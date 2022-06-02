The 40 Best Gifts For Impossible-To-Shop-For Dads Who Want Nothing This Father’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to gifts, dads can be difficult to shop for, especially when they won’t tell you what they want or insist that you don’t need to get them anything at all. If that’s the guy you’re dealing with, we’re happy to help you find some gifts for the dad who wants nothing this Father’s Day. And, trust us, even if he says he wants nothing, he wants something. That’s why we’ve found some awesome gifts for the impossible dad worth considering this year.

You know they have enough of the classic dad gift ideas — socks, ties, gadgets, grilling equipment — but you still want to get them something they’ll like or that will at least make them laugh. And, yes, gag gifts are acceptable.

No matter your dad’s interests or passions, there’s sure to be a gift for him out there that he’ll love. From shirts to tech to must-have kitchen supplies, keep scrolling to see some of our faves for Father’s Day this year.

1. The Mover Max Emergency Kit

BEST OVERALL

Why is this emergency kit the best possible gift for impossible to shop for dads? Because, unlike most gifts, you actually want your dad to throw this in a closet and never think of it again. If your dad does use this emergency kit, then you’ll both be thrilled you gave it to him. And if he never needs it, well, that’s good too. For this reason, it’s the perfect gift idea for dads. Here’s to hoping he’ll never need to use it.

Appeal to your dad’s protective instincts with a Judy Emergency Kit. The 100% waterproof and rip-proof Mover Max Emergency Kit comes with over 50 life-saving supplies to cover a family of four for 72 hours in the event of an evacuation. That “just in case” peace of mind is a surefire dad-pleaser.

Courtesy of Judy

2. Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Sneakers

SPONSORED

This Father’s Day, a pair of dad sneaks from Nike is one of our favorite gifts for dads that are impossible to shop for. But, hear us out: dad sneakers don’t have to necessarily look like dad sneakers anymore, they could just look like a pair of sneakers dad wore in his younger years that still look fashionable today. In come these Nike Blazers, a low-top pair of vintage-looking sneakers we could 100% picture pops in as a kid. This pair is perfect for younger and older dads alike due to its no-frills approach to living life as a casual summer sneak. No matter what dad throws on this season, we know these sneaks will be the cherry on top.

Courtesy of Nike

3. lululemon Airing Easy Short Sleeve Shirt

SPONSORED

This Father’s Day, a dad shirt from lululemon is one of our favorite gifts for dads that are impossible to shop for. This shirt has a classic short-sleeve-button-up look that dads love, on vacation or otherwise, and is made of performance fabric so dad stays dry and comfortable on the move. The WovenAir fabric is breathable and quick-drying, and the shirt is designed with underarm gussets for improved mobility. The shirt comes in a bunch of colors, but we like this neutral print for dads looking to enjoy the warmer weather.

Courtesy of lululemon

4. Back and Body Shaver

FOR THE MANSCAPING DAD

This dad gift may be more for the benefit of those around him — maybe his significant other, perhaps his kids who have to see his hairy back every time they go to the beach. This shaver works like an extension of your arm, so you can access all of those hard-to-reach places.

If your dad looks like he’s wearing an angora sweater when he’s shirtless at the beach, this is for him.

Courtesy of The Grommet

5. Roku Express 4K+

FOR THE SMART HOME AFICIONADO

If your dad loves having easy access to all of his favorite shows, you may want to consider gifting him Roku’s brand-new Express 4K+. The device is the brand’s most powerful yet, offering faster app start-up and more straightforward navigation than its predecessors.

If you were to ask us a year ago, we would have probably suggested a Fire TV Stick from Amazon, but Roku has been seriously impressing us lately. It provides vivid colors and smooth streaming on your device with convenient voice control that’s even able to connect to Alexa.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Saucemoto Dip Clip

BEST FOR FAST FOOD LOVERS

He’s gotta drive Derek to soccer practice, Raelynn to ballet, Kyle to his orthodontist appointment and Cassidy to her swim meet. Mom’s out with the girls and none of the kids will be home for dinner. What’s a guy to do? One word: McDonald’s. On his back-and-forth escapade to-and-fro all parts of town, papa’s bound to get hungry. Support his love for nuggets and fries on busier days with the Saucemoto Dip Clip, a fast food sauce holder that clips right to his air conditioning vent for dipping on the go.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL

FOR THE COOK

Give your dad the gift of easy cooking with this Proscenic Smart Air Fryer. Not only does it work to cook meals in half the time, using less oil and unhealthy fats, but it works in conjunction with Amazon Alexa for a more streamlined process throughout. He’s sure to enjoy every meal that comes from it.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Cubii Pro Compact Seated Elliptical

FOR THE FIT DAD

The Cubii Pro is a perfect gift for the dad who is always trying to find ways to stay more fit. He may be busy or just lazy and struggle to find the time and energy to work out — no judgment here. This compact seated elliptical from Cubii allows him to stay active while working, reading or even watching TV.

It’s whisper-quiet, fits into almost any space, and pairs with the Cubii app, Fitbit, or Apple HealthKit to track his activity and calories burned.

Courtesy of The Grommet

9. YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

FOR THE ADVENTURE-LOVING DAD

Does dad love spending time on hikes, ski trips and beach getaways? Then, boy, do we have the gift for him. YETI’s Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler is one of the best bags the brand has ever released. No, this isn’t just a backpack, It’s a backpack cooler designed to fit whatever pops is bringing on the trip. There is an effortless magnetic rolltop closure that opens wide so your dad can see everything he brought on his trip. In addition, the entire thing is waterproof, so no wetness will get inside or out. Whatever he’s bringing, even if he thinks it’s a bit too much, we can assure you it’ll all fit in here.

Courtesy of YETI

10. Taylor Stitch The Minimalist Wallet

BEST FOR THE DAD WITH A BUSTED WALLET

He’s told you time and time again, “I don’t need a new wallet!” But given the fact that he’s had the same one before you were born and it’s now being held together with ducktape and prayer, yes, he does need a new wallet. Don’t let him convince you otherwise. One of our favorite options right now is this classic minimalistic wallet from Taylor Stitch. It’s made from 100% full-grain Spanish cowhide and has a slim design so dad can even throw on his tightest pants from his disco days and throw this wallet in his pocket confidently.

Courtesy of Taylor Stitch

11. Jot Coffee

FOR THE COFFEE LOVER

If your dad is a coffee lover, tuck this Jot Coffee under the tree or in his stocking and watch his smile light up the room. This pure, highly concentrated coffee is 20 times more caffeinated than any coffee alternative, meaning he will only need one tablespoon to transform a simple glass of iced water into a delicious cup of cold brew.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. VNYL BEST FOR MUSIC AFICIONADOS

Your dad is sure to enjoy the retro vibe of collecting his favorite vinyl albums. Allow him to transport back in time with a VNYL subscription plan that ships records to your home based on his personal music taste. With this plan, you can connect his Spotify with the VNYL team so they can curate and surprise him with three records that he’ll totally love.

Courtesy of VNYL

13. TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K Roku Smart TV

FOR THE TV LOVING DAD

Looking to splurge on a major entertainment gift for dad? Check out the TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. Designed to provide clear and vibrant viewing with 4K Ultra HD, this smart TV can handle myriad tasks without needing a Roku or other device to receive commands. Just speak directly to the TV and enjoy.

In addition, this TV provides some of the brightest colors you can find in modern-day television. Download whichever app you can for effortless viewing on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Chubbies Classic Swim Trunk

BEST FOR POOL DADS

Father’s Day is just around the corner which means one thing and one thing only: summer, we can smell ya. Recently, Chubbies was kind enough to gift our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber’s father a pair of Chubbies to answer the age-old question, is Chubbies a good swimwear brand for dads, too? If you’re familiar with Chubbies, you might not think so. They’re very geared toward the modern millennial/Gen Z type due to their shorter inseam, funky patterns and reimagination of the classic liner. But, low and behold, we have a quote from Tyler’s dad that settles the debate for good: “This bathing suit is amazing. I wish they had these out 20 years ago.”

And, there you have it. Dads love Chubbies.

Courtesy of Chubbies

15. Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E

BEST FOR BBQERS

It’s a tale as old as time. The second it begins to get warmer outside, dad’s out in the backyard, chef’s apron on, spatula in hand, cooking whatever kind of meat on the grill top he’s choosing this time around. Well, now it’s finally logical to let pops do it the most 2022 way possible with Z Grills. This wood pellet grill smoker from Z Grills allows dad to cook whatever it is he wants to with temperatures ranging from 180° to 450 °F, something unmatched by other grills on the market. There is tons of space available for briskets larger than larger or multiple different types of meat at once.

To put this into numbers, you can cook up to 43 burgers, 9 rib racks or 7 chickens at once. The versatility? Incomparable. Pops can set and forget just about anything he cooks on this grill with the ability to sear, smoke, BBQ, roast, char-grill, braise, bake and grill. Come on. You know he wants it.

Courtesy of Z Grills

16. Kindle Paperwhite

Released back in October 2021, the almost-year-old Kindle Paperwhite is a great gift for dads who enjoy reading. The Kindle Paperwhite offers a 6.8-inch screen and adjustable warm light for a more comfortable viewing experience. Like past versions, the new Kindle Paperwhite is also water-resistant, so he can enjoy it while relaxing in the bath or by the pool with no worries. There’s also an upgrade where pages turn more quickly, allowing him to read with little hassle.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Solo Stove Bonfire

BEST FOR KEEPING WARM

Sure, we’re headed straight into warmer weather right now, but that doesn’t mean dad doesn’t need a warm backyard beer by the fire pit. Have him chill out in the easiest way possible with the Solo Stove Bonfire, a fire pit that doesn’t release campfire smoke for a choke-free hang.

How does it do it? Well, the Solo Stove’s Bonfire has a double-wall structure that sucks air from the bottom for a second burning effect that simply doesn’t allow for smoke to be added to the mixture. It’s a surefire must for anyone who wants an effortless time around the campfire.

Courtesy of Solo Stove

18. Shiatsu Neck Massager

FOR THE TENSE DAD

Fatherhood is great, but it can also be fraught with tension, and if you have room in the budget for a full-fledged massage chair or masseuse, good on ya. The Shiatsu Neck Massager by Mo Cuishle is an excellent and affordable alternative that your dads with sore muscles will surely appreciate.

This device has eight deep tissue kneading nodes targeting the neck, shoulders, back and even heats up to help soothe tension and stress.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. How to Traumatize Your Children

FOR THE EMBARRASSING DAD

Who doesn’t like to give their dad a hard time for embarrassing or traumatizing them? This book is a fun gag gift for all the dads who seem to take pleasure in humiliating their children. It’s a funny, sarcastic guide with step-by-step instructions for screwing up your kids.

It’s sure to give dad a laugh, and unfortunately for you, probably some devious ideas.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Kilne Knife Set

BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

You know what they say, papa needs a new set of knives! That’s how the saying goes, right? We’re almost sure of it. If dad is working with a dull knife set he purchased in college, help him out with this gorgeous knife set from Kilne. They come in a beautiful knife block for proper storage and each knife is made with a sharpness that lasts years and years to come.

Courtesy of Kline

21. Jackery Portable Generator

BEST FOR CAMPING

From camping trips to at-home power outages, the Jackery is something dad never knew he needed. This portable charging unit is lightweight and packed with enough power for lights, laptops, phones and more. It’s great for taking on camping trips and other voyages just as much as it is for unlikely situations like power outages from storms.

Trust us, when the time comes, he’ll be thankful he has it.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. De La Viuda Green Pepper Hot Sauce

BEST FOR SPICY DADS

Don’t be so shocked. It’s a gift guide about the best gifts for impossible dads. You thought we weren’t going to include hot sauce? You better think again. Recently, we’ve fallen in love with De La Viuda’s Green Pepper Hot Sauce. It’s some of the best green hot sauce our tongues have ever had the pleasure of tasting, so much so that it’s become the hot sauce we slip in our back pocket when heading over to the taco truck. And you think we’re joking. Plus, it’s not so expensive, so that means when dad runs out, he won’t be overwhelmed by the price when getting a refill. Trust us, dad will love it just as much as we do.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Leatherman One-Handed Multi-Tool

FOR THE HANDY DAD

My dad had a pocket knife on him, literally at all times, just in case. He also broke a few dozen of them because they tended to be cheap. Buy yours the Leatherman Free T4, and it’ll probably be the last one he ever needs. This sturdy 12-tool wonder comes with Leatherman’s famous 25-year warranty and is American-made along with the rest of the Leatherman line.

Courtesy of Huckberry

24. Kuvvfe 2 Pack Portable Extendable Back Scratcher

MOST USEFUL

Dad’s been scratchin’ your back since you were a kid, now it’s time for you to scratch his with these portable extendable back scratchers. These easy-to-gift back scratchers are incredibly affordable so they won’t dent your wallet. It’s the type of gift that’ll initially make dad scoff, followed by a “why? I didn’t need this,” and then followed by a scratch which will most certainly bring an “aaaahhhh”.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

BEST FOR COLD BREW DADS

Did you accidentally turn your dad into a cold brew boy last summer? We’re surprised he got his hand off the hot, so good for you. Save dad time and money at the local Dunkin’ drive-thru by gifting him the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker this Father’s Day. Here, he can brew cold brew coffee right in the comfort of his own home and choose any brand of bean he wants.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. Gaiam Balance Disc

FOR THE OFFICE WARRIOR DAD

Office chairs are torture devices. Dad can place the Gaiam Balance Disc on any chair to provide extra cushioning and, at the same time, increase core strength and balance. This may sound counterintuitive to comfort, but core strength is essential for a healthy back. It helps improve posture, forcing dad to sit up straight, and he can use it off chairs for a variety of exercises or as a meditation cushion.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Ring Video Doorbell Pro

FOR THE KING OF THE CASTLE

If your dad is infuriated by stolen packages, pushy solicitors or neighborhood hooligans playing Ding Dong Ditch, he’ll love the Ring Video Doorbell. He’ll be able to catch perpetrators in the act or just decide if he wants to pretend he’s not home, depending on who’s at the door. This Pro version features two-way talk, advanced motion detection, enhanced WiFi and customized privacy settings. If dad doesn’t have it yet, he needs it this Father’s Day. No doubt about it.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Delsey Cruise 3.0

BEST FOR TRAVEL DADS

Dad needs a new suitcase this Father’s Day and we don’t care about his rebuttals. Sorry pops, but your backpack isn’t going to fit a week’s worth of close on your anniversary trip to Spain. You have to be realistic. Help dad out for this trip and every one thereafter by picking him up the Cruise 3.0 suitcase from Delsey. Each bag is totally lightweight, integrated with a TSA-approved lock for protection and is built to withstand many dings around the airplane.

Courtesy of Delsey

29. Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test

FOR THE DOG DAD

It’s always charming when dads have a special connection with their dogs. The Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA test makes a great and thoughtful gift if his pup is a rescue. It can identify over 350 breeds and precisely detect breed contributions down to 5%. It can even show you other dogs that share DNA with yours, so maybe his dog-park pal is actually a long-lost cousin!

Courtesy of Amazon

30. If You Can Read This, Bring Me Some Beer Socks

BEST FOR BEER LOVERS

For the dad that can’t go a day without a cold one after a long day at work, these are the perfect socks to gift. They mean what they say — the old man’s thirsty! These are perfect for propping up on the recliner or coffee table, no matter how many times mom tells him to get his feet off.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. Crocs Classic Clog

BEST SHOE

Even if dad has Crocs, he doesn’t have all of the Crocs. With so many styles and patterns to choose from, your dad can own 100 pairs of his go-to shoe brand and still not have everything under their catalog. Of course, our one true love will forever and always be the Classic Clog. You can get this puppy in a wide range of colors, making it perfect for a dad that’s already got one in black, one in blue and one in green. Spiff him up with a red this time around or something!

Courtesy of Crocs

32. Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green

FOR THE DUFFER DAD

Any dad who plays golf would love a little practice putting green in their home or office. This affordable option has a high-quality putting surface that stays smooth, non-skid backing, and sand trap cutouts to mimic an actual course. There are three practice holes to help them master a variety of puts to prepare for their time out on the links.

Courtesy of Amazon

33. Anker Wireless Charger 2-Pack

FOR THE DEAD-PHONE DAD

Your dad may not know that wireless charging is an option, so this set of Anker Qi-certified wireless chargers will be a pleasant surprise that makes it easy for him to keep his phone fueled at all times. They provide high-speed charging for Androids and iPhones without having to take your case off.

Plus, the positioning makes it easy to see and use the phone while it’s charging.

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Meat Handler and Shredder

FOR THE GRILLMEISTER DAD

If your dad is a serious carnivore and already has all of the typical grilling tools, these shredders from BBQ Butler will make a fun addition to his collection. There are six super-sharp prongs on each claw for shredding chicken or pulled pork, or you can use one as a grip for carving.

It’s doubtful that he has anything like these, but there’s no doubt he’ll use them if he’s a grilling enthusiast.

Courtesy of The Grommet

35. History by Mail Six-Month Subscription

FOR THE HISTORY-BUFF DAD

If Dad’s into history, he will love receiving these detailed replicas of historical documents instead of just reading about them in the same old books. Each month a letter will be sent to your dad delivering detailed replica historical documents, from Albert Einstein’s letters to Franklin Roosevelt to the police report from Rosa Parks’ arrest in Birmingham for refusing to move to the back of the bus.

Each letter comes with all of the essential context and historical significance of the document. It’s an amazingly unique gift for any history enthusiast.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

36. Dadvil

FOR THE JOKESTER DAD

Dad jokes got their name for a reason — only dads find them funny. Add Dadvil to that list. These candy pills are a perfect accompaniment to the corniest of the corny dad jokes. Take two of these and groan in the morning!

Courtesy of Etsy

37. Night Runner 270 Shoe Lights

FOR KEEPING DAD SAFE

If dad’s a runner or just takes the DNA-identified dog out for a nighttime stroll, the Night Runner 270 shoe lights will keep him visible to cars and safely help him get home. They provide 150 lumens of light visible from 360 degrees, and they hold their power for anywhere from two to five hours before needing a recharge from the supplied micro USB cable.

They illuminate the path for up to 30 feet ahead, helping eliminate the potential for traumatic falls — particularly useful if dad is older or losing his eyesight. An excellent gift for any dad and peace of mind for you knowing he’s safe doing his outdoor activities in the dark.

Courtesy of Amazon

38. Letters to My Dad

FOR THE SENTIMENTAL DAD

Sappy gifts may not be for everyone, but a sentimental dad will appreciate these lovely letters that can be treasured forever. Each one has a different prompt to inspire you to write some nice things about dear old dad. You can fill them all out at once and give him the whole booklet to go into a time capsule to read years down the road, or anytime he needs a reminder of how much he means to you.

Courtesy of Amazon

39. FunFamz The Original Spider Prank Box

FOR THE LOLZ

The original spider box prank has been featured in hundreds of Tik Toks, Instagram posts and Youtube videos over the years, and it’s still one of our favorite gifts for the impossible to shop for dad. Instead of trying to find the perfect dad gift idea, settle for a good old-fashioned laugh.

Courtesy of Amazon

40. What I Love About Dad Book

HONORABLE MENTION

If your dad is the kind of guy that truly doesn’t need or want anything, the What I Love About Dad book is ideal for him.

This is book is something he truly never knew he wanted. It’s filled with quick answer fill-in-the-blanks that you fill out before gifting. Prompts include statements like “I love that you taught me to appreciate ______”, “You’ll keep ______ forever, won’t you?” and more. This is the gift that will most definitely bring a tear to his eye.

Courtesy of Amazon

