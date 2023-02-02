Grillo’s Pickles Is Bringing Back Their Pickle Bouquet Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

In our book, pickles are a love language which is why we’re thrilled Grillo’s Pickles is bringing back their Pickle Bouquet on February 2nd just in time for Valentine’s Day. Screw the Valentine’s Day chocolates and flower delivery — those things are nice, but they definitely don’t hold a candle to biting into the juicy brine of a fresh pickle with your beloved.

If you’ve got a special guy or gal who adores pickles in your life (we all do) then this Pickle Bouquet is just the ticket for celebrating February 14th and breaking with the tired old classics. It’s only available while supplies last so order quickly so you don’t miss out.

UNIQUE GIFT $20.00 The Grillo’s Pickles Pickle Bouquet is both a gorgeous arrangement (beauty is in the eye of the beholder) and an appetizer for a romantic dinner on the town. It’s made with pickles, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes and even fresh dill for a well-rounded flavor profile.

Courtesy of Grillo's Pickles

Grillo’s Pickles Pickle Bouquet: Details

The Grillo’s Pickles Pickle Bouquet is a DIY kit that comes with everything you need to make a beautiful arrangement at home. The kit comes with a big jar of pickles as well as…

15 wooden skewers

A card and card holder

Tissue paper and floral filler that accents the pickles

A custom Valentine’s Day label for your 32 ounce Grillo’s container

A Grillo’s “free jar” coupon so you can make more bouquets in the future

These kits are only available for a limited time while supplies last starting February 2nd.