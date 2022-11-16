The New Funko Pop Christmas Mariah Carey Is Getting Us in the Holiday Spirit

‘Tis the season for Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to take over the airwaves, and Funko Pop! is celebrating the occasion with the release of a Funko Pop! Albums Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas figurine.

This festive figure arrives as part of the brand’s Pop! Albums collection, which pays homage to classic records alongside a small figure of the associated artist. Past releases have been released immortalizing Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle and Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die.

Carey’s iteration showcases a festively dressed figurine striking a pose similar to the one featured on the singer’s 1994 Merry Christmas album along with a mini version album’s cover art.

When thinking of Christmas music, it’s hard to not think of Mariah Carey and her ubiquitous holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The record-breaking song has been certified Diamond by the RIAA, becoming the very first holiday song to do so, ultimately boosting MC’s status as the unofficial queen of Christmas.

The song is so popular in fact that Carey recently filed to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas.” Unfortunately, the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board blocked that request this week. However, Mariah still reigns supreme when it comes to amazing Christmas music. That said, Funko Pop! Albums’ Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas figurine arrives right on time as the perfect stocking stuffer or Christmas gift for any Mariah Carey fan, or “Lamb” as she’s been known to affectionately call her fanbase.

The Funko Pop! Albums’ Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas set comes packaged in a protective display case that stands approximately 9 inches in both width and height with the vinyl figurine replica of Carey inside measuring about 3.5-inches tall.

This figure is available now at Funko for $20. If you consider yourself part of Mariah’s “Lambily,” you’re definitely going to want to jump on this one ASAP.