Forget Amazon, Here Are 11 Stores Hosting Crazy-Good Black Friday Sales Right Now

You might be stuffed with turkey and mashed potatoes, but today, it’s time to stuff something else. That’s right, your shopping carts. Today is Black Friday, people. And we’ve got some serious shopping to do.

The holidays are right around the corner and there is no better day than today to pick up the best Christmas gifts. The best Black Friday deals are here, and this year they’re wild. Black Friday Savings %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

So far, we’re seeing some of the best Black Friday deals on tech and Black Friday deals on fashion. We’re also seeing some of our favorite spots such as Nordstrom and The Home Depot getting in on the action. And, of course, Amazon Black Friday deals are taking over as they do every year.

Here’s the thing: because we live in such an Amazon-centric world, searching out deals on other sites might be a little bit daunting. Where do you even start?

If you’re looking for the top Black Friday deals outside of Amazon, you’ve come to the right spot. From outdoor essentials like the SPY-tested Jackery Portable Power Station to the best mattresses from Casper, here are 11 brands that are hosting epic Black Friday deals today — no Prime membership required.

Happy Brown Friday, folks! TUSHY (our favorite bidet) is offering 30% off bidet attachments with code BROWNFRIDAY. Finally, a clean bottom!

Save up to $800 at Casper today during Black Friday. That’s right, up to 25% off mattresses, sheets and adjustables. Plus, 10% off everything else.

The best portable power stations money can buy are from the outdoor brand Jackery. We’ve tested these puppies time and time again and find them to be absolutely incredible. During Black Friday, they’re even more incredible at up to $1,080 off.

The SPY-tested and loved Our Place Always Pan is on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. That’s right, $95. Save up to 45% sitewide at Our Place during Black Friday.

Solo Stove is going crazy with the Black Friday deals. Get a free Mesa with the purchase of a Ranger, Yukon or Bonfire using code FREEMESA. In addition, save up to 45% on bundles, 35% on accessories and up to 30% on stoves.

Away makes some of the most indestructible suitcases on the market. Today during Black Friday, you can save up to $100 off on suitcases and carry-ons.

Urban Outfitters is currently hosting a Black Friday sale with 30% off your ENTIRE purchase. Urban Outfitters almost never has worthwhile sales of this nature, so this is a big one!

Fulton & Roark is the maker of our favorite solid cologne. Seriously, this stuff smells like heaven. Plus, it’s ultra-easy to travel with. Check out the brand’s full line of products now and get saving up to 25% with code HOLIDAY.

Use code BF22 at machine-washable carpet brand Ruggable and save up to 25% off rugs right now. And Ruggable has a LOT to choose from.

Smell good, look good, feel good. Dr. Squatch is currently holding a Black Friday sale with up to 55% off products sitewide. We sense your future is soapy.