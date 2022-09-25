Get Your Christmas Countdown on With New Funko Pop Advent Calendars for 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, Christmas is right around the corner. Okay, so that’s not really true, but here in e-commerce land, we’re already obsessing over the year’s best Christmas gifts. This includes the best Advent calendars to help you count down the days until the Christmas holiday. Advent calendars make for great family gifts, helping everyone in the household celebrate the days leading up to Christmas with a gift or token that celebrates each day in December before Christmas day arrives.

Every year, Funko Pop! releases some of the most popular Advent calendars for Christmas (they make Halloween Advent calendars too!). SPY recently had the chance to preview the upcoming Funko Pop! Advent calendars for 2022, and it’s got us even more excited for the holidays. This year, Funko Pop! has announced new Marvel and Star Wars Advent calendars, which are sure to be a hit among nerds of all ages.

From Pokémon and Harry Potter to The Office and Marvel, there are plenty of Funko Pop! Advent calendars that collectors enjoy. So popular, in fact, that they’re often offered for pre-order and tend to sell out pretty quickly year after year. With them, users are able to track the days within a particular theme, franchise or brand that they love.

This September, SPY’s Managing Editor Sheilah Villari was privy to a sneak peek of the new Funko Pop! Advent calendar releases for 2022, and they did not disappoint. Many of the 2022 Funko Pop! Advent calendars are already available to order — and some are even on sale via Amazon — which ensures that you’ll get the one that you want before it sells out (which was definitely the case last year).

It might seem early to start talking about Advent calendars, but every year the most popular calendars sell out as we get closer to December. Much like shopping early for the best gifts for her, the best gifts for him, or the best gifts for kids, getting a head start by purchasing Advent calendars for your family or friends will save you from panic shopping around after all the good stuff is already sold out or picked over.

Between these and prior releases of the super popular Advent calendars for kids and adults, we figured you could use some help narrowing down the best Funko Pop! Advent calendars for 2022, so we created this list below to help. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel

Newly released for the 2022 holiday season, this Funko Pop! Marvel Advent Calendar is an MCU fan’s dream. It comes with 24 of your favorite Marvel characters dressed in holiday gear — each of which appears behind a tiny door with a number that counts down the days.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars

This 2022 Funko Pop! Star Wars Advent Calendar provides 24 Star Wars figurines to help you mark the days leading to the Christmas holiday. In it, you’ll find some of the franchise’s most beloved Star Wars characters dressed in winter gear that will make a great addition to your holiday décor.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney

How adorable are these Disney Funko Pop! figures? They’ll help you get ready for the holiday season, putting a smile on the face of anyone who reveals them from behind the 24 tiny doors of the Advent calendar. With each calendar, you’ll receive cute Christmas versions of characters like Micky Mouse, Donald Duck and Pluto.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar- Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z fans are sure to love this 24-day Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop! Advent calendar. Enjoy the countdown by opening doors to reveal characters such as Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Harry Potter

This updated version of the Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent calendar is an amazing gift for Potterheads. The set features Harry and his friends and can be placed in front packaging to create an enchanting scene in Diagon Alley. Right now, it’s available at a few different outlets and can be preordered on Amazon with a ship date of October 24.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: The Office

This Funko Pop! The Office Advent calendar comes with 24 figurines of your favorite characters from the beloved series, including Dwight, Pam, Darryl, Michael, Jan and more. This was a favorite that quickly sold out last year so be sure to act quickly if this one is on your radar.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokémon

A super popular option in 2021, the Pokémon Funko Pop Advent calendar is still available for purchase for the 2022 holiday. Right now, Amazon and Walmart seem to be the only retailers that have it available. In this Pokémon Advent calendar, you’ll receive two Bulbasaurs, three Pikachus, two Eevees, a Flareon, Growlithe, Cubone, Rattata, two Squirtles, two Charmanders, and a Mewtwo.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Harry Potter

Although it’s an older version, this Harry Potter Funo Pop Advent calendar is still a great gift for Poter fans. With this Advent calendar, you’ll receive mini figurines of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Snape, Fang, and Dobby, as well as a bunch of other characters.

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Fortnite Fortnite lovers are going to enjoy counting down the days with this Funko Pop Advent calendar. With it, you’ll get 24 Fortnite-themed pieces that’ll bring cheer to your holiday countdown. Courtesy of Amazon Funko Advent Calendar: Fortnite $62.97 Buy Now on Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights At Freddy’s

The Five Night At Freddy’s Advent calendar was a favorite of many during last year’s Christmas lead-up and is sure to be just as popular this time around. In this calendar, you’ll receive Freddy, Foxy, Chica, Bonnie and more, painted with stripes and designed that glow under a black light.