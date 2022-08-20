These Hilarious and Stocking Stuffers Will Catch Them Off Guard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While some people appreciate genuinely thoughtful gifts (and you can still buy this in addition), others only want one thing: side-splitting laughter. Whether you like to mess with your loved ones or are looking for the ultimate funny stocking stuffers for the prankster in your life, we’ve got your back with the best picks online from Amazon and Etsy.

These stocking stuffers are affordable, sometimes practical, and a great lighthearted alternative to fancier gifts. Whether searching for the right present for a romantic partner, a parent or a best friend, these oddball gifts might just become an annual tradition for you and your fam.

No matter their interests or passions, there’s sure to be a gift out there they’ll love. From shirts to tech to must-have kitchen supplies, keep scrolling to see some of our faves for this year’s upcoming holidays.

Here are the best funny gag gift stocking stuffers on your radar for this holiday season.

1. Christmas Poop Mints

Oh, toilet humor. Somehow, it never gets old. These Christmas poop mints will bless your gift recipient with the festive spirit of Christmas in the form of reindeer poop, snowman poop and Santa poop. Although they’re sugar-free mints that come in chocolate, cinnamon and peppermint flavors, they’re sure to induce a chuckle or two. Wholesome enough to give to kids of all ages, but equally funny to gift an adult.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Animal Paw Socks

These animal paw socks are the perfect funny stocking stuffer. Choose from over a dozen options, including two-for-one deals. As funny as they are practical, these cozy socks hit mid-shin and have realistic printing. They have options beyond your average dog and cat offerings, like tiger or donkey. If you know their favorite animal, great! If not, choosing a random animal without context is just as hilarious.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Farting Poop Emoji Pen

Embarrass your favorite person with this amusing stocking stuffer, sure to elicit laughs. The poop emoji pen makes seven hilarious farting sounds, and even your prim and proper friends will have trouble holding in their smiles once someone brings out this farting poop emoji pen which is the modern-day version of a Whoopie Cushion. Be careful – whoever you gift it to will have the power to wreak hysterical havoc in public.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Shocktato Party Game

Although it’s not appropriate for younger kids, this game gives the hot potato a whole new meaning. This shocking potato, aka the “Shocktato,” is a party game for two people or more. Choose between three game modes and hit start. Then, toss this potato around and see who has the funniest reaction to the small electric jolt that it emits. Prank your gift recipient by turning it on extreme mode and hitting start before your unsuspecting target knows what’s happening.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillow Cover

There’s never a time when a Nicolas Cage-themed item isn’t appropriate, especially if you’re shopping for a funny stocking stuffer. This Nicolas Cage pillow case is covered in sequins — rub them one way to reveal a red sequin cover and rub them the other way to reveal a close-up of Nic’s face. A gift that’s equal parts terrifying and beautiful. Just remember to purchase the insert as well, which isn’t included.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Love Lee Soaps Hot Dog Soap

This hot dog soap looks so real, it belongs on “Is It Cake?” Made with moisturizing ingredients, this frankfurter is startlingly realistic. It even comes in a retro hot dog bag. Who doesn’t want the artful addition of a meaty soap bar in their bathroom? A favorite of diabolical pranksters all over, this is a great gift to reveal to the carnivore in your life. Just don’t take it too far and let them end up with a mouthful of soap.

Courtesy of Etsy

7. The Book of Terribly Awesome Dad Jokes

You probably know at least one person who deeply loves dad jokes. Luckily, someone made this book of the most cringe-worthy dad jokes. With 200 side-splitting, groan-worthy jokes, this best-selling gift will be a hit with friends, family, and co-workers. One reviewer writes, “My Dad, the King of Dad Jokes, loves this book. Most of our conversations now include him reading from it to me and chuckling madly.”

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Porta Potty Shot Glasses

Leave your maturity at the doorstep. We already blessed you with urinal shot glasses, so it’s only fitting that you should include this set of Porta Potty shot glasses. Shaped like outdoor toilets, this gift is sure to get a laugh out of anyone with an appreciation for fart jokes or bathroom humor – or anyone who shudders at the thought of a Porta Potty if you’re looking to poke a little fun at them.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. “My Favorite Child Gave Me This Candle” Candle

A twisted form of family humor that anyone with siblings will get. The ultimate funny stocking stuffers for parents this year, this vanilla-coconut scented gift will finally help solve the age-old question of whom your parents love the most. The candle is scented and made from natural soy wax, which provides a slower burn. It comes complete with a wooden lid. Plus, the ceramic vessel is reusable and can live on as a mug after the candle has burned.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. YokeDuck Novelty Custom Face Socks

A side-splitting and utterly unexpected gift, these customizable novelty socks let you personalize a pair with your chosen picture. You can print your gift recipient making a funny face or troll them with a pair of socks with your own face. Available in many colors, customers were surprised by how clean and undistorted the image came out on the fabric of the final product.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Chicken Daddies Calendar

If you know anyone who appreciates all things weird and random, you’ll want to get them one of these funny stocking stuffers: a calendar of Chicken Daddies, aka dudes wearing farm dresses and posing with chickens. We dare you to scroll through this whole thing without laughing. Who doesn’t want to see a bearded Zaddy in a dress blowing kisses with a hen on a wheelbarrow?

Courtesy of Etsy

12. Witty Yetis Dehydrated Water 16oz Can

An essential part of any emergency kit – always remember to hydrate your H2O before using! But seriously, this dehydrated water can will put a smile on your face, and after everyone’s laughed, it can be used as a steel storage solution with its spacious 16-ounce capacity. It’s worth noting that it contains mild profanity, so it is probably better for adults only.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Creative Cursing: A Mix ‘n’ Match Profanity Generator

Although this book is from 2009, it never gets old if you’re a potty mouth. What else could help you come up with a gem like “fart fondler”? This R-rated book generates hilarious curse words that are way more interesting than your standard expletive. The next time you get mad at your roommate or significant other, unleash one of these ridiculous, socially unacceptable phrases and try not to giggle.

Courtesy of Amazon

