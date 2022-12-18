There’s Still Time: 30 Watches for Everyone on Your Holiday Gift Giving List

‘Tis the season of giving and all that conveys. When you’re looking for a meaningful gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list, you can never go wrong with a watch. Watches for Christmas or Hannukah or Kwanza are, pardon the pun, a time honored gift. When you give someone a watch, they’ll use it throughout the year. And every time they strap it on their wrist or look at the dial, they’ll think of you.

Beautiful watches are an exquisite combination of art and science, and if you choose the right timepiece, this is a holiday gift that will last for a long time.

To help out our last-minute holiday shoppers, we’ve put together a guide to the most popular watches for gifting in 2022. The vast majority of these watches can still be purchased online and arrive in time for Christmas, but that window is closing fast.

Whether you’re looking for a watch for him, a watch for a valued coworker, best bud, favorite niece, nephew, or the women in your life, we’ve gathered up watch gifts for every budget. Here is a list of 30 great watches that can be delivered before Christmas Eve.

Men’s Watch Gift Guide

Getting a watch for the guys in your life could be one of the easiest presents to get and give. Guys talk about their favorite watchmakers and styles a lot. If you’re not sure that the watch you picked for dad, bro or your best bud is the right one, either start a “watch chat” that could give you enough information to go in the right direction or take a glance at what they’re wearing. Then armed with that info, go forth and shop.

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus BEST FOR WORLD TRAVELERS $1795.00 $1795.00 This handsome looking 40mm watch is designed to for people who are globally on the go. This GMT automatic watch displays both 12 and 24 hour time, and the bright red bezel features cities in 24 time zones. The Swiss-made timepiece has a date complication, a slick sunray dial, and a matching red second hand. It also has a 42-hour power reserve, is water-resistant to 200 meters, and most importantly, production is limited to 500 pieces.

Courtesy of Amazon Best designer deal $55.00 $59.95 8% off $49.95 $59.95 17% off American menswear designer Todd Snyder has a long time partnership with Timex. The duo has reimagined the brand’s classic military, field, dress, and sport watches. The Black Jack is a retro cool take on the classic divers watch. It’s a perfect holiday gift for guys who are into the MCM trend or like watches that elevate their personal style. A mineral glass crystal covers a multicolored dial. It has a stainless steel 40mm case, fabric and leather strap and is water-resistant to 50 meters/165 feet

Courtesy of Macy’s BEST DRESS SMARTWATCH $725.00 This looks like an impressive sporty dress watch, and it is, but there’s more under the hood. This sleek watch is also a smartwatch that’s loaded with wellness apps like heat rate monitor, gyroscope, and barometer. Apps include the Wear OS by Google Apps, Cardio Coach, sleep, and stress trackers. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and is iOS and Android compatible. It has 1 GB memory and 8 GB storage. You can also change the dial’s look in a snap.



This watch has a silver-toned aluminum 43mm case with a black rubber strap. It’s water-resistant to 43 meters. Montblanc’s watch also comes with a two year limited warranty.

Courtesy of Nordstrom most Minimalist $98.00 $78.40 $95.00 17% off When MVMT came on the watch scene, they were viewed (positively) as a disruptor because they offered fine craftsmanship at a reasonable price. Since their first watch debuted, they consistently create good looking watches that can be worn every day as well as for special events. If you’ve got a guy on your list who appreciates sleek looking watches, give them a MVMT watch. This monochromatic watch gets a zing of color with its red sweep hand. It has a date complication at the three, a leather strap, and a nicely sized 43mm case. It runs on quartz movement. The mineral crystal covers a stainless steel case.

courtesy of Nixon BEST for watersports $150.00 $150.00 Nixon’s Base Tide Pro was literally designed for those who love the sea. Not only is this watch fully water-resistant to 100 meters, but it also comes with pre-programmed tide information on 550 beaches across the planet. It’s made with recycled ocean plastics, and the case is fiber-reinforced polycarbonate. It has an LED readout that’s easy to read at a glance too. The silicone watch band is vented and stays in place with locking loopers. It comes in nine different colorways. The watch’s functions include dual time, 12 or 24 hour, day, date, sunrise and sunset data, future and past tide information, dual time, three types of alarms, countdown timer, wave counter, chronograph and an EL backlight.

Courtesy of Caravelle by Bulova AMERICAN HERITAGE BRAND $108.38 $150.00 28% off $90.00 $150.00 40% off Founded in the US in 1875, Bulova is one of America’s first watch companies. This prestige watch brand combined sass, style and impeccable craftmanship. In the early 1960s, they acquired Caravelle, another top notch watch brand. Now they’re owned by Citizen. So, when you give a Caravelle designed by Bulova as a holiday gift, you’re giving a handsome watch that’s imbued with history and style. This seriously cool looking watch has a deep green dial that’s accented by silver-toned indices and hands. The 39mm stainless steel case has a domed mineral crystal and a matching stainless steel bracelet. It has a date complication at the three and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

Courtesy of Hamilton Watches BEST RETRO $1195.00 Hamilton watches is an American heritage brand that’s made in Switzerland. For the first 111 years, Hamilton watches were made in Lancaster, PA, and then moved to Switzerland in the 1980s. This is a long sentence that means when you buy a Hamilton watch, you’re getting the best of the Old and New Worlds.



Known for their aviation watches, the Pan Europe Day Date Automatic watch has a slightly retro feel to it. That’s because the original was a chronograph that was released back in 1971. The newer version is three-hand automatic. Go sporty with the striped NATO strap or get down to business wearing the black leather watch strap. Either way, the watch looks superb. The nicely sized 42mm case has a red sweep hand that contrasts beautifully against the deep blue dial. It has day and date complications and has an 80-hour power reserve.

Courtesy of MOMA MOST CUTTING EDGE $79.99 $80.00 SPGBK AKA Spring Break is a POC-owned watch company whose designs are so cool, they’ve been added to MOMA’s design store. Based in North Carolina, these unisex watches come in brilliant hues to match your mood and your wardrobe. This hot pink watch (which also comes in other colors) has a 44mm case, and has quartz movement.

Courtesy of JC Penney sweetest deal $19.40 $21.56 10% off $24.25 $29.95 19% off G-SHOCK watches have achieved cult-like status; when they drop a new limited edition watch, it sells out in minutes. This gold and black Casio digital watch has everything a G-SHOCK lover would want, at a fantastic price. If you know a Casio G-SHOCK lover, grab this, and place it near the menorah or under the tree. They’ll be incredibly thrilled. The watch is 100 meters water-resistant. Has 31 time zones and can do four different cities in multi-time. It has a 1/100-second stopwatch, can show elapsed time, split time, countdown timer, five alarms and an automatic calendar to 2099. In other words, all the cool stuff that the higher priced G-SHOCK watch models have. At this price, get one for yourself too.

Women’s Watch Gift Guide

When looking at beautiful watches for the women in your life, do try to match the watch to their sense of style. Likewise, try to match your gift to their lifestyle. If you have daredevils on your holiday gift list, look for watches that are water-resistant and durable. Travelers will love a watch that offers world time, while fashionistas will prefer a designer watch with a chic design.

An easy way to match their personal style? If you can, check out their jewelry box or watch collection, and then choose a watch that would match what they already have. If you don’t have that access, ask one of their friends or siblings what they would like.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST DESIGNER $79.20 $198.00 60% off $99.00 $198.00 50% off Kate Spade creatives coveted contemporary clothing, accessories, and watches. This sleek, minimalist watch is a go-to for casual, work and party styles. It has a 30mm gold-tone case, three-hand quartz movement and a hardened mineral crystal lens. The navy blue leather strap prettily echoes the navy blue face. It’s also water-resistant to 30m.

Courtesy of Tilly’s BEST OVERSIZED $111.96 $120.00 7% off $96.00 $120.00 20% off You can never go wrong with a G-SHOCK watch. Popular with all age groups, these fashionable watches are also indestructible. The BA130CV-2A is a collab with dancer and choreographer RHIEHATA. The oversized 46mm skeleton watch is done in a pastel metallic hue with translucent hands. “Catch The Vibe” is printed below the case.

Like all G-SHOCK watches, this one is shock resistant, has five alarms, and is water-resistant to 100 meters. It has world time with 29 time zones and daylight saving on/off. The watch has LED light and a full auto calendar to 2099.

Courtesy of Amazon MOST DAZZLING $1399.00 Looking for a gift that can be worn day to night, all year round? This Michele watch is glittery enough for important events and looks chic during the day. Classically styled, this stunning stainless steel watch has a Sunray silver dial that has 134 conflict-free diamonds (0.61 TCW) which are used to frame the dial and highlight the face. This is a three-hand Swiss movement watch that is water-resistant to 5 ATM. This watch’s band can be switched out to any of Michele’s fashionable straps.

Courtesy of Macy’s WILL OUTLAST ANYTHING $140.25 $275.00 49% off $198.68 $233.75 15% off Citizen watches run on Eco-Drive; that means all a watch needs to do its job is a tiny sliver of sunlight. True story: I thought I lost my Citizen watch. Four years later, I found it in the bottom of a box in my storage unit. I strapped it on my wrist, walked outside, and within fifteen minutes, it started working again.



So, if there’s someone on your list who beats the crap out of everything, this is the watch to give this holiday season. This beautiful watch will keep time until the sun dims its light, so it could also be given as a symbol of enduring love. It has a 29mm case that’s highlighted with a crystal encrusted bezel. It’s a three hand watch with a date complication. The watch uses quartz movement and is water-resistant to 50 meters.

Courtesy of Macy’s BEST FOR POTTER HEADS $150.00 $200.00 25% off $200.00 If anyone you know has expressed the desire to be a Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, now they can with Fossil’s new Harry Potter unisex watch collection. Each house (Slytherin pictured above) has a 40mm stainless steel case that’s connected to a striped leather-backed ribbon band. Emblazoned on the dial and the caseback is each house’s symbol. These three-hand watches use quartz movement and are water-resistant to 50 meters. The Harry Potter-themed watches come in a tin presentation case that’s decorated with each house’s symbol.

Courtesy of Mondaine BEST PREPPY $179.00 $225.00 Mondaine’s Classic watch, the same design that’s used for the official Swiss Railway clocks is given a preppy twist with this pastel colored strap. It’s made from recycled PET bottles. The stainless steel case measures 30mm and has a hardened mineral crystal. The watch uses the RONDS 763E quartz movement. It’s water-resistant to 30 meters/100 feet/3 bars. This watch will continue to look fresh and fun for years to come.

Courtesy of Banneker watches MOST FASHION FORWARD $119.00 $210.00 43% off Based in Denver, Banneker Watches is named after the creator of the first US-made clock. Benjamin Banneker, a free born African American was born in Maryland in 1731. He was also a mathematician, naturalist, and was hired by George Washington to assist in planning the layout of the District of Columbia. The company is also the first US-based African American watch company headed by Derrick Holmes.

In honor of Banneker, each has a wooden element added to its design. The Supernova has a 44mm skateboard wood case highlighted in colors. Anchored to the wrist with a nylon case, this unisex watch uses Japanese Seiko PC21 movement.

Courtesy of Radley London BEST FOR PET LOVERS $95.00 Starting as a twice a week stall in London’s famed Camden Market in 1988, Radley London’s leather bags quickly became international best sellers. Their iconic Scottie dog logo can be found on bags, wallets, and their line of watches.

Charming and whimsical, this two-hand watch showcases a dog and cat on its dial. The watch has a recycled leather strap, gold-plated 34mm case and is water-resistant. It has quartz movement and comes with a two-year manufacturer’s guarantee.

Courtesy of Timex BEST RETRO $65.00 $69.00 The big, bold LED watches of the late 1980s and early 90s are making a fashionable comeback. If you have a vintage lover in your life, or someone who loves gadgets, this is their watch. It has Timex’s INDIGLO light up dial, is water-resistant to 30 meters, and a functioning chronograph. The 34mm case is covered by an acrylic crystal. It has a month, date and day display and a working alarm. The silicone strap has a silver buckle. It also comes in black, olive green, and burgundy.

Courtesy of Macy’s AFFORdable find $19.75 $39.50 50% off Designed exclusively for Macy’s, this gold and enamel watch has the hallmarks of a luxury watch, but it’s wallet friendly. The 30mm case has a blue dial with gold-tone indices and Roman numeral hour markers. The three-hand watch has quartz movement. It is water-resistant to 30mm and comes with a two year limited warranty. Macy’s will also re-size the watch’s bracelet for free if you bring it in to the store.

Children’s Watch Gift Guide

Most of the watches found in this grouping are unisex. So many little ones, boys as well as girls, are fascinated with dinosaurs, cartoon characters, tech and Disney. When picking out a child’s watch, check in with the parent regarding what are the child’s interests. A watch that reflects their favorite character could be the perfect fit. For older kids, we’ve also included children’s watches that look more like a grownup watch.

Courtesy of Blok Watches GROWS WITH YOU $179.00 Based in the United States, this brand new watch company is the first Swiss watch specifically designed for kids. Not only does it offer the same quality of a Swiss-made watch for adults, but this watch is also virtually indestructible. It’s water-resistant to 100 meters, has a sapphire crystal lens, and the rotating bezel has timer blocks to help teach time management. Its battery will last 10 years! The watch’s strap is made from recycled bottles and will fit wrists with a five to six inch circumference. It closes with Velcro, making it easy to get on and off. As the child grows, you can pick up a longer strap to fit them. This watch is also perfect for adults who have slender wrists. The Blok 33 comes in fuchsia/magenta, navy/Swiss red, aqua/teal, black, monochrome (black and white), and yellow/chartreuse combinations.

Courtesy of Macy’s MOST SPORTY $85.00 $58.99 $85.00 31% off This unisex kid and teen’s watch is a sporty edition to anyone’s watch or accessory collection. The three-hand watch has nicely sized numerals on a generously sized 36mm case. It has a silicone strap that has the same pique texture as their classic polos. The watch is also water-resistant to 50 meters and comes with a two-year international guarantee.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST TEEN UNISEX $62.00 $115.00 46% off $115.00 Inspired by the clean, minimalist designs of the Danish interior design school, Skagen watches are a stylish way to quietly stand out from the crowd. This sleek three-hand watch could be a teen’s first “grown up” watch, as adults wear this style too. It has a 40mm case that’s made with at least 50% recycled stainless steel. The leather strap comes from tanneries that have been certified under the Leather Working Group. The watch has an impact mineral crystal and quartz movement.

Courtesy of Macy’s 2-for-1 deal $29.99 $39.99 25% off This unisex smartwatch comes with a matching headset that plugs right into the watch. The 42mm case has 10 different interfaces and comes with 30 S.T.E.M and active games, audiobooks, quick how-to lessons and is programmed with 20 songs. It also has a swivel camera and an In Case of Emergency card on the watch. It’s free of GPS tracking too. They come in a variety of animal-themes, and one of these sets was seen on a character in the Netflix movie “Falling for Christmas.” This set is recommended for children ages three and up.

Courtesy of Kohl’s BEST DISNEY TIE-IN $31.99 $39.99 20% off Disney’s animated hit can now be worn on the wrist. Designed for children ages three and up, this smartwatch cannot be connected to Wi-Fi, nor does it have texting or calling options, making it safe and secure to use. It also has a USB charging cable in addition to a Longwear battery.

The Encanto-themed 30mm watch has 10 different watch faces, an alarm, timer, stopwatch, and a calculator. The watch also comes with six games, and it can take photos and videos. It also has a voice recorder and a step counter.

Courtesy of Amazon bests watch $31.44 $40.00 21% off We’re not sure why, but sharks and sharky things seem to delight little kids the world over. And this watch is dotted with sharks on the dial and the strap. This may look like a fun fashion watch, but Swatch was sneaky in a good way, as this watch helps little ones learn how to tell time. Designed for children ages five to seven, this watch has three different colored hands, is BPA-free and has quartz movement. It’s so sturdy that if it ends up in the wash, it’ll work for years to after. It’s also shock-resistant and water-resistant to 100 feet and is Swiss-made.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST TEEN GAL WATCH $18.00 $33.75 47% off Just as teen guys start yearning for an “adult” watch, so do teen gals. Armitron is the official watch brand of the New York Yankees. This particular watch has gotten rave reviews on Amazon; “the watch is stylish and very well made. I loved it so much; I bought another one…” This neutral-toned watch has a diamond at the twelve and uses Japanese quartz movement. It has a 24mm case and a leather strap. This sophisticated looking watch could take her from high school to college, and even her first job.

Courtesy of Amazon Most Chic $16.89 This stylish watch was designed for children from the ages of three to twelve, however, if someone you know has a slender wrist, they can wear it too. The cleanly designed dial gives the watch a sophisticated look. It’s water-resistant to 30 meters and uses Japanese quartz movement. The watch has a silicone strap and stainless steel crown and buckle. The watch comes in three other colors and has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST UNISEX DRESS WATCH $17.99 This sophisticated looking unisex watch is water-proof, shock resistant and uses Japanese quartz movement. It has a 34mm case, and will fit wrists from 6.1 inches to 8.26 inches. Kids can wear it every day or for special occasions. It also comes in three other pastel shades.