The Hess Truck Is Here: See the Newest Model for the 2022 Holiday Season

Another holiday season, another Hess Truck.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 58 years since Hess announced its first annual toy truck in 1964, you should be more than aware that the Hess Truck is the best Christmas gift you can buy any child or collector. It’s a tale that’s as old as time and a toy that’s gone pro in lighting up kids’ faces upon unwrapping.

Although the newest Hess Truck won’t make for one of the best toy deals this year (inflation raised the previously stagnant price up $3 in 2022), it absolutely does make for one of the coolest. Meet the 2022 Hess Truck.

Courtesy of Hess

This year’s Hess Truck drop comes with three must-haves to add to your Hess collection. The main centerpiece of the launch is a flatbed truck that lights up, makes four realistic sounds and offers up a loading ramp that will allow kids to place other cars up top.

Two dynamite pieces come with the flatbed truck and they’re cooler than cool. Yup, hot rods. These old-timey cars feature a classic hot rod shape with an ultra-large grille. To keep things a little more Christmassy, the hot rods are painted green and red for that festive look.

While these products are not intended for children under the age of 3 years old, Hess is also offering the 2022 My Plush Hess Truck for kiddos who can’t get in on the action.

Courtesy of Hess

Because this toy is a classic, we’re anticipating it to be one of the most popular kids’ toys of the year. And, because the retro toy trend is incredibly in right now, we expect Hess to have a fantastic holiday season with this launch.

Looking to snag the 2022 Hess Truck for your kid this holiday season? Look no further. Hit the button below and pick yours up today.