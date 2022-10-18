Have a Holly Dolly Christmas With the Sure-To-Sell-Out Dolly Parton Advent Calendar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

She’s beauty, she’s grace, she’s country’s favorite face. And now she’s an Advent calendar. When you break out the egg nog this holiday season, break out the Aqua Net too because Williams Sonoma has dropped the official Dolly Parton Advent Calendar for Christmas 2022.

For the Williams Sonoma Dolly Parton Advent Calendar, the icon herself has curated a collection of holiday treats to help count down the days leading up to Christmas. During these very stressful times, Dolly Parton will be making the days before Christmas even sweeter with some of her favorite decadent treats. From the first of December to the night before Christmas, fans of country’s leading lady will have the chance to unveil a new window every day, hiding individually wrapped candies including chocolates, caramels, gummies and mints.

The festive Advent calendar features an illustration of Dolly surrounded by a decorative wreath and poinsettias, and the calendar itself can double as a beautiful piece of Christmas decor. If you love Dolly as much as we do, and if the thought of having a Holly Dolly Christmas sounds like an absolute delight, then this calendar deserves pride of place right alongside your Christmas stockings and tree.

Not only is Dolly Parton one of the most universally beloved figures in all of American pop culture, but she’s also a mainstay of the holiday season thanks to her music and holiday specials. Now, she can be a part of your holiday celebrations like never before.

Courtesy of William Sonoma

In recent years, Advent calendars have become a beloved holiday tradition for adults as well as youngsters. While these holiday countdowns were once reserved for little kids, there has been an explosion of fun adult Advent calendars of late.

Every holiday season, there’s a new exciting Advent calendar available to ring in the holiday cheer, and Williams Sonoma in particular makes some excellent calendars for all ages. In fact, you can find a themed Advent calendar for every possible interest and hobby. From Pokemon to Total Wine, the time-honored tradition is being reinvented for adults and children alike. However, we’ve also seen the most popular adult Advent calendars sell out as the holidays approach, so don’t wait too long to order your very own Holly Dolly Advent Calendar.

Christmas may be over two months away, but as we see it every year, Santa’s big delivery day shows up in the blink of an eye. And as we are making our lists and checking them twice, the Holly Dolly Advent Calendar is making it easier to spread a little joy. Included in the sweet surprise are Champagne Bubbles, Twist Wrapped Caramels, Starlight Mints, Red Poles, Mini Butterflies, Gold Stars, Red Foil Balls, Sour Santas,and Sugar Sanded Trees & Snowmen. Tis the season, indeed.

Each calendar is available for pre-order at William Sonoma, retailing at $39.99. These calendars are available as a single or pair of two, which means you can buy one for yourself and one for a friend.