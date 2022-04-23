From Father’s Day to Birthdays, These Are the Best Gifts for New Dads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Father’s Day is almost here and for new dads, their first Father’s Day is one of the most memorable. Becoming a dad is an exciting time. It’s also overwhelming, exhausting, and TBH a little bit terrifying. Thankfully, there are plenty of great parenting books to help with some of the scary parts, plus helpful guides on baby products from SPY (check out our guides on baby monitors, baby gadgets and items new parents can’t live without). But what about products specifically for dad? We’ve got you covered there as well with a list of the best gifts for new dads.

First Father’s Day gifts can be a way to pamper a new pop, help him get his grooming on, enjoy a mocktail and catch some sleep whenever possible (seriously, nap when the baby naps). Gifts for new dads can also be products that enable dads to help their partner, whether that means sanitizing bottles or pump parts, taking the little one for a stroll or prepping a delicious dinner. Then there are the first Father’s Day gifts that are all about cuteness — when in doubt, get it personalized.

From socks to matching outfits, silky sheets to baby carriers, these are the best gifts for new dads.

1. Our First Father’s Day Together Shirt and Onesie

FOR THE MATCHING DAD

Most grown men try to avoid wearing the same outfit as someone else unless that person is tiny and cute. Help a dad celebrate his first Father’s Day with a matching t-shirt and onesie combo that will elicit all the ‘awwwws.’

Courtesy of Etsy

2. Isshindo Honpo Captain America Sheet Mask

FOR THE DAD WHO NEEDS SOME PAMPERING

If becoming a new dad is wearing on your skin, it’s time for some TLC. Even dads who don’t typically focus on grooming or pampering will appreciate the new Captain America face masks from Isshindo. SPY received a sample and we loved how moisturizing the Vitamin C and collagen-packed masks felt. It also felt cool to look like Captain America. Dads are the true superheroes.

Courtesy of Bokksu

3. Wide Mouth HydroFlask

FOR THE THIRSTY DAD

New dads have likely spent months making decisions about names, nursery colors, which car seat/stroller/crib/baby monitor/etc. to buy. Becoming a new dad requires a lot of decisions. Give new dads a high-quality water bottle from Hydro Flask and let them customize the bottle and make really fun, super easy decisions. Available in several sizes (we like the Wide Mouth option that makes it easy to add ice), HydroFlasks are vacuum-sealed to keep cold drinks cold for 24 hours, hot drinks hot for 12 hours, and are dishwasher friendly. SPY received a sample of HydroFlask’s personalized bottle and choosing the size, colors, and accessories, and being able to personalize the bottle with a name was a fun and easy decision.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Ergobaby Omni Breeze Baby Carrier

FOR THE DAD ON THE GO

Not sure which new dads can benefit from a baby carrier? That’s easy. The answer is — all new dads. This is without a doubt one of the best gifts for new dads. Whether your new dad likes to hike trails or hike through the mall, take airplane trips or short drives to the park, a baby carrier is one of the most useful items for new parents. It allows them to be hands-free while still keeping their little ones close. It helps new parents bond with their babies and carriers like the Ergobaby Breeze evenly distribute weight to help lessen back pain and can be used from birth all the way up to 45 pounds.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. My Sheets Rock

FOR HOT DADS

All dads are hot (yeah dads!), but for those who are literally hot, especially when sleeping, they need sheets to keep them cool. Sleep is always important and even more so for new dads, who are probably getting much less shut-eye than they are used to. SPY received a sample of the high-grade bamboo rayon cooling sheets from My Sheets Rock and we agree — these sheets rock. They are uber soft, moisture-wicking, odor eliminating, and cool to the touch. Plus, their packaging is super fun (there are sound effects!) making them another easy gift to order and present to a new dad.

Courtesy of My Sheets Rock

6. Cotton Napper – Bearaby

FOR THE COZY DAD

First-time dads are likely very excited about all the snuggles they are about to have with their little one. Help them get cozy while reading a book with this chunky weighted throw from Bearaby. Bearaby makes one of the best weighted blankets on the market right now, which is available in a handful of weights and fabrics. Especially if the new dad in your life is losing sleep from baby (which is likely) he will certainly appreciate this cozy gift.

Courtesy of Bearaby

7. Ted Lasso Father’s Day Card

FOR THE ENCOURAGING DAD

A big part of becoming a dad is being a coach and cheerleader all in one and no one knows that better than Ted Lasso. Shutterfly has a line of officially licensed Ted Lasso gear that is perfect for dads who believe in believe. Cards, towels, blankets, drinkware, mousepads, and more, Ted Lasso merch can be personalized with pictures and messages of encouragement. Football/fatherhood is life!

Courtesy of Shutterfly

8. Henson AL13 Razor

FOR DADS WHO LIKE A CLOSE SHAVE

Stubble may look cool, but when it’s time to get cheek to cheek with newborns, a clean-shaven dad will have a better snuggle time. Babies should not have to deal with beard rash. We like the Henson AL13 Razor, which is designed to be the last razor dads will ever have to buy (save your money for the college fund!). Made from aerospace-grade aluminum, the Henson promises a precise and close shave that leaves users with baby soft skin, which is exactly what new dads need.

Courtesy of Henson

9. My Face Socks

FOR THE DAD WHO HAS EVERYTHING

What do you get the new dad who has everything? A pair of custom socks with his newborn’s cute mug. Dads can never have too many socks and they’re a one-size-fits-all piece of clothing.

Courtesy of My Face Socks

10. Evenflo Silicone Reusable Sanitizer Microwave Steam Bags

FOR THE HELPFUL DAD

For new dads who are supporting a partner that is pumping or for families that are formula feeding, cleaning bottles, pacifiers and pump parts is a great way for dads to feel involved and lessen the workload for their partner. One of the easiest ways is with the Evenflo Silicone Reusable Sanitizer Microwave Steam Bags. The BPA, non-toxic, FDA food-grade reusable silicone bags, which double as snack containers, can sanitize small items quickly and efficiently.

Courtesy of Target

11. Luxury Living Furniture Wood FabSlab Cutting Board

FOR THE DAD WHO LOVES TO COOK

New dads who love to cook, or at least are willing to learn to cook, will appreciate this stunning cutting board by the Australian brand FabSlab. Touted as the world’s most hygienic cutting boards, new dads will be able to keep germs and bacteria at bay thanks to this beautiful and durable cutting board. Naturally and permanently antibacterial, tests have shown that common food viruses like E. coli, salmonella, staph, and listeria can’t survive for an extended time on a FabSlab board. SPY received a sample of the beautiful cutting board and we appreciated that it’s not only functional but doubles as a charcuterie display board.

Courtesy of Wayfair

12. Skip Hop Pronto Baby Changing Station & Diaper Clutch

FOR MINIMALIST DADS

For dads who don’t want to carry a diaper bag or would prefer to carry their own backpack and need a few added essentials, we like the newly released Skip Hop Pronto Baby Changing Station & Diaper Clutch. Featuring a sturdy exterior eco-friendly fabric that is made from 100% recycled PET bottles, the Pronto is a unisex-style changing pad and diaper clutch in one. The Pronto unfolds to reveal an easy to clean, padded changing pad. A plastic wipe holder is included, and the front of the clutch has a zippered section that can store keys, a wallet, and a phone. SPY received a sample of the sleek Pronto and we especially liked that the roomy mesh pockets were big enough for diapers, creams, and even a backup outfit and bib. The clutch includes a clip for attaching to a stroller, backpack, or suitcase.

Courtesy of Target

13. Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from Smartish

FOR THE TECH DAD

Smartish has a huge selection of durable and functional smartphone cases that can be customized. The Wallet Slayer includes room for three cards and cash and can be personalized with text or images, making it one of the best gifts for new dads as they can upload a pic of their new family addition for regular viewing.

Courtesy of Smartish

14. Outlaw Soaps Blazing Saddles Gift Set

FOR THE DAD WHO LIKES TO SMELL GOOD

New dads don’t always get much time to shower, so help them make the most of their scrubbing time with a gift set from Outlaw Soaps. SPY received a sample of the Blazing Saddles soap and loved the Western-inspired packaging and the natural ingredients, which are perfect for dads who don’t want any harsh chemicals rubbing off on baby. The soap smells like leather, sandalwood, and sagebrush and not at all like spit-up.

Courtesy of Outlaw Soaps

15. Clean Co Premium Boston Shaker Set

FOR THE ALCOHOL-FREE DAD

For dads who don’t drink, Clean Co. is a new non-alcoholic drink company that has created stylish and delicious alcohol alternatives. The company’s rum, tequila, vodka and gin alternatives are all packaged in a beautiful glass bottle that will look impressive on any bar cart and deliver a smooth taste that is close to the real thing. SPY received a sample and we appreciated the authentic taste and chic packaging. Gift sets, like the Boston Shaker Set, make for an especially impressive present.

Courtesy of Clean Co

16. Seattle Chocolate Spring Bar Trio

FOR THE DAD WITH THE SWEET TOOTH

Dads with a sweet tooth will love the new Spring Bar Trio from Seattle Chocolate. Featuring beautiful packaging by artist Llewellyn Mejia, the limited edition set includes Chocolate Wafer Cone Truffle Bar, Carrot Cake Truffle Bar, and Honey, Almond, and Coconut Truffle Bar. SPY received a sample of the delicious set and we can confirm that dad likely won’t be sharing any of his bars.

Courtesy of Seattle Chocolate

