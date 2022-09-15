Trust Us, These Are the Gifts Your Girlfriend Really Wants for Every Special Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A handful of days come around once a year to totally screw over men whose girlfriends have impeccable taste (aka hard-to-shop-for women). Whether it’s her birthday, Valentine’s Day, Christmas or your anniversary (do you have that date memorized?), finding gifts for her that she’ll truly love can feel impossible.

Every year, no matter what you do, it seems like your girlfriend gets that cringe-y “No, I do love it!” face whenever she unwraps your present. Then there’s the awkward back and forth about whether she actually likes it, and you are forced to reassure her that she can, “Totally return it if she wants to!”

Sigh. Let’s skip that this year, shall we? To help you out, we’ve gathered the best gifts for girlfriends that they want.

The type of gift you get your girlfriend depends on many factors. First off — is your girlfriend a gift person? Chances are the answer is yes — but if she isn’t, we recommend going the route of an experience instead of a gift or a gift card so she can spend it how she pleases. If your girlfriend does speak the love language of gifts, that’s where the fun begins.

Below, you’ll find all of the best gifts for girlfriends in 2022 for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.

How Much Should You Spend on a Gift for Your Girlfriend?

When deciding how much to spend, the first question is: How long have you been together? If you’ve been together for a few years or more, you will want to invest in something nice. This usually means spending $100 and buying flowers (stop by a local florist or check out our favorite online flower delivery services). And, no, that number does not include the cost of dinner or whatever else you have planned. We’ve got plenty of great girlfriend gift ideas for long-term relationships below.

Is this all starting to sound a little too expensive? That’s okay, too. In this case, we recommend having a conversation with your significant other about your gifting budget. For all you know, she doesn’t want you to spend a ton on her birthday, anniversary, etc. Many couples agree to a spending limit for most special occasions, and others agree that they would rather attend an event or go on a special date night instead of exchanging gifts. Having this conversation in advance can protect you both from disappointment.

But what if you’ve only been seeing each other for a few weeks? Getting something too expensive might freak her out, but you also don’t want to pretend the holiday, birthday, etc., doesn’t exist. Don’t worry, we’ve got great girlfriend gift ideas for new relationships, too. Overall — don’t overthink it. She’ll at least appreciate the gesture if she doesn’t like it.

The Best Girlfriend Gift Ideas

Worried you won’t find the perfect present? Relax. It really is the thought that counts.

If you pick something from this list, though, we’re confident she will like it — we can almost guarantee it. Combine your gift with a thoughtful card that speaks from the heart, and you have everything you need for a special night. Here are some of our favorite gifts for girlfriends at the moment — a.k.a things our female editors would be psyched to receive from a partner any day of the week.

1. Theragun Mini

Therabody is one of our favorite massage gun brands, and their Theragun Mini is a perfect gift for a girlfriend because it’s small, cute and comes with health benefits. This shows you care about her, her recovery and the girlfriend gift standard: how easy is this item to pack.

We love this cute rose gold color and the long battery life, impressive motor power and ease of holding and using it. It comes in a few other colors, but we recommend this neutral yet chic tone for a girlfriend.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Glossier The Super Pack

If she’s a woman, she’s heard of Glossier — and she’s probably drooled over their moisturizing serums and then promptly labeled them too pricey to purchase for herself. Dude, now’s your chance to shine — this three-pack has the brand’s best serums wrapped into one convenient package. The trio will deliver the essential vitamins her skin needs to shine with even tone and clarity — they’ll mesh perfectly with her existing routine and make her shine even more brightly than she does now.

Courtesy of Glossier

3. Lululemon Align Pants

These are the most comfortable leggings I’ve ever worn. If your girlfriend loves fitness or even just wearing athleisure, then you should get these for her. The material they’re made of is super soft and weightless, and the 28-inch high-rise cut is perfect for wearing with workout crop tops or cropped sweatshirts. These are designed for yoga, but I wear them doing almost anything, and they’re super comfortable. They’re also available in a huge variety of sizes and colors. Take a discreet peek at the leggings she has and get her a complementary color she doesn’t own.

Courtesy of Lululemon

4. I’m Never Not Thinking of Your Butt Mug

We love this mug and think it’s hilarious. It’s funny, sweet, cute and overall a great vibe if this is the type of relationship you have. The mug is dishwasher and microwave safe, perfect for the caffeine addict and will make them think of you every time they use it. It might be a little awkward if they sip from it on a work Zoom call, but there’s little you can do about that at this point.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. The Bouqs Co. Exuberance Arrangement

Ordering flowers is a classic gift for your girlfriend for a reason — they’re beautiful, smell nice, liven up any room and bring a smile to your partner’s face.

This “exuberant” display from The Bouqs is the perfect gift for girlfriends who love fresh flowers or need to be convinced to forgive you for something.

It has a variety of colored roses in hues like pink, orange, yellow, red and even ivory. Every rose from The Bouqs Co. is grown on an eco-friendly, sustainable farm and comes in a fun signature vase. You can also opt for a mason jar vase (a very farmer chic option, IMO) for $10 more.

Courtesy of The Bouqs Co

6. Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Blender

Is your girl a fan of smoothies, acaí bowls, or anything blended? Then she needs this Ninja blender. The “power pitcher” is exactly what she needs to blend up all those nutrients. This baby can blend, chop, crush ice, act as a food processor and even make dough. The smartTORQUE function is designed to process through the thickest of substances without stalling, and it has six different preset Auto-iQ programs to choose from, so using it is easy. It’s also easy to clean, and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoops

You might think you can’t go wrong with jewelry any day of the week, but women have wildly varying jewelry tastes. Picking out the right jewelry can take years of practice for most guys. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the pieces she already owns and the ones she regularly wears. These pearl drop hoops from Mejuri are a favorite of mine because they’re simple enough to wear every day and have a classic design, but they’re also elegant enough to save for special occasions. The pearl is freshwater, and the hoops are gold vermeil over sterling silver.

Courtesy of Mejuri

8. Godiva Chocolatier Classic Ballotin Chocolate Box

You honestly can’t go wrong with chocolate. They say diamonds are forever, but we say chocolate will forever please her, and if you’re at a loss for girlfriend gift ideas, it’s always a safe bet. These Godiva chocolates come in a gift box with 19 pieces of delectable chocolate goodies.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Nipaqui Zero Waste Kit

Okay, this is an unconventional girlfriend gift, but we think it would be a perfect pick with the right girl. If she’s become especially concerned about the environment, going zero-waste as of late, or even paying close attention to recycling, this is a great gift idea. Inside this kit, there’s everything she needs to go zero waste in her everyday life, including reusable metal straws, washable silicone ziplock bags, organic cotton produce bags (a personal favorite of mine) and beeswax wraps. She’ll love your environmental gesture, and your gift will save hundreds of single-use plastics from use in years to come.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Lunya Washable Silk Set

Lunya is a luxurious sleep and loungewear brand we love for gifts for women, and this Washable Silk Set is one of their most popular products for a reason. It’s thermoregulating, is made with 100% mulberry washable silk and comes in a bunch of neutral and brighter colors.

If your girl loves nothing more than a lazy Sunday curled up with a good book? This is for her.

Courtesy of Lunya

11. Capri Blue Watercolor Candle

Capri candles are the best, so if your girlfriend is a candle lover, your quest for a great gift might be over. This decorative glass is a great design piece and will make her and/or your apartment smell fantastic. The scent is clean linen and isn’t too strong while burning. The vessels are all watercolored, and the high-quality wax blend burns for up to 85 hours.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. BrüMate Uncork’d XL Wine Glass Tumbler

BrüMate has been making a splash recently for their triple-insulated tumblers that’ll keep anything cold for hours. The best part about this XL wine tumbler? It can hold up to half a bottle of wine in it and will keep it at the exact temperature you pour it in until you sip the last drop — so if your girlfriend is a wine lover, grab this for her birthday or a special occasion. The tumbler stays cool but also dry to the touch and condensation-free so you can hold your beverage comfortably. The splash-proof lid is clear and removable, and the tumbler comes in a wide range of finishes, including this Glitter Peacock Violet Ombre — which also happens to be my spirit animal.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Drunk Elephant Littles Night Out Set

Many women have strong opinions on skincare, so be warned that if you opt for this gift, you are assuming the risk that your girlfriend has 1) heard of Drunk Elephant and 2) doesn’t like their style. However, the trendiness and effectiveness of the brand outweigh the potential for dislike in our book, and this Littles Night Out set comes with miniature versions of their most popular items your girlfriend will love.

It includes a moisturizer, a few serums and their jelly cleanser that’s a perfect way for your girl to wash her makeup off after your date night.

Courtesy of Drunk Elephant

14. Firstleaf Wine Club Subscription

Another potential way to your girlfriend’s heart? Wine. Or, more specifically, a wine subscription box like FirstLeaf. We use FirstLeaf and love their club model — you get a box of six high-quality wines every month or every other month from all over the world. You can rate the wines in each shipment, and they’ll continue to tailor your boxes to your tastes, and 92% of the wines they offer are award-winning, so you know you’re getting something high-quality. This is a great gift if your girlfriend misses her regular wine tastings with her girlfriends or dreams of tasting blends in the Italian countryside one day. (Hopefully with you by her side!)

Courtesy of Firstleaf Wine Club

15. The Ordinary Hydration Support Formula

If your girlfriend is really into skincare, she’s heard about The Ordinary. Their Hyaluronic Acid formula is super nourishing, hydrating and balancing for all skin types. The Ordinary is known for using simple, effective formulas that work — and this one is no different. You don’t need to know or understand the ingredients or the details of why it works — just know she’ll love it. The best part? This company doesn’t dress up their products in fancy bottles and charge $45 for them, and this popular skincare supplement costs less than $8 a bottle.

Courtesy of SkinStore

16. MagicMakers Back Massager with Heat

A little pampering never hurt a girlfriend on a special day — and this back massager is the perfect thing to gift a stressed-out GF for your big day of love. It has eight rotational massage heads and 3D mesh fabric for even heat distribution. It also has a 15-minute auto shut-off system just in case, and an overheat protection mechanism if your girlfriend tends to leave things on by accident. Increase her feel-good hormones and give her body a chance to relax with this easy gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator

Speaking of massage — this couple’s vibrator is the tiny but mighty sex toy you need to spice things up in the bedroom. The flexible wings fasten it onto the woman and provide clitoral stimulation and penile sensation during penetrative sex. Eva is waterproof, made of medical-grade silicone and has a three-speed motor so you can pick the pace that works for both of you. She also stays out of the way so you can focus on the task at hand and enjoy your special night. Like lingerie, couples’ sex toys are one of the top gifts for girlfriends in 2022, but they aren’t the right choice for every relationship.

Courtesy of Dame

18. Moon Cactus

This adorable heart-shaped cacti duo was one of the best Christmas gifts for women, and it’s also the perfect small gift if you’re celebrating an occasion and haven’t been together that long. It’s a cactus, so even black thumbs shouldn’t be dismayed by the prospect of taking care of it. The Moon top is adorable and unique, and due to a lack of chlorophyll, it typically comes in a bright, vibrant color.

This cactus needs bright light and only water when it’s completely dry to survive, making this the perfect unique gift for a plant lover, quirky nerd or creative type.

Courtesy of Bloomscape

19. Gold Beaded Stackable Jewelry

These stackable gold beaded bracelets are trendy right now and are available for a very affordable price on Etsy. They’re handmade, gold-plated bracelets made to order for men and women. This is a great gift regardless of how long you’ve been together and is a neutral enough piece of jewelry that most women of a variety of styles will enjoy it.

Courtesy of Etsy

20. Goddess Figure Candle

These candles are a beautiful way to honor her body on a special occasion, and they’re handmade by a black artist in London. Dowa Doneye has created three distinct body types for you to choose from, and each one comes in three different colors. They’re sculpted from beeswax for a natural sheen and are perfect for appreciating the beauty and essence of women.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

21. Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

Make her feel like the pampered spa queen with this ultra-plush from Brooklinen. It’s made extra-thick for that spa quality and is 100% Turkish Cotton, made in Turkey so you know it’s for real. It has deep pockets, a piped collar, cuffed edges and a sturdy waist tie that’ll hold it all in place. This is one of the most popular gifts featured on SPY, and we’re confident it’s one of the best gift ideas for your girlfriend, too.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

22. Pure Enrichment PureRelief Radiance Deluxe Heated Blanket

Regardless of her specific love language, she probably loves cuddling and getting cozy. This means you can focus on hygge gifts for her, especially if you’ve been in a relationship for a while. Give her something to encourage her to cuddle up on the couch with you. Give her a Pure Enrichment PureRelief Radiance Deluxe Heated Blanket. Plug this baby in to get an extra boost of warmth for your next Netflix sesh.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Hydro Flask Water Bottle

A water bottle might seem like a boring gift, but a Hydro Flask is not a regular water bottle. This baby has double-walled vacuum insulation and a bright dishwasher-proof powder coat exterior for vibrant color. Their bottles come in all shapes and sizes, with interchangeable tops so your girlfriend can opt for a straw over a twist-off. Each bottle also comes with TempShield that keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Musee Women of Change Bath Bomb Set

This is a perfect gift for couples who have only been seeing each other for a few weeks. Not only does it show that you’re a woke feminist because the women depicted in these bath bombs are changemakers of all sorts, but a bath bomb set is a pampering gift, a.k.a a slam dunk. This set includes women like Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Frida Kahlo, and the bombs include delicious scents and natural ingredients that’ll make excellent additions to your girl’s “me” time.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. KLASSE14 Disco Volante Rose Gold Watch

Girls almost always love sparkly things. While rings and necklaces are nice, watches are really the most useful type of jewelry. That’s why we recommend buying her a watch she loves wearing that will last her for decades. The Disco Volante Rose Gold Watch from KLASSE14 is one such thing. The black face and mesh gold band add elegance, while the watch’s inner workings ensure it will run with accuracy for years to come.

Courtesy of KLASSE14

26. Cushionaire Women’s Recovery Slides

A pair of slides has become a must-have in women’s wardrobes, whether for walking around the house, making a quick run to the coffee shop or walking the dog. These slides from Cushionaire are a budget dupe for a much more expensive pair of sandals. They have become a favorite amongst editors for their waterproof design, trendy look and comfortable sole. They come in a huge range of colors and sizes and are super soft and flexible.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Massage Envy Gift Card

For hard-working women, a gift card for a relaxing massage is always an ideal gift. Massage Envy salons can be found across the country, so there’s likely one near you, and their massages are generally affordable. Therefore, a gift card for $100 would allow your girlfriend to enjoy an hour of bliss. You can purchase gift cards at each location or send an electronic gift card if you’re in an LDR.

Courtesy of Massage Envy

28. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Whether your girlfriend is still heading to the office daily or working from home, she needs her caffeine needs met. And, if she’s like us, she’s all too used to her cup of coffee or tea going cold before she can finish it. That’s where the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 comes in. It keeps beverages at a selected temperature for up to an hour and a half or longer when attached to the charging base. As an added benefit, she’ll think of you every time she takes a sip of her drink throughout the day.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Apple AirPods Max

This is a luxe gift, definitely reserved for couples who have been together for a long time. However, if your girl loves audio or needs new headphones — these live up to the hype. They’ve got all sorts of fancy Apple features like Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio head tracking, so your sound follows you as you move. They also have super comfortable memory foam ear cushions and come in several bright colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

30. LEGO Bonsai Tree Building Kit

If your partner is a tinkerer and loves little projects with their hands, this is one of the best gifts for your girlfriend. LEGO’s Bonsai Tree model kit comes with everything you need to make this peaceful, tranquil structure and interchangeable pieces so you can deck the tree out with leaves or cherry blossoms, depending on your preference. The slatted wood stand is also perfect for displaying the finished product, and since it’s a project, you can work on it together.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. GoPro HERO9 Black

If your girlfriend loves adventure, she needs an adventure cam to capture the fun. And the GoPro HERO9 Black is the best on the market. This mini camera is ready to accompany you and your girl near and far. It’s shock and waterproof and can record in 5K Ultra HD. It also boasts a front and a back LCD screen, so you can always see what you’re recording. And, if you want to make the gift extra special, you can always buy her some GoPro accessories designed for her favorite activities, like a dive case or helmet mount.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Romantic Mapmaking: Chart A Love Story

What’s better than one gift? Two gifts, of course! And that’s precisely what you get with the Romantic Mapmaking: Chart A Love Story course. The first part of the gift is time spent together. During the course, you and your girlfriend will sit with a professional mapmaker to chart your love story. The second part of the gift is the mystical map you’ll have at the end of the class, showing the arc of your relationship. Don’t worry, art skills aren’t required, and the class comes with all the tools you’ll need.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

33. Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game

The problem with many personalized gifts is that they are designed to be decorative. Sure, you can carve your names into a plaque, but then that plaque has to be displayed somewhere. That’s why we love this Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game. It carries all the sentimentality of a personalized gift, but it can provide years of fun because it’s an actual game. In a field of hearts, up to four lines (seven characters each) can show your names, important dates or any message you desire.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

34. Long Distance Friendship Lamp

Celebrating this special occasion apart? Finding the perfect gift for your girlfriend in a long-distance relationship can be challenging, but this is a great option. The Long Distance Friendship Lamps are a unique answer to LDR love. The two lamps can be placed in two different houses. When you touch one lamp, it will change the color of both lamps, letting the other person know that you are thinking of them at that moment. The lamps just need WiFi to function, and you can link more than two, if necessary.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

35. Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

Charcuterie is all the rage right now, and if your girl loves a good cheese platter, she will go nuts when you give her this Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board. This easy-to-store, two-level bamboo board comes with cheese tools and ceramic bowls to serve accompaniments. Everything has its place thanks to a series of groves and hidden drawers. And, when you’re done using the board, it can fold down to half its size.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

36. Custom Paint-by-Number Kit

This gift from Uncommon Goods is perfect for the creative girlfriend. Not only will it give her a project to paint, but it will also give you a hand-painted memento of your favorite memory. You must submit your favorite photograph of you and your girlfriend when ordering, and you’ll be presented with a personalized paint-by-number kit, including the canvas and paint. Add a frame to make this a complete piece of art.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

37. Create Your Own Reel Viewer

As a kid, reel viewers transported you to another world. Today, they can tell the story of your love for your girlfriend. Each of these viewers comes with a redemption code for creating a reel of seven photos. Of course, this works for anything — from baby photos to vacation snaps. Remember that you have to receive the viewer before creating the custom reel, meaning you’ll need to order this with plenty of time before your girlfriend’s birthday, anniversary, etc.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

38. The Kissing Mugs

Take it from us — your girlfriend wants to do more cute couple stuff with you. No matter how much you’re doing right now, it will never be enough for her. So, go all in on the matching shirts, couples costumes and pairs of mugs. For the latter, we love these Kissing Mugs from Uncommon Goods. They’re made from ceramic and ideal for serving your coffee during your partner’s celebratory breakfast in bed.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

39. Personalized Name Necklace by CaitlynMinimalist

Yes, jewelry is always a good idea. Sure, you could get her a diamond-studded necklace, but personalizing an accessory just for her might be even better. Plus, if that personalized piece is something like this gold name necklace, you’re giving her a gift that she can wear every day with almost any outfit. Simply select a finish and a length, then submit her name, and this Etsy creator will ship you a made-to-order necklace for your girl.

Courtesy of Etsy

40. VAHDAM Assorted Tea Gift Set

Buying for a girl you’ve just started dating is one of the hardest things. Yes, you should try to get to know her a little before buying her a gift, but if you still don’t know what to get, tea or coffee is usually a safe bet. You just need to ask her which one she prefers. If she says tea, this VAHDAM Assorted Tea Gift Set is a great choice. Not only is it not too expensive, but it also comes with 12 quality loose leaf teas for her to try.

Courtesy of Amazon

41. Masterclass

Masterclass is one of our favorite gifts for adults, teenagers and young professionals alike since the variety of large classes contains something for pretty much everyone. You can learn to cook from Gordon Ramsey, play tennis with Serena Williams and learn to write with Malcolm Gladwell. If your girlfriend is a lifelong learner, always curious and needs something to break the Tik Tok habit, this is a perfect option.

Courtesy of MasterClass

