5 Disney Prime Day Deals You Need For Your Next Visit to the Magic Kingdom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

During Prime Day 2, we’ve seen steep discounts on everything ranging from AirPods and iPads to DeWalt Drills and Jackery Power Stations. This Prime Early Access Sale has had something for everyone, and Disney merchandise is no exception.

From games for the whole family to toys for kids, if you love Disney, you’ll find something on sale for you. The 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale is coming to an end at 11:59 PM PT on October 12, so take advantage of these deals before it’s too late. Take a trip to Magic Kingdom with 5 of our favorite Disney Prime Day Deals below.

1. Monopoly: Disney Mickey and Friends Edition

This Disney Edition of Monopoly allows Disney fans to remember their favorite cartoon memories with Mickey and his friends. A special perk for collectors, this board game comes with seven exclusive pins and a collector’s rule book. Travel the game board as a Disney character and acquire all of your favorite Disney properties. Do not pass GO and do not collect $200 before snagging this special edition Monopoly game that’s discounted for Prime members.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Junk Food Clothing x Disney x NFL Short Sleeve Shirt

This short sleeve shirt is one of the best Disney Prime Day Deals. Originally $35, you can now get a Disney NFL tee for less than $25. Junk Food Clothing brings a hint of the vintage vibe that is super on trend right now to this official NFL T-Shirt. Select your favorite team and sport your love of Mickey and football all season long.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Disney Princess Secret Styles Royal Ball Collection

This Disney doll collection is perfect for any young Disney fan. It includes all 12 Disney princesses with two outfits each. The outfits are made of soft, flexible material that makes it easy for small children to change their princess outfits. At less than half the original price, this small doll collection is a great deal.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Marvel Studios Holiday Avengers Stocking Stuffer Pin Set

If you’ve been searching for the perfect stocking stuffer, look no further. This Marvel Studios Holiday Avenger Pin Set is a perfect little gift for any Disney lover. This pin set is a limited edition, Amazon exclusive and with the Prime Day Early Access Sale, it’s just under $10. I mean, what’s cuter than a Spiderman in a Santa hat?

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Disney Eats: More Than 150 Recipes for Everyday Cooking and Inspired Fun

Get this $30 cookbook for a fraction of the price with Amazon’s Early Access Sale. The possibilities are endless with this fun Disney cookbook. From a Minnie Mouse-inspired crudité platter to complete meals inspired by Disney characters, this cookbook features recipes that are fun to make and good to eat. With Disney Eats, you can savor a little piece of the Magic Kingdom at mealtime.

