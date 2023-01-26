Our Favorite Funny Valentine’s Day Cards Are Sure to Make Them Giggle (or Blush!) on February 14

Love is a serious emotion, but the best part of any relationship is when you’re so comfortable and in love with each other that you can relax and have fun.

That’s not to say we shouldn’t take our relationship seriously, but there’s nothing wrong with having some silly fun. Valentine’s Day is about taking a moment in time to reflect on the people we care about most and the qualities that make them so special. And aside from being caring and thoughtful, we love a good sense of humor. So as you’re shopping for the year’s best Valentine’s Day gifts, be sure to pick out one of our favorite funny Valentine’s Day cards.

Funny Valentine’s Day cards aren’t just about getting a laugh. The best ones are also sweet and celebrate your love. They just do so with a bit of a wink and a nod. And isn’t that half the fun of being in a comfortable and happy relationship?

The key to picking up a funny Valentine’s day card is ensuring you know your partner’s sense of humor well. You don’t want to give them a card they’ll find offensive or trivial when they’re in the mood for something sincere and thoughtful. And if they hate puns, they might be out of luck. A suggestive Valentine’s day gift might not be the kind to give when you share your first Valentine’s together. But your fifteenth? Go for it.

We’re all for sappy hearts and flowers for Valentine’s Day, but can you make them laugh too? That’s the total package.

$6.50 Every relationship has the person that loses things and the person who finds those things. This Etsy card is a perfect option to give from the latter to the former. It’s blank inside for writing a personal message.

$4.95 Sweet and spicy is a great combination in food, and it’s also a great combination in greeting cards. This card is as cute as it is saucy.

$4.75 If your partner snores but doesn’t know it, a Valentine’s card is probably not the way they want to find out. But if they already know and need a little reminder, this to-the-point card is a great option.

$13 This card is more cute than funny, but it’s so impressively elaborate that they’ll want to keep it around. You can get it blank or include a customized message when you order.

$38.00 We never thought of Darth Vader as a sex symbol, and while he’s not especially handsome, he’s definitely tall and dark. This bundle includes a paper bouquet with a pop-up card.

$2.97 This more than a little suggestive card will make your partner blush. You can order them in bulk quantities of up to a 1000, too, if you happen to live a very polyamorous life.

$4.35 When you’ve been cohabitating for a while, you’ll notice certain, say, quirks about how your partner chooses to live. Setting the TP on top of the finished roll is infuriating, but it’s important to remember that you still love them.

$3.10 Funny and a bit risque, this is an NSFW card that is sure to make them blush, and it will absolutely make them giggle. This one is a digital download (send it by email or print it out at home). So no risk of it not arriving in time!

$4.25 Are they into true crime podcasts? Did they catch every episode of the reboot of Dexter? If so, they’ll really love this card, which is kind of creepy. The inside says, “as hot as I do,” so it ends on a kind of romantic note.