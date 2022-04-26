The Best Gifts for New Moms, According To New Moms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Becoming a new mother tops the list of monumental life changes. Most new parents focus on taking care of their newborn, which is thrilling, exhausting and sometimes terrifying, and the mom’s needs often come last. Taking care of mom is just as important as taking care of baby, whether that means helping new moms eat, sleep or enjoy some well-deserved self-care. We promise that she has already been hard at work researching all of the must-have baby products, so when you’re searching for the best gifts for new moms, we recommend gifts that let mom get off her feet and relax for a few minutes.

Moms deserve gifts all the time, but a new mom’s first Mother’s Day gift is especially important since it’s a holiday they’ve never been able to celebrate before. If you’re looking for the best gifts for new moms and aren’t sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. From the tired mom to the mom with a sweet tooth, we’ve made buying a new mom a gift much easier. It might seem hard to pick out the perfect gift, but it’s not nearly as hard as being a new mom. Which, for the record, is really, really hard.

Gifts ideas for new moms include items specifically for mom, for baby or for both, since a happy and well-rested baby often helps mom feel better. Becoming a parent requires a lot of stuff (so much stuff), and that’s why we were extra careful with these gift ideas for moms. Not only was this article written by a new mom, but we also gathered recommendations from other new moms we know. In addition, we’ve included some of the best baby gadgets and baby monitors recently tested by the SPY team.

Help make a mom’s first Mother’s Day memorable with the best gifts for new moms.

1. Envi Luxe Eco Diaper Bag from Skip Hop

BEST UNISEX DIAPER BAG

For a bag that moms and dads will both want to use, there’s the new eco-friendly design from Skip Hop. The Envi Luxe Eco Diaper Bag is lightweight and the exterior is made from 100% recycled PET bottles. There’s plenty of space to stash everything baby and parents will need, with eight pockets, two insulated bottle pockets and a wipes pocket that provides easy access for diaper changes. SPY received a sample of the new backpack and we love the unisex design, its wipe-clean exterior and its conveniently placed stroller straps.

Courtesy of Target

2. Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting

FOR THE MOM WITH QUESTIONS

Here’s one of the scary truths about parenting — there’s no right answer. Here’s one of the freeing truths about parenting — there’s no right answer. Parenting books can cause guilt and shame because of their hard stance on everyday topics, but Brown University economics professor Emily Oster has written a book series that helps parents make informed decisions and weigh their options with facts and data. The second book in her series, Cribsheet, deals with the birth to preschool phase, i.e., a time that comes with so many questions and so much judgment. Oster helps parents, including new moms, frame their decisions in the best way for their family, which allows them to find viable solutions to everyday issues, like when and if to nurse, when and how to potty train and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Apple AirPods Pro

BEST TECH GIFT

AirPods offer new moms a way to relax, catch up on their favorite show or podcast, take calls and listen to music without disturbing their little ones. There are no wires that can get wrapped around little hands, which means even if mom gets ‘nap trapped’ under a sleeping or eating baby, they can still enjoy some entertainment, which also helps them stay awake.

ON SALE

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Honeydew Sleep Side Pillow

FOR THE MOM WHO NEEDS SOME SLEEP

New moms typically don’t get much sleep, so when it’s time for them to close their eyes, make sure they have a comfortable and supportive pillow. Honeydew Sleep has everything parents need to rest easy, including their Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow. The pillow is uniquely curved to support the user’s neck and shoulders, helping to relax sore muscles that have been carrying a baby all day. The pillow provides proper neck alignment and customers can add or remove as much or as little of the 100% CertiPUR-US certified fill as they like to get the most comfortable fit. SPY received a sample of the Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow and we found that it definitely delivered on providing a cooling, comfortable and supportive place to lay our heads.

Courtesy of HoneyDew Sleep

5. Aura Mason Luxe Frame

FOR THE MOM WHO WANTS TO PRESERVE MEMORIES

Digital frames are one of the best gifts for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins…really anyone. Aura has been making it easy to keep memories on display with their collection of digital photo frames, which feature the Aura app that allows users to send pictures from anywhere. Aura recently launched an in-app scanner that allows users to scan items and send them to the frame. All the artwork new moms are about to get? They can now scan it and throw it away guilt-free. Just make sure little ones aren’t watching. And take the garbage out when they’re not looking.

Courtesy of Aura

6. Pearhead First 5 Years Chevron Baby Memory Book

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES MEMORIES

Moms will want to remember every moment of their baby’s first year, which is why a baby journal is an excellent gift for new mothers. This adorable book is the perfect record for all of the baby’s firsts, from ultrasound photos to pregnancy announcements to monthly anniversaries to all their favorite things. Mom can jot down when baby first starts to crawl, sit up, talk, and so much more. This adorable book will ensure all keepsakes are safeguarded for the future.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

FOR THE COZY MOM

Putting on real clothes often isn’t an option for super busy new moms. When they have to get up in the middle of the night or rush first thing in the morning to soothe a crying baby, they can throw on this delightfully plush robe for some warmth and comfort. Made from a plush and cozy fabric, this gift for new moms is ankle-length for maximum coziness and has a tie closure for ease of use.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

8. UrbanStems Subscription

FOR FLORAL MOMS

While moms are waiting for little ones to arrive, the focus is typically on them. Once the baby arrives, moms may get forgotten. Remind the new mom in your life that she’s special with a flower subscription. Urban Stems has a great inventory, and you can choose from seasonal flowers, a Kate Spade collection of vases and even dried flowers.

Courtesy of UrbanStems

9. Porter 8-Piece Fridge Bundle

FOR THE ORGANIZED MOM

Becoming a mom means you are now responsible for having snacks for everyone … forever. New moms need to feed themselves too, so gift them a beautiful Fridge Bundle from W&P. Available in several gorgeous colors, the set includes everything moms will need to sip, snack, eat, meal prep and more, all while boasting sustainability in material that is dishwasher safe. New moms do not have time for hand-wash only. SPY tried the drinkware included in this bundle and we liked that the glass interior kept odors at bay, while the silicone exterior was soft to hold and durable.

Courtesy of W&P

10. Poke-A-Dot Utility Organizer

FOR THE MOM WITH STUFF

All moms have stuff, but new moms are about to get a lot of new stuff. The Poke-A-Dot organizer offers a secure way to keep small items contained and organized. It can be used for crafts, cosmetics, tools, and other household items. SPY received a sample of the organizer and we like it for storing baby items together, including cords and batteries for sound machines and baby monitors, safety items like outlet covers, and extra pieces for furniture, including crib conversion kits.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. BusyBox Sign

FOR THE TECHY MOM

For new moms who like gadgets, check out the BusyBox Sign. Available in several designs and price points, the digital Busy Box lets users customize their sign with short messages. Let guests know when baby is sleeping, feeding or when it’s okay to make noise by updating the BusyBox.

Courtesy of BusyBox

12. Lakrids by Bülow Selection Box

FOR THE MOM WITH THE SWEET TOOTH

Looking for the best gift for new moms with a sweet tooth? We bet they will love the Lakrids by Bülow Selection Box. The chocolate-coated licorice is smooth, flavorful and includes a variety with a little something for everyone, including salted caramel, coffee, passion fruit and white chocolate raspberry. Just don’t expect mom to share.

Courtesy of Food52

13. West Bourne Avocado Oil Set FOR MOMS WHO LIKE TO COOK

If your new mom likes to cook or is looking for ways to add some healthy fat to her diet, check out this gorgeous gift set from West Bourne. The set includes Extra Virgin Organic Avocado Oil and Refined Avocado Oil, both of which are made from avocados grown and pressed in Mexico and bottled in California. West Bourne’s oils are allergen-free and the carbon-neutral company is just as dedicated to making delicious and smooth avocado oil as they are to eco-friendly practices.

Courtesy of West Bourne

14. Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner

BEST FOR FEEDING

One thing all new moms spend a ton of time doing? Feeding and nursing their babies. This versatile Boppy nursing pillow helps with everything from feeding newborns to propping up babies three months old and older, assisting with tummy time and even sitting up for the first time. They were created and designed by a mom to give a break to moms’ arms and back and enable a more comfortable and ergonomic position during feeding. It has a removable, washable slipcover, and the Miracle Middle stretch panel is designed to stretch and fit more bodies.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Factor Meals

FOR THE MOM WITH NO TIME TO COOK

For new moms strapped for time, customized meals that arrive frozen and ready to eat in minutes can feel like dining at a Michelin-star restaurant. Factor has a variety of meals that change each week and include keto, vegan, vegetarian and calorie smart options to help ensure that customers get delicious food that works for their diet. SPY received a sample of Factor meals, and we loved the variety and quality of the ingredients, including breakfast options. Give new moms the gift of eating a hot meal whenever they want.

Courtesy of Factor

16. Elvie Pump

BEST FOR MOMS ON THE GO

Traditional breast pumps are great to use at home, but for moms who need to be able to pump on the go, the Elvie is a splurge-worthy invention. The wearable pump is silent and fits discretely into the user’s bra. The pump works via an app for a wire-free, hassle-free pumping experience. The rechargeable pump lasts for up to 2.5 hours on a single charge, and the parts are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Elvie also makes the Curve, a silicone breast pump that helps catch the letdown for a more affordable option.

Courtesy of Elvie

17. Mama Box from Agni

BEST FOR MOMS WHO NEED NUTRIENTS

All new moms need to stay healthy to have enough energy to take care of their newborns. Agni was created with the help of a medical advisory board to ensure its products get users the nutrition they need to feel their best, including using organic, non-GMO ingredients. The Mama Box includes delicious cookies, seasonings, and tea that together feature 24 ingredients specifically chosen to help support moms in areas like digestion, breast milk production, hormone balance, immune health and restful sleep. Remember sleep?

Courtesy of Agni

18. Mama Ribbed Pajamas by Mori FOR THE MATCHING MOM Moms who love to match and be comfortable will fall in love with the super-soft pajamas from Mori. The company makes clothes for baby and moms, including the ribbed pajamas, which are perfect for lounging and are available in a matching set for little ones. SPY received a sample of the Mori pajamas for babies and the high-quality organic cotton and bamboo fabric is gentle on both baby and mom’s skin and feels cool and comfortable. Courtesy of Mori Mama Ribbed Pajamas by Mori $90.50 Buy Now

19. Ecoriginals Diapers and Wipes

BEST FOR THE ECO-FRIENDLY MAMA

Many diapers and wipes advertise themselves as eco-friendly, but most still end up clogging landfills. Anyone who has spent time with a baby knows that one little bum can result in a lot of diaper waste, which is why we were excited when the popular Australian brand Ecoriginals launched in the US in late 2021. Considered the world’s ‘greenest diapers,’ Ecoriginals is a plastic-neutral wipe and diaper company that boasts a 90% plant-based diaper, much higher than competitors (the brand plans on being 100 percent plant-based by 2023). Little ones can be in Ecoriginals throughout their diaper journey with newborn sizes up to junior training pants. SPY tried the diapers and wipes from Ecoriginals, and we loved the absorbency and softness of the diapers and that none of the products caused any skin irritation.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Organic Oat Milk Powder and Unsweetened Almond Milk Concentrate Bundle by JOI

FOR THE MOM WHO HAS GONE DAIRY-FREE

For new moms who are breastfeeding, digestion issues with their little ones can often result in moms going dairy-free. This can feel overwhelming for those new to the dairy-free world. One of the easiest changes to make is incorporating milk alternatives. These alternatives from JOI offer delicious nut and oat milk concentrates. The plant and planet-safe non-dairy options are gentle on the baby’s tummy and tasty for mom.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Omnom Chocolate Bar Trio

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES CHOCOLATE

It doesn’t get much more delicious for moms with a sweet tooth than Omnom chocolates. The Icelandic company is now selling its bars of decadence in North America and offer a variety of flavors that moms will not want to share (coffee and milk, we are looking at you). After giving these a try, we were blown away by the taste and the beautiful packaging, which makes these a great gift option. They’re almost too pretty to eat. Almost.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Cookie Cups The Unicorn Kids Baking Set

BEST FOR THE SECOND-TIME MOM

Second-time moms need all the pampering and TLC as first-time moms, and maybe even a bit more. Not only are they caring for a newborn, but they are also taking care of a toddler or young child. Carving out time for an older child can feel daunting when you’re already exhausted, which is why we like the kits from Cookie Cups. The company makes a variety of food sets geared towards kids, including unicorn cupcakes, pizza making, rainbow ravioli, and more. After trying it at home, we were impressed with the quality of the ingredients and accessories. The sets come with everything little bakers will need and make it easy for moms to spend quality time with their older children with minimal cleanup and a snack at the end. Never underestimate the power of snacks.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Drumi Sheets

FOR THE MOM WHO NEEDS BETTER SHEETS

Describing a new mom as “tired” feels redundant. All moms are tired, especially new moms. Give the gift of a good night’s sleep with a new set of sheets from Drumi. After sleeping on these sheets firsthand, we love that they get softer with each wash. Not only will a new mom appreciate a soft place to land at the end of a long day, but having an extra set of sheets means not having to do laundry in the middle of the night when the baby spits up/pees/poops on the sheets. Not if, but when.

Courtesy of Drumi

24. Mama’s Kit from Curie

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES SCENTS

Curie has designed a Mama’s Kit just in time for Mother’s Day, which includes one of their gorgeous scented candles and a bottle of moisturizing body oil. We’re big fans of Curie at SPY and know moms will appreciate the clean-burning candle, available in White Tea, Orange Neroli and Grapefruit Cassis, as well as the matching body oil, which is uber-moisturizing.

Courtesy of Curie

25. Talli Baby

BEST FOR TRACKING BABY

New moms will quickly learn that the approximately 1,289 doctor’s appointments their little one has within the first year of their birth will include a complete rundown of their newborn’s pooping, peeing, eating and sleeping cycles. A notepad works for about one day, which is why we love the Talli Baby complete 360 system. SPY tried the ingenious and small unit, which has a clearly labeled button for anything parents need to record, including the length of a feeding time (there’s even voice control for a hands-free option). All data is sent directly to an app, making it easy for partners and caregivers to record necessary info without accessing mom’s phone because mom is sleeping. Let mom sleep.

Courtesy of Talli Baby

26. Silicone Baby Bib 3-Pack

BEST FOR TRYING SOLID FOODS

If your new mom isn’t totally new anymore, and their baby is trying out solid(ish) foods for the first time, a silicone bib is a game-changer. These are easy to wash, comfortable for the baby to wear and have built-in troughs for catching lost food that you can just dump back out on the baby’s high chair for more efficient feeding. They’re 100% waterproof and super adjustable in the back via snaps that are easy to take on and off. The set comes in three colors, all of which fit babies between six and 72 months in age.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Sassy Store Stacks of Circles STEM Learning Toy

BEST BABY TOY

This baby toy is designed for sensory play with various colors, textures and sounds built in. It’s got a straight post with different ring sizes for strengthening baby’s hand-eye coordination. The chunky rings are easy to grasp, and each ring has a different texture and weight, making them great for mouthing. The nine-piece set is perfect for babies six months in age and older and is a super affordable gift for moms as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Ayla & Co. Ayla Mini Diaper Bag

BEST DISCRETE DIAPER BAG

For a diaper bag that doesn’t scream “diaper bag,” we like the chic and modern designs from Ayla & Co. The brand makes a full-sized bag, the mini shown here and a fanny pack diaper bag, all made from beautiful vegan leather and will serve moms long after diaper days are done. The full-sized and mini bags have a removable, washable liner, straps that convert from a backpack to a shoulder bag, insulated bottle pockets, credit card holders and more intelligent features that make diaper changes, dare we say, stylish? SPY received a sample of the Ayla Mini Bag, and the compliments haven’t stopped.

Courtesy of Ayla & Co.

29. Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor BEST MONITOR Help moms keep an eye on their little ones with the top-rated Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor that comes with a secure WiFi camera, sleep and breathing motion tracker, two-way audio and more (the Nanit is our pick for the best baby monitor). This is the ultimate gadget for keeping tabs on babies when they’re not in the room with you, and it’s an excellent way for moms to stay connected to their children via crystal clear audio and real-time motion notifications sent right to their phone if the baby is stirring. The Nanit provides the baby’s sleep stats and personalized sleep guidance from pediatric sleep experts, and it’s easy to set up. Courtesy of Amazon Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor $299.00 Buy Now on Amazon

30. Munchkin Bluetooth Enabled Lightweight Baby Swing

FOR THE HANDS-FREE MOM

New moms often have this weird habit of wanting to shower every few days and eat food with both hands. We know, we know, so selfish. This is one of the best gifts for new moms as it gives moms a break with a safe place to put baby. Weighing less than 10 pounds and featuring a space-saving foldable design, the swing is easy to move from room to room and provides a safe and comfortable space for babies weighing between five and 20 pounds to relax.

SPY received a sample of the chair and we loved the easy assembly, the remote control for moving through the five swing speeds, the touch display and the Bluetooth-enabled capabilities for streaming music. Did we mention that the removable seat pad and headrest are machine washable? Game changer.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. Lansinoh SignaturePro Double Electric Breast Pump

BEST FOR PUMPING MOMS

Many insurance companies offer breast pumps for free, but not all, which is why new moms may need to invest in a quality pump. Give the mom in your life a pump from Lansinoh, a leader in breastfeeding products. We like that the pump has an AC adapter, can be used with batteries, or powered by a car adapter (sold separately). The brand’s SignaturePro pump has hospital strength suction, eight suction levels, an easy-to-read LCD screen, and can be used with flanges of different sizes. This last part is especially important. If you know, you know.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Crane & Canopy Pajama Sleep Set

MOST COMFORTABLE

Here’s another fun fact new moms often aren’t warned about — night sweats. They’re real, and they can come on with a vengeance. Crane & Canopy’s Layla Short and Pajama Sleep set are the ultimate in comfort and will help mom feel cool all night (and all day, let’s be honest). This set looks especially chic, thanks to the contrast piping. SPY received a sample and loved the soft fabric and stretchy waistband, which is especially important for moms recovering from C-sections.

Courtesy of Crane & Canopy

33. Venture Pal Motivational Fitness Water Bottle with Time Marker

HYDRATION HELP

New moms need to drink. Interpret that how you will, but from sleep deprivation to body trauma to high-stress levels and everything else she gets thrown at here on any given day, keeping mom hydrated is the key to keeping mom moving. Proper hydration is essential for breastfeeding moms, and no one is thirstier than a new mom who has just sat down and finally achieved a solid latch. This bottle keeps any mom, new or not, on track to get the daily recommended dose of 64 ounces and features a removable straw and strap, helping to up the convenience factor.

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Hello Bello Break in Case of Baby Gift Set

BEST GIFT SET

A standard gift for new moms is bath and lotion sets for the baby. So yeah, we’re not reinventing the wheel here, but this type of gift set like the one from Hello Bello is great because moms will actually use all the products and won’t have to run to the drug store at 3 a.m. for diaper cream. SPY has tested Hello Bello’s bath products, and like that the plant-based lotions are gentle on a baby’s skin … and on mom’s skin. Moms get dry, too!

Courtesy of Walmart

35. Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine BEST FOR SLEEP TRAINING When the baby gets a good night’s rest, so does mom. That’s what makes the Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine an excellent gift for new mothers. The multitasker works as a sound machine, night light, and alarm clock, with a soft light that mimics the sunrise as it brightens. The sound machine can be controlled via smartphone to make life easier for parents, allowing them to control the color, brightness, sound, and volume. Mom can also program it based on the baby’s sleep schedule. Courtesy of Amazon Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine $69.99 $99.99 30% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

36. Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set BEST FOR RELAXATION Becoming a new parent can be an emotional roller coaster. For example, you’ve just put the baby down for the night but can’t fall asleep yourself, and then when you need an energy boost, you just want to take a nap. Luckily, aromatherapy can help. This set includes everything a new mom could need, with a diffuser that has seven ambient light modes and two intensity settings, as well as four timer settings and auto-shutoff when water gets too low. There are also 10 essential oils to fit her moods and needs, including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove and spearmint oils. Courtesy of Amazon Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set $33.95 $69.95 51% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

37. Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Room Freshener

FOR THE MOM WITH GUESTS

Expectations when visiting a new mom should be at a zero. Energy to tidy, vacuum, dust and wipe down surfaces is solely reserved for keeping mom and baby going. New moms should not be worried about the state of their home, but we get that many still want their surroundings to be presentable to guests. Fake it until you make it with Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Room Freshener. SPY received a sample of the new spring scents for 2022, and we love the Rose, which distracted us from our own pile of dirty laundry in the middle of the living room.

Courtesy of Walmart

38. Frida Mom Hospital Packing Kit for Labor and Delivery + Postpartum

BEST FOR POSTPARTUM

For those whose journey to motherhood included a hospital stay, their body has been through a trauma. Yep, we said it. Frida has a vast lineup of helpful products for babies and moms, including their Hospital Packing Kit for labor, delivery and postpartum. The kit includes several items that moms will receive during their hospital stay but are difficult to find once home. Instead of a new mom scouring the internet for perineal foam while she should be resting, gift your mama with a kit that includes essentials to take care of her essentials.

Courtesy of Amazon

39. Force of Nature Multi-Purpose Cleaner

FOR THE MOM WHO FIGHTS GERMS

Keeping moms and newborns healthy is imperative, and that means keeping your home free from germs while also using a cleaner that is not toxic to little ones. SPY used the Force of Nature Multi-Purpose Cleaner, and we were impressed with the system’s compact design. The innovative unit uses electricity to convert tap water and a small cleaner tube into a multi-purpose, multi-room cleaner that is an EPA registered disinfectant and sanitizer. The non-toxic cleaner, which is similar in power to bleach but doesn’t contain any added fragrances, dyes, or irritants, can be used in just about any room, including the kitchen and bathrooms, and is even safe on baby items.

Courtesy of Amazon

40. Ray Bar Necklace from Made By Mary

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES JEWELRY

Gift a new mom with a necklace that keeps the name they’ve spent weeks, months, or even years picking out close to their heart. The Ray Bar Necklace from Made By Mary can be customized in rose gold, gold-filled or sterling silver and include a name or date. This beautiful keepsake can be worn on a night out or on day three of wearing the same sweatpants. #Momlife

Courtesy of Made By Mary

41. A Week of Women-Owned Wine From Maker Winer

FOR THE MOM WHO LIKES TO SIP

New moms who are wine drinkers will love the Week of Women-Owned Wine from Maker Wine. The six cans of red, white and rosé are all beautifully packaged in cans that double as display pieces. Each wine is made by a female winemaker or comes from a female-owned winery in California with informational cards about the wines and winery included. SPY tried the wines included in the set and we officially have six new favorite wines. Each wine is dry, has 0g of sugar and is vegan-friendly. Yeah, it’s a lot to love, we know!

Courtesy of Maker Wine

42. Under Eye Collagen Eye Mask Patches

BEST FOR THE SLEEP-DEPRIVED MOM

It’s a well-known fact that new moms are not getting a lot of sleep — and she might have the tired, puffy eyes to prove it. That’s where these firming, soothing eye gel masks come in. These under-eye patches use snail slime, 24 karat gold, and peptides to hydrate skin and reduce dark circles underneath the eyes. In just 15 minutes a day, they’re formulated to help revive tired eyes and deliver long-lasting moisture.

Courtesy of Amazon

43. Motherhood Maternity Women’s Wrap Front Nursing Sleep Bra

BEST FOR NURSING

When she has to wake up in the middle of the night to feed the baby, the last thing she needs to deal with is fumbling with her bra. Comfy and convenient, this bra is designed for overnight wear. The pull-on style is soft and wireless, ideal for sleeping yet giving just enough support. The wrap front allows for easy nursing access, and the layered design helps protect sheets from leakage.

Courtesy of Amazon

44. Day 2 Night Crossbody by Jujube

FOR MOM’S FIRST NIGHT OUT

Whether mom is heading out for her first date night or needs a diaper bag that doesn’t look like a diaper bag, it doesn’t get much more stylish or functional than the Day 2 Night Crossbody by Jujube. Known for their durable, functional, and fashionable baby and kid-friendly bags, Jujube’s new Day 2 Night Crossbody has all the style and substance new moms need in a bag. SPY received a sample and we loved that the bag came with a changing pad, plenty of pockets with room for diapers, wipes, a onesie and mom’s personal items. We were even able to fit a small bottle in the middle section of the bag, which can also be worn as a clutch. Available in several colors, moms will be able to use the Day 2 Night as an everyday purse even when their little ones don’t require a diaper bag anymore.

Courtesy of Jujube

45. Magic Bag

BEST FOR SORE MOMS

Being a new mom is a physical role. Carrying a baby all day, lifting car seats and laundry baskets, bending over bathtubs and crawling undetected out of a dark bedroom after your little one has fallen asleep (moms are ninjas) can take a toll on any mom. That’s why we like the hot and cold compress from Magic Bag. Store it in the freezer or microwave the Magic Bag to instantly relieve sore muscles. SPY received a sample of the Magic Bag, and yup, it’s magic.

Courtesy of Amazon

46. Bebe au Lait Premium Cotton Nursing Cover

BEST NURSING COVER

There are many great nursing covers available, but one of the best is the Bebe au Lait Premium Cotton Nursing Cover. We like that it has a rigid neckline that holds the away from the body, which means the fabric won’t ‘stick’ to the baby and gives moms an easy sightline of their little one while still keeping themselves completely covered. It’s also lightweight, which helps keep both baby and mom comfortable.

Courtesy of Amazon

