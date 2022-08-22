17 Kindhearted Gifts to Cheer Someone Up During a Tough Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

These past couple of years have been some of the toughest people have ever faced in our lifetime. The news is constantly rattling off new horror stories depicting what people across the globe are going through. Disease, war, mass murder, natural disasters — all of these can be a lot to handle, even if we’re not directly affected. If somebody you know is down in the dumps for whatever reason, a gift to cheer someone up may be necessary.

Cheer-up gifts are thoughtful presents to give anyone going through a tough time. Whether the situation your friend is facing is big or small, cheer-up gifts will surely find a way into your giftee’s heart. A gift to cheer someone up might not cure your pal’s issues instantly, but it will surely help, even if it’s just for a moment.

Whether this is a gift for dad going through a job loss, a gift for your girlfriend dealing with a family-related issue or even a simple, unique gift for a buddy who’s bummed for reasons you’re unsure of, see all of the best cheer-up gifts to consider below.

1. Heart Pocket Hug Keepsake Token

We can’t always be there for people physically. This keepsake offers a small heart with the term “pocket hug” your giftee can keep in their pocket. Every time they need a little bit of love, they can squeeze this token and be reminded of all the love you have for them.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Jeni’s Ice Cream

There is no better way to drown your sorrows than with a pint of ice cream. If there is any way to help cheer somebody up, ice cream is it. Jeni’s does ice cream the best, so snag this variety pack for a sad buddy and ship it straight to their front door.

Courtesy of Jeni's

3. Jovivi 7 Chakra Thumb Worry Stone

Whether or not you believe in the healing powers of natural gemstones, this thumb worry stone still makes for an excellent cheer-up gift. Merging clear quartz, amethyst, dyed lapis lazuli, green aventurine, yellow aventurine, red aventurine and red jasper into one stone, users can rub their thumbs over this multi-gem to help promote anxiety relief and positive energy.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Novelty Ceramic Tea & Coffee Mug

Nothing like a positive message to help you get through the day! This coffee mug depicts a message to your sad-stricken buddy to constantly remind them that they’re truly the best on all their down days.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Homesick Candle

Maybe the reason your friend is sad happens to be because they’re feeling a little homesick. Homesick is here to help. Wherever they’re missing, we’re sure Homesick has a candle for it. But if they don’t, commemorate their new move with a candle specifically made for folks starting a new adventure with the “New Home” candle.

Courtesy of Homesick

6. SAM & LORI Personalized Bracelet

For those suffering from confidence-related issues regarding self-image, job or college rejection letters, addiction and more, this personalized bracelet says so little yet so much at the same time.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Sweet Basil Co. Gift Box

Some of the best gifts for cheering someone up are in a gift box. This one from Etsy is the ideal gift box for just about anybody going through it. Each box features a live succulent in a white pot, a hand-poured soy candle, matches, soap, lip balm, a bath bomb and a personalized card to show how much you care. Plus, it’s all available at a very reasonable price.

Courtesy of Etsy

8. Potato Parcel

If your sad friend is a fan of the more comedic side of living, this personalized potato with a message of your choosing is a hilarious option that will surely put a smile on their face.

Courtesy of Potato Parcel

9. Shutterfly Photo Book

Sure, printing out photos and gifting them to your sad friend is a great idea, but printing a photo book from Shutterfly is an even better idea. Create a photo book with all your favorite memories and gift them the most unique cheer-up gift they’ll ever receive.

Courtesy of Shutterfly

10. Smiles by Julie

This jar of smiles features quotes for folks to help make them feel happier, laugh a little and feel the weight fall off their shoulders. This is also a great gift you can DIY, but Smiles by Julie sells these jars for a pretty affordable price.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Plants from The Sill

Nothing brings a bigger smile than a gorgeous potted plant in your home. Gift your sad friend a plant from The Sill and inspire their green thumb. These plants are sure to bring a smile to their face no matter which you choose.

Courtesy of The Sill

12. You Are Fucking Awesome: A Motivating Swear Word Coloring Book for Adults

Who said adults can’t color? This coloring book is specifically made for adults to work out their sadness, anger and frustration in a throwback format.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Send a Friend

Send a Friend is a care package brand specializing in stuffed animals — because no adult is too old for a new stuffed animal. Cooper the Cow is our favorite and will surely brighten any sad pal’s day.

Courtesy of Send a Friend

14. 1-800-Flowers

There’s no better gift to give a sad friend than flowers. 1-800-Flowers has a slew of different options, so whichever their favorite flowers are, be sure to get those. These can also deliver as soon as tomorrow!

Courtesy of 1-800-Flowers

15. Bearaby Blanket

This one is pricy, but it’s a splurge that’s worth it. Bearaby Blankets are weighted blankets that promote better sleep and reduced anxiety. Sounds perfect for a friend who’s down in the dumps, doesn’t it?

Courtesy of Bearaby

16. Verilux HappyLight Lucent UV-Free LED Light Therapy Lamp

Seasonal depression is real, and while this might not be the sexiest gift in the world, it might be the most needed. This light therapy lamp helps promote your mind, focus, energy and sleep through powerful natural light that’s flicker and glare-free. Perfect for those living in colder climates!

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Wine

There’s simply nothing a glass of red can’t sort out. If all else fails, a bottle of wine will do most of your sad friends justice. Try Banfi Chianti Classico, a favorite of ours right now.