four different holders featuring reindeer in different poses. Each one is made from tough, black metal. The pedestal bases are weighted, so it’s easy to hang your stockings without worrying that the weight will tip them over. The versatile design also means you can use holders on items other than the mantelpiece, like bookshelves, table tops and shelves.

12. ‘Believe’ Christmas Stocking Holder Stand

BEST FREESTANDING

At just under three and a half feet high, the DermaPAD Believe Christmas Stocking Holder Stand is a fun addition to any home at Christmas, whether you have a mantel or not. Sitting closer to the ground, this stand is ideal for letting kids hang and discover their own stockings on Christmas morning. In addition, the stand has five hangers and a built-in banner that reads: “Believe.”

