I’m Gifting This Oprah-Approved iPhone Accessory to Every Busy Mom I Know This Christmas

Finding a gift for mom should be easy, after all she did birth you! But sometimes it can be hard to push through the cliché barrage of gifts that normally serve as go-to’s for matriarchs during the holiday season: massages, candles, gift certificates for hugs. Let’s sideswipe the junk and get mom something she’ll actually use, shall we?

Oprah included a crossbody iPhone case bag on her list of favorite things for 2022, and we’re officially endorsing this idea as a perfect last-minute gift for moms this year. These cases are not only protective but convenient, putting your mom’s smartphone within reach all the time and keeping it safer from accidental drops and scuffs.

We’ve included a few options below, including Oprah’s favorite and a few dupe alternatives we love. We also included a splurge option, if your mom prefers something on the bougier side. Also, if you’re shopping for last-minute gifts, shop assured knowing each of the products below arrive in time for Christmas as of time of publishing.*

Courtesy of Amazon oprah's favorite things 2022 $47.20 $59.00 20% off This smartphone crossbody bag is made using canvas and vegan leather with a comfortable strap and button snap for convenient security. The strap is adjustable and the case can fit the iPhone 12 Pro Max and all smaller sizes. It’s currently available in Brown/Beige and Pink colorways.

Courtesy of Amazon arrives before christmas $32.99 $49.99 34% off Another chic crossbody phone case option is this affordable multifunctional one from Amazon that comes with a wallet attached. It has an expandable wallet that’s RFID- blocking and uses vegan leather on the strap and the case itself.

Courtesy of Amazon arrives before christmas $29.99 This quilted leather crossbody wallet case is another chic option that comes with a long strap for convenient wear. The folio case wallet comes equipped with several card slots and a cash pocket, and the whole thing is equipped with RFID-blocking material. The crossbody strap can adjust between 30-55 inches and there’s a detachable wrist strap as well.

Courtesy of Amazon ARRIVES BEFORE CHRISTMAS $98.00 If your mom tends to have more expensive taste, and you’ve got the budget to support it, this Emma crossbody phone wallet case from Bandolier is a fancier option she’ll appreciate. It comes in custom-fit sizes for up to the iPhone 14 Pro Max in three colorways: Black/Gold, Black/Pewter and Black/Silver. The strap is adjustable for hands-free use and it has an open-face design with a snap-back cover so you still have full usage of your phone while on-the-go.

*Shipping times and dates subject to availability in your area. Folks who live in big cities and metropolitan areas are more likely to get gifts quicker, on average.