These Are the Best Electric Kettles for Every Budget and Beverage

Coffee and tea snobs, we hear you. Stovetop kettles are often considered superior to electric when naming the best tea kettles. A stovetop kettle can achieve a water temperature above boiling, resulting in ideal conditions for coffee beans in your pour-over coffee and steeping tea (there’s also steeped coffee!). But it’s tough to beat the best electric tea kettles and teapots when it comes to daily convenience. And yeah, they also get water pretty darn hot.

For those who enjoy a daily hot cup of tea, coffee, cocoa or other beverage, an electric kettle provides a quick and safe way to get your water hot without a stove. Electric tea kettles require minimal counter space and typically have user-friendly designs. By sidestepping stoves, electric tea kettles are safer than stovetop kettles. They often have automatic shut-offs that mean no screaming teapots or boiling over if you forget the turn the burner off.

An electric kettle is a staple appliance available in a wide range of models to fit any budget. These electric kettles are fast, efficient and versatile for dorm rooms and breakrooms, home kitchen appliances to camping necessities.

1. Breville Variable Temperature Luxe Kettle

BEST OVERALL

For an electric kettle that looks great and offers several high-end features, it doesn’t get more splurge-worthy than the Breville Variable Temperature Luxe Kettle. Users can choose from five temperature settings, which are labeled by beverage. The Breville makes it simple to get the ideal temperature for green and white tea (175°F), oolong tea (195°F), French-press coffee (200°F), black and herbal tea (205°F) and boil (212°F) while also heating water quickly, regardless of the setting. A soft opening lid ensures users aren’t burned by splashing water, and there is a Keep Warm function that will maintain the water temperature for up to 20 minutes. The Breville is available in several attractive colors, making this an electric kettle you’ll want to leave on the counter.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

RUNNER UP

Form, function and fashion combine to create the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle. The Fellow Stagg, available in several colorways (check out the copper and warm pink), has a stainless steel gooseneck that makes pouring a cinch. This precision spout design creates a precise steam pattern with the “optimal pour-over flow rate,” ensuring a great cup of coffee or tea. The Fellow Stagg has an LCD screen and dial that allows users to select their preferred temperature, a stopwatch for steeping, and a Keep Warm function that maintains water temperature for up to one hour.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Smeg 50s Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle

BEST THROWBACK

It’s tough to beat Smeg when making beautiful kitchen appliances, including their ’50s Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle. Available in a handful of neutral and fun colors, including pastel green, the Smeg is a stainless steel electric kettle with a sizable seven-cup capacity. A lever allows users to switch the heat on, and the Smeg will automatically shut off when the temperature reaches 212° F. The Smeg doesn’t have the adjustable temperature or warming features of other kettles, but it’s backed by a highly regarded name. Plus, it sure looks cool.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. OXO BREW Cordless Glass Electric Kettle

LARGE HANDLE

It’s easy to get a grip with the OXO BREW Cordless Glass Electric Kettle, which has a large, non-slip handle that is cool to the touch even when it is in use. An auto shutoff is included for safety on the OXO, designed with shatter-resistant borosilicate glass. The large, 1.75L capacity on the OXO is ideal for big families or group settings, and the OXO boils water quickly, with an illuminated LED power switch that will glow when the water is boiling.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. KitchenAid 1.25-Liter Electric Kettle

BEST STOVETOP DUPE

If you like the looks of a stovetop kettle but want the convenience of an electric model, check out the KitchenAid 1.25-Liter Electric Kettle. The retro aesthetic of the KitchenAid gives it a faux stovetop finish. Available in several colors, the KitchenAid comes in a smaller 1.25L size and a 1.5L option. Made with a BPA-free interior and limescale filter, the KitchenAid has an aluminum handle and stainless steel body. An LED on/off switch finishes the user-friendly design of the KitchenAid, which can bring water to a boil in minutes.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle

BEST BUDGET+

If you like the features of the Breville and the look of the Stagg but not the price of either electric kettle, you will want to check out the Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle. Like the Breville, the Cosori has several preset temperature options organized by beverage type, including White Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Coffee and Boil. A beep function alerts users when the kettle has reached its desired water temperature, which takes only three to five minutes, depending on the setting. The Cosori is packed with user-friendly features, including a boil-dry function that will turn the kettle off if no water is detected and a Keep Warm function that can be used for up to 60 minutes.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Cuisinart Electric Cordless Tea Kettle

LARGE CAPACITY

The Cuisinart Electric Cordless Tea Kettle can get your water to the perfect temperature for your preferred beverage, even when serving a large group. The Cuisinart has a generous 1.7L capacity and includes six preset water settings, the most of any kettle on our list. Choose from Delicate, Green Tea, White Tea, Oolong Tea, French Press and Boil on a kettle that includes a Keep Warm function that can remain on for up to 30 minutes. A blue LED light and backlit buttons create a user-friendly design. We also like that the Cuisinart has a memory function that will continue the brewing process even when the kettle is removed from the base for two minutes or less. Boil-dry protection and a removable scale filter work together to help prevent build-up.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Mueller Ultra Kettle

BEST BASIC

The Mueller Ultra Kettle was our top pick for the Best Electric Kettle of 2022, thanks to its budget-friendly price point, modern design and durability. Boasting a 1.8L capacity, the Mueller is a great everyday kettle and can be used for entertaining. Made from borosilicate glass, the attractive kettle is built to last. A boil-dry safety feature turns the kettle off if no water is detected, and an auto shut-off powers the kettle off 30 seconds after water has come to a boil. The bright LED light built into the Mueller lights up the kettle while water is heating, creating a fun light show for your kitchen.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Ovente Electric Kettle

BEST BARGAIN

From campsites to dorm rooms, the Ovente Electric Kettle is the bargain electric kettle that can’t be beaten on price or design. Available in several fun and funky colors (yay, lime green!), the Ovente holds up to 1.7L of water and a BPA-free makeup. An auto-shutoff is included as a safety feature, and the Ovente also has boil-dry protection that will turn the kettle off if no water is detected. A water level gauge lets users see how much water is inside the kettle, and an LED light indicator alerts users when the kettle is in use. Best of all, customers get all this for less than $18.

Courtesy of Amazon

