These Splurge-Worthy Family Gift Ideas Mean Your Christmas Shopping Is Done With 1 Purchase

Regardless of the time of year, there is (seemingly) a holiday that requires gifts right around the corner. This theory holds even more true regarding the best family gift ideas for Christmas, making it easy for things to get expensive fast, especially if you have a big family.

Are you giving individual presents to each member of your family? If you are, then you’ll want to consult our many individualized gift guides — including gifts for mom, gifts for dad, gifts for her, gifts for him and the best toys for all the kiddos out there. You could, however, easily opt for giving a large family gift instead.

What do we mean by family gift? Think of it as a large splurge on a gift everyone in the home can enjoy — like a new flat-screen OLED TV, trampoline, karaoke mic or other home addition from which each family member benefits. We’ve rounded up our favorite picks for family gifts this year and a few options for each with varying prices depending on your budget.

Benefits of Family Gifts

Simplicity: You’re taking a massive chunk of work off your to-do list by opting for one large gift for the family rather than a bunch of smaller presents. Think of the wrapping paper saved!

You’re taking a massive chunk of work off your to-do list by opting for one large gift for the family rather than a bunch of smaller presents. Think of the wrapping paper saved! Home Improvement: Many of the best family gift ideas add a substantial entertainment element to your home that’s fun and that many guests who come over in the future will enjoy.

Many of the best family gift ideas add a substantial entertainment element to your home that’s fun and that many guests who come over in the future will enjoy. Cuts Jealousy: If your kids tend to fight over presents or always want what the other one gets, then a large family gift is perfect. Not only will you cut the jealousy, but you’ll eliminate the potential for fighting because they got the same present!

If your kids tend to fight over presents or always want what the other one gets, then a large family gift is perfect. Not only will you cut the jealousy, but you’ll eliminate the potential for fighting because they got the same present! You Benefit Too: Unlike individual gifts, everyone in the family benefits from a family present: including you! You’ll get to enjoy the brand-new toy alongside everyone else.

Family Gift Idea 1: Flat Screen OLED TV

LG OLED C1 Series 65″ 4K Smart TV

$700 OFF!

A huge new flat-screen TV is No. 1 on our list of the best family gift ideas because it’s something everyone in the family uses daily. From the morning news cycle to the late-night binge sessions, a nice TV is a family must-have, and this one from LG is at the top of our splurge list this year. It’s got over 8 million pixels on the 65″ OLED display, and the Gen 4 AI 4K processor automatically senses different scenes and genres to make the content look as good as possible. It’s got Google Assistant and Alexa built-in and the latest HDMI technology for fast gaming speeds.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sony A90J 55″ BRAVIA XR TV

This runner-up smart TV from Sony is 55″ and is made with XR OLED Contrast Pro for immersive depth and realism in the picture. It’s made with Google TV, so you can browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes and stream from every platform available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and more. It’s made with cognitive intelligence for sensing the content and adjusting the screen so it’s as beautiful as possible, and it’s made with exclusive gaming features for the PlayStation 5.

Read More: The Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 2: Karaoke Machine

KaraoKing Karaoke Machine

The whole fam will be able to get in on the action with this two-microphone karaoke machine. This design by KaraoKing has everything you need to get the party started. There’s a disco ball with dancing lights, tablet or phone holder and it even has wheels so you can easily transport it from room to room. It’s super easy to set up and use — just connect your mobile device via Bluetooth, USB, AUX or sync to FM radio to start the tunes.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

This compact karaoke microphone packs quite a punch for its petite size. It offers high-quality Bluetooth capabilities and can be used as a wireless speaker, mp3 player, or recorder. There are multi-function buttons to help you quickly switch modes, and an echo and volume function can be easily accessed.

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 3: Trampoline

Skywalker 12-Foot Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline

Have your kids successfully calculated that your backyard is, in fact, large enough for a trampoline? And therefore want one? We’re not surprised. It might be time to go for it, and this one is a perfect 12-foot size that gives them enough room to bounce around and a hoop for added competition. It’s got 96 6.5-inch rust-resistant springs that keep the bounce surface buoyant and stable, and the patented closure eliminates gaps between the nets and jumping surface, so children don’t fall out. It comes in a bunch of different colors, with a reliable warranty.

Courtesy of Amazon

SereneLife Trampoline with Net Enclosure

This trampoline from SereneLife has L-shaped feet for increased stability and strength and a 12-foot jumping surface encased by thick sponge. The safety net is protective and keeps adults, teens and children inside, and it’s got a dual-closure entry and exit with zippers and buckles. This trampoline is ASTM-approved for safety and is designed for extended use in all weather conditions.

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 4: Pizza Oven

Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker

Your family will enjoy creating 120-inch pizza recipes at home with a top-rated pizza oven like this one from Betty Crocker. This countertop pizza maker is made of non-stick stainless steel and can also be used to make or heat quesadillas, nachos, cookies, and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven

This countertop oven is great for pizza making and other uses. It features a rotating tray that rotates with top and bottom heating elements for even baking and has a timer with auto shutoff to signal when your pizza is done cooking. The removable nonstick baking pan can be removed for easy cleaning and then stored compactly.

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 5: Ping Pong Table

JOOLA Inside Professional MDF Indoor Ping Pong Table

Another great home addition for nonstop family fun? A ping pong table. This one is made by an Olympic table tennis brand out of thick, finished engineered wood that’s sturdy and flat. The table can be set up in 10 minutes or less right out of the box so that you can start the family tournament immediately. It’s got two halves that can collapse for easy storage if need be, and the 3-inch lockable wheels have casters, so it’s easy to roll.

Courtesy of Amazon

GoSports Mid-Size Table Tennis Table

If you’re a little pressed on space, you can still gift a ping pong table to the entire family with this mid-size option! It’s 6 feet by 3 feet, making it large enough for competitive tournaments but small enough to store nearly anywhere afterward. It folds out in seconds for easy setup and has built-in carrying handles so one person can transport it if necessary. It’s made of a heavy-duty aluminum frame, so it’s sturdy, lightweight and has a smooth playing surface for endless rallies.

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 6: Pool Table

Pottery Barn Parsons Pool Table

This pool table from Pottery Barn has a timeless, classic design with everything you need for game night, including rails crafted from Vietnamese Rubberwood and American Walnut and veneers for a consistent color that won’t crack. It’s got pockets made of genuine leather that’s durable and ready to catch every time you sink a ball, and it comes with all the essentials for the game, including cues, a 15-ball triangle, a 9-ball triangle and more.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Hathaway Fairmont Portable 6-Foot Pool Table

This pool table from Hathaway is less of a splurge than the Pottery Barn option but comes with all the same features you need to play a great game (or two) after a few drinks with friends. It has durable steel legs for easy transport and a 6-foot frame that’s great for kids learning to play the game. It comes fully assembled with necessary accessories like 48-inch pool cues, chalk, a racking triangle and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 7: Basketball Hoop

Lifetime 1269 Pro Court Adjustable Basketball Hoop

A basketball hoop for the driveway is a great family gift idea, regardless of whether you’ve got a loyal hoop-er in the family or not. This portable basketball hoop has wheels on the base so it can move from place to place and install easily. The backboard is 44″ of shatterproof fusion polycarbonate, and the 3-piece pole is weather resistant.

Courtesy of Amazon

Spalding Screw Jack Portable Basketball Hoop

This basketball hoop is a step up from the previous pick, both in price and quality, and is therefore most relevant for families that are somewhat serious, at least, about their dedication to basketball. It has an acrylic backboard with arena-style padding 16 inches offset. The steel board frame has an aluminum trim and an Arena Slam breakaway rim for dunk shots. It’s height adjustable between 7.5 and 10 feet and has two wheels, making it portable.

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 8: Backyard Playground

Backyard Discovery Buckley Hill Wooden Swing Set

This gift idea is more for parents with young kids looking to bring the park a little closer to their backyard. This backyard playground setup from the Backyard Discovery Store comes with all the bells and whistles kids are looking for, including a covered upper fort, a swing set, slide, ladder climb and more. It’s got a rock wall designed to be easy for kids to climb, and the whole thing is made of 100% cedar wood that’s been pre-cut, drilled and stained to make setting up easy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Backyard Discovery Mount McKinley All Cedar Wood Swing Set

This larger, even more elaborate playground set from Backyard Discovery is perfect if you want to take your play area to the next level. It’s got a full-width rock climbing wall, a rope ladder, bumpy slide, swing set, steering wheel, telescope and more. This playground set was constructed with safety in mind. It’s got flat rungs on the ladder for an easy entry point for kids and higher rails on the slide.

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 9: Hot Tub

Bueno Spa 6 Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub

A hot tub is a wonderful investment for families living in warm and cold climates. This one can fit six people max, so it’s great for even larger families who want to soak after a day of adventure. It’s ergonomically designed with 46 different massage jets, and it’s also freeze-resistant. It’s got color therapy lighting inside to set the mood and a Superfine filter and Ozone generator for keeping the water clean and clear.

Courtesy of Wayfair

Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub

This inflatable hot tub is a great gift for any household. It has 120 bubble jets and features a digital control panel that allows you to operate the tub without getting out. Made of puncture-resistant material, it maintains its shape and needs no extra tools are needed to set up. It only needs to be inflated and deflated with its built-in pump. There’s an included cover provided to maintain temperature and keep the water clean.

Courtesy of Amazon

Family Gift Idea 10: Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Initially released in 2021, the Ninja CREAMi can take pretty much anything and turn it into ice cream, gelato or sorbet, The compact design makes it perfect for any kitchen countertop. The CREAMi features seven one-touch programs that are easy for the whole family to use and enjoy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Whynter Upright Automatic Ice Cream

Sure, we all love a good impromptu family ice cream trip where we pile into the car and all grab a scoop on a Friday evening. But what would make that ice cream even more satisfying? If you made it at home in your own ice cream maker. This one from Whynter has a 2-liter capacity and an ultra frigid temperature range of -0.4 to -31 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s got a BPA-free stainless steel mixing bowl inside for blending all the flavors and a churn blade that’s easy to clean. It’s got a built-in adjustable LCD timer and can make a variety of frozen desserts, from ice cream to frozen yogurt and sorbet, among others.

Courtesy of Amazon

Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Compressor

This Breville ice cream maker does not mess around. It’s a fully automatic ice cream maker that can make various frozen treats, from sorbet to ice cream and even gelato, in consistencies ranging from soft-serve to hard pack, in an hour or less. No pre-frozen bowls are required, and it has 12 different settings. The “hold” feature can keep ice cream at your chosen consistency for up to three hours, and it comes with a manual mode if you prefer to be more hands-on.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

