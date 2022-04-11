The 8 Best Easter Baskets of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

This year, Easter falls on April 17, 2022. Are you ready? Whether you’re 5 or 35, you still look forward to getting an Easter basket from loved ones. While you wait to receive, you can prepare and plan for what you’ll be giving the special people in your life. If you have the tenacity and drive to make your own Easter basket from scratch, more power to you. If you don’t want to go store after store building this seasonal basket that’ll get ransacked rather quickly anyway, go the fast route: an Easter basket already created for you. And the best part is, they still look kind of DIY’d and are delivered right to your door.

So, where do you begin? Ask yourself the following questions before you head to checkout:

Who am I getting this Easter basket for?

How old is my Easter basket recipient?

If the Easter basket will include food, does the recipient have any dietary restrictions?

How much do I want to spend?

Do I want the actual basket to be reusable?

Once you have factored in those considerations, it’s time to purchase. Here are some of our favorites by category:

1. Classic Easter Bunny Gift Basket

BEST CLASSIC EASTER BASKET FOR KIDS

The ultimate Easter basket for any kid at any age is this Classic Easter Bunny Gift Basket from Gourmet Gift Baskets. It comes with several full-sized treats (including chocolates, candy bar pops, PEEPS, jelly beans, and more). If you are looking for an easy, affordable, updated way to deliver a little Easter nostalgia, we recommend starting right here.

Courtesy of Gourmet Gift Baskets

2. Crayola Standard Easter Basket Gift Set

BEST FOR TODDLERS

Limited in sweets (thank goodness for the parents), this Easter basket is chock full of things to spark your toddler’s creativity. This artistic Easter basket comes with Crayola markers, crayons and pencils for endless creative reactions. And don’t worry, it’s not entirely candy-free. Nestled neatly in the presentation are a few snack-sized goodies, including Skittles and fruit snacks, which is a bonus. You can use its colorful keepsake paper box again for your toddler’s organizing needs.

Courtesy of Walmart

3. Aurora World My 1st Easter Basket Plush Set

BEST FOR BABIES

Since babies can’t eat candies and other treats, after all, because, you know, they don’t have teeth, the best things to give an infant are soft plushes to play with. In this basket, baby will get four stuffed animal friends with an Easter vibe, like a bunny, a chick, a carrot and an egg. A soft bunny-shaped basket holds the adorable toys together in one nice set.

Courtesy of ThePaperStore.com

4. Cheryl’s Unicorn Gift Basket

BEST FOR TWEENS

The tween in your life will appreciate this Unicorn Gift Basket, which comes with four confection pretzel clusters, three buttercream frosted unicorn cookies, three buttercream frosted unicorn sprinkle cookies, two classic chocolate chip cookies, two sugar cookies, one crunchy sugar cookie, one large confection covered pretzel and one unicorn lollipop. All these sweet treats come in a fuzzy unicorn basket that the trendy tween can use in their room for years to come.

Courtesy of Cheryls.com

5. BeyondBookmarks Smile for Me Easter Gift Basket

BEST FOR TEENS

Teens may not care for an Easter basket and probably say, “I’m too old for that now, mom and dad.” But show her this Smile for Me Easter Basket from Etsy seller BeyondBookmarks. She won’t be able to resist the “Thinking of You” bracelet, invisible-ish transparent PVC playing cards, journal, Mandala-style compact mirror, cool pen, jute zipper pouch, and a pack of reusable straws.

Courtesy of Etsy

6. Harry & David Grand Easter Gift Basket

BEST FOR GROWN-UPS

You might not want to give an adult friend or loved one PEEPS and fuzzy stuffed animals, but it doesn’t mean you can’t give them an Easter basket. So what should you give that grown-up? This Harry & David Grand Easter Gift Basket comes with the brand’s famous Royal Verano pears, Moose Munch popcorn of different varieties, chocolate- and yogurt-covered pretzels and various chocolate treats (like truffles and malt balls). These delectable items come packed in a charming reusable woven chipwood basket.

Courtesy of HarryandDavid.com

7. Brainy Easter Basket

BEST NO-CANDY OPTION

An Easter basket without candy is an Easter basket that’ll last. This Brainy Easter Basket is perfect for kids ages eight and up. In it, you’ll find a color-matching game Qwirkle, puzzle set Pattern Play 3D, STEM tool Brain Builders, and Mystery Mosaic coloring activity. The cotton-polyester blend bag featuring a cute bunny is also both adorable and reusable.

Courtesy of MindWare

8. Around the World Beer Bucket

BEST FOR YOUR BOYFRIEND

Skip the candies and chocolate-covered pretzels. Give the man in your life something he’ll actually want: a bucket of beer. This galvanized steel bucket comes with beer — lagers and porters — from six different brewers. Beef jerky, sausage, spicy cheese, nuts, crackers and peppery kettle corn complement the variety and give him something to wash down with all that beer.

Courtesy of GourmetGiftBaskets.com

