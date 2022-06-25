The 101 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Topped Holiday Wish Lists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas is the time of the year when you get to play Santa and really make someone’s holiday extra special. It just takes some patience, research and a bit of guidance to fill up your shopping sleigh with the season’s best Christmas gifts. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts on your side.

We take a lot of pride in connecting our readers with the best gift ideas for every occasion, whether they need help finding the best Valentine’s Day gifts, birthday gift ideas or Christmas presents. Christmas is the most gift-y season of the year, which is why we’ve got guides for everyone your list — gifts for him, gifts for her, the best presents for your wife, your Gen Z teen, and even the best toys.

The first half of 2022 already introduced some game-changing products to the market. Refer back to some of SPY’s Best of 2022 guides including the Top 65-Inch TVs of the Year, Best Gifts For Dads, Best Air Fryers to Buy and the Best Instant Cameras for some gift-giving inspiration.

But make no mistake, here is where you’ll find the most popular Christmas presents that your significant other, family members, siblings and co-workers are adding to their wish lists. Whether you need an early anniversary gift, nice stocking-stuffer or Secret Santa surprise — we’ve got something for every person, occasion and price point. We’ve even got gift ideas for those impossible-to-shop-for guys in your life.

From elite smart home products to fancy footwear, home bar essentials to health and wellness enhancers, we present to you the 101 best Christmas gifts of 2022 as part of SPY’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide.

Best Christmas Gift of 2022: Therabody Massage Guns

The best Christmas gift of 2022 so far? We’re going with the Theragun Prime. A massage gun is a useful therapeutic tool no matter how active of a person you are, and no one does it like Theragun.

Therabody makes the best massage guns money can buy. At this point, the SPY team has tested so many massage guns, and Therabody is still the best of the best. For this year’s Christmas gift guide, we’re recommending both the Theragun Prime, as the more luxe, expensive option, and the Theragun Mini, as a more affordable, portable model.

The Theragun Prime has a QX65 motor with QuietForce technology so your percussive therapy doesn’t wake the neighbors, and it’s got 120 minutes of battery life on each charge. The Theragun Mini has a super portable design and a shape that’s easy to use on-the-go, whether you’re on the track, ski mountain or mid-yoga session. It’s got 150 minutes of battery life included, and the ergonomic grip is designed to reduce strain on your wrists.

Courtesy of Therabody

Kinetic Sand Sandbox Playset

We named Kinetic Sand one of the Top Toys of 2021, and we only wish it was available when we were younger. This moldable, magical flowing sand can easily shapeshift into anything you can imagine, and it never dries out. This playset comes with plenty of fluffy, squeezable sand as well as 10 sandcastle-themed tools and molds for constructing epic structures.

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 10,000 Power IQ Portable Charger

A power bank isn’t the most exciting Christmas present you can find under the tree, but it’s one of the most likely to come in handy once Christmas has passed. It’s also one of our favorite affordable Christmas gifts. This 10,000mAh battery pack from Anker comes with high-speed PowerIQ charging and is compatible with the latest iPhone 12, the Galaxy S20 and it even provides up to 1.2 charges for the iPad mini 5. It’s one of the lightest and slimmest chargers on the market, and it’s got Anker’s MultiProtect safety system to guard against overcharging, short-circuiting and temperature fluctuations. These little gadgets are perfect stocking stuffers, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

The Brooklinen Super Plush robe is the kind of product women might not buy for themselves but would be thrilled to receive as a gift. So do yourself a favor and buy one of the best Christmas gifts for women (or anyone that loves feeling warm and cozy). Brooklinen makes the Super-Plush robe from 100% Turkish cotton for a luxurious spa-like feel that everyone will love. This is one of the most popular gift ideas ever featured on SPY, and we think anyone would be happy to find it under the Christmas tree.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Best Splurge Gift: iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum

Gift anyone in your life the ability to never vacuum again with this top-rated Roomba robot vacuum. It contains patented Dirt Detect Technology for cleaning especially messy areas of your home with precision, and it has Multi-Surface Rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types. It also syncs with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can start a cleaning with just your voice.

Courtesy of Amazon

5 Surprise Mini Mystery Capsule A present is already a surprise, and these mini mystery capsules take it to the next level by breaking open to reveal five different mini objects! It’s basically 10 presents in one, since every 5 Surprise purchase comes with two capsules, with five objects in each. There are miniatures from 70 different brands hidden inside including Lunchables, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Babybel and more. Kids will love cracking these open Christmas morning and admiring the mini bundle of fun. There are even rare gold and glow-in-the-dark minis, as well as six different shopping accessories you can collect as well. This affordable, fun, festive and interactive gift is perfect for children, teens and adults alike. Plus, if you buy one for each member of your family you can trade minis around and gain quite the collection between all of you. Read More: The 75+ Best Stocking Stuffers of 2022 Courtesy of Amazon

5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule $12.99 Buy Now

Best Last Minute Gifts of 2022: Digital Gifts & Gift Cards MasterClass is the perfect digital gift if you’d rather avoid shipping a present this year due to supply chain delays. Not only can almost anyone find a class they’re interested in on the expert- and star-filled platform, but they also make gifting an annual membership super easy. They’ve got an online library with hundreds of classes spanning topics like culinary skills and public speaking, all the way to creative writing, business leadership and tennis technique. Read More: SPY MasterClass Review Courtesy of MasterClass

MasterClass Annual Subscription $20.00/month Buy Now Amazon E-Gift Cards We’re gonna go on record and say that gift cards are NOT bad gifts. They get a bad rap, but they give anyone you buy one for a guarantee of a gift they actually like. Amazon has plenty of Amazon-specific gift cards available, as well as gift cards for other top brands you can purchase instantly and send to anyone on your gifting list. This one comes in a ready-to-gift box with an ornament attached to the front, a festive and instantly usable gift anyone on your list will love. Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon E-Gift Cards Starting at $25.00 Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones

Sony’s top-selling XM4 wireless headphones were a favorite amongst SPY readers in 2021, and we’re calling it now that they’re going to be a top gift in 2022 as well.

They’re built with top-notch noise cancelling and Dual Noise Sensor technology, as well as Edge-AI for next-level music. They’ve got up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and the speak-to-chat technology and touch sensor controls make them great for a busy workday filled with calls.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Family Christmas Present: A New Smart TV Looking for a present for the entire family? Then you can’t do better than a brand new smart UHD flat-screen TV, which will bring a smile to everyone’s face from the moment they see the giant box underneath the Christmas tree. And after it’s unwrapped, your new TV is sure to bring endless entertainment to everyone in the clan. So which model should you choose? The best flat screen TV’s tend to be an investment, but this year we’re recommending a more affordable model that comes with all the great features you want, without the extravagant price tag. TCL’s Class 4-Series 55-Inch UHD Smart Roku TV is a perfect gift for the entire family. It’s made with stunning 4K resolution and a high dynamic range for top-notch visuals. It’s compatible with thousands of streaming channels and you can build a simple, personalized home screen for quick access to your favorite apps, gaming consoles, broadcast TV and more. It’s got easy voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and the slim body is made to fit in smaller, compact spaces. Courtesy of Amazon TCL 55 $319.99 Buy Now

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja makes excellent all-in-one kitchen gadgets, and this 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker/ Air Fryer has a perfect rating on Amazon and is available at a great price just in time for the holidays. It’s a pressure cooker that can simultaneously crisp up your food, locking in juices while also giving you that crisp, golden finish you want. It’s got an extra-large, 8-quart capacity and comes with 12 different programmable cooking functions including pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, seat/sauté and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Apple’s highly anticipated AirPods Max headphones do not disappoint, and are still one of our favorite Christmas gifts of the year. The AirPods Max are definitely one of the best tech gifts of the year as well. They’ve got an Apple-designed dynamic driver that delivers high-fidelity audio and 360-degree Dolby Atmos surround sound with dynamic head tracking that moves with you. Elite-level Active Noise Cancellation blocks out the world, but these headphones also have the Transparency Mode everyone is used to with AirPods. To read more about why these headphones are worth every penny, read our full review here. Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods Max $479.00 Buy Now

Crocs

Crocs have officially made a comeback, and we are here for it! These fashionably ugly shoes are officially trendy, and whether you like it or not, they’d probably make a great Christmas gift for someone on your list. Not only are they the epitome of “boring chic,” they’re also waterproof, super lightweight and super breathable, so your feet stay dry and comfortable. They also make Crocs for Kids, which are perfectly washable shoes for children who tend to spill, step in and stain everything.

Courtesy of Crocs

Nulaxy A4 Cell Phone Stand

Everyone could use a phone stand on their desk, and this one has universal compatibility with all smartphones four to ten inches in length, as well as tablets and e-readers. It’s fully collapsible and can be easily adjusted to your designed position for reading, watching videos or making phone calls at your desk. It’s made of premium, sturdy aluminum and is case-friendly as well. Plus, at just under $10, this makes for an excellent affordable Christmas gift for anyone on your list.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

The newest Apple Airpods are also on our list of favorite Christmas gifts for the year, since the popularity of preceding models has skyrocketed in recent years. These are made with Apple’s signature spatial audio and dynamic head tracking capabilities — so your sound follows you wherever you go. The adaptive EQ tunes your music to your ears automatically, and they’ve got a contoured design for comfort. They’re also sweat and water-resistant, and come with a MagSafe charging case with up to 30 hours of playtime on each charge.

Courtesy of Amazon

Exploding Kittens Card Game With more than nine million copies sold and more than 50,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say Exploding Kittens is a fan favorite. The game is essentially a quirky take on Russian roulette and Uno, employing equal measures of chance and skill. Players draw cards from a central pile, and if you draw an exploding kitten, you lose! Learning the game is easy, but mastering it is no small feat, making this an amazing game to play with friends and fam over the holidays. Courtesy of Amazon

Exploding Kittens Party Game $24.99 Buy Now

Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera

Remember the old saying — “I’ve got eyes in the back of my head?” — this camera enables you to do just that with a weather-resistant, wireless design that watches over your property day and night, even when you’re not there. It’s made with infrared night vision for clear pictures even when it’s dark out, and the long-lasting battery life can run for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries alone. It automatically stores photos and video clips in the cloud and is designed to be set up in minutes. Gift peace of mind and protection with this well-designed security gadget.

Courtesy of Amazon

2021 Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon released a brand new Kindle in 2021 for the first time in years, and it was definitely one of the most popular gifts of the year. We’re anticipating the top-notch design and great rankings will make it a top gift in 2022 as well.

This Paperwhite Kindle has thinner borders and a larger 6.8″ screen. It’s got new and improved features like an adjustable warm light and 20% faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life on each full charge. It’s waterproof, built to be easy on the eyes even before bed, and has 8 gigabytes of storage for storing thousands of titles.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Finger Puppets

When it comes to Christmas gifts for kids, sometimes the simplest things are what work best. These finger puppets from the hit show Paw Patrol are great for kids aged 2-4 as the bright colors encourage curiosity and learning. They’re easy to clean, feature the friendly faces they’re used to seeing on the show, and each has a soft rubber opening that’s perfect for little hands.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple products are always a safe bet gifting-wise, and the newly-released Apple Watch Series 7? Pretty much anyone on your list would be happy to receive one of these. Now that smartwatches have become the norm, having essentially an entire Apple computer on your wrist is a top-notch gift to send any of your loved ones this holiday. The brand new design has an Always-on retina display that’s 20% later than previous models, and the screen is crack-resistant, IP6X dust-resistant and swim proof as well. They’ve also built in several health tools like a blood oxygen sensor and ECG you can take anywhere, and it charges faster than any other Apple Watch.

Courtesy of Amazon

Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens From the makers of Exploding Kittens comes the world’s first dodgeball card game — Throw Throw Burrito. This card game has a nearly perfect Amazon rating after 24,000 reviews. Your objective? Collect matching sets of cards faster than any other players while simultaneously ducking and not getting hit by the burritos that are flying through the air. This simple game is perfect for adults and kids alike and would make an excellent Christmas Day board game for the whole family. Courtesy of Amazon

Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens $19.99 $24.99 20% OFF Buy Now

Eddie Bauer Flannel Collection Sheet Set This year, give the gift that truly keeps on giving: high-quality flannel sheets. If that sounds boring, you’ve clearly never slept in flannel. Unlike sheets made of synthetic fibers, flannel keeps you warm without keeping you hot, which all hot sleepers know is a very important distinction. The key is breathability. So in the summer, you’re cool; in the winter, you’re warm. Eddie Bauer has an excellent sheet set for winter that’s pre-shrunk and brushed for extra comfort. Gift this comfortable set to anyone with a bed in your life and they’re sure to be pleased. Courtesy of Amazon

Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set $42.45 $80.00 47% OFF Buy Now

Best Tech Gift for Kids: Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set This audio player is built for kids and made with the purpose of reducing screen time, without limiting entertainment for little ones. It provides a screen-free listening experience for children so their imaginations can run wild. It’s easy to use, built with tactile controls for little hands and has up to seven hours of battery life so it can be used at home or on-the-go as well. It’s also made durable for rough play, and the charging station is easy-on, easy-off. Courtesy of Amazon

Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set $99.99 Buy Now

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place released a brand new set of ovenware this year that we’re ecstatic about, but since it’s brand new we’re guessing it’s going to sell out fast. That’s why we’re still recommending the Home Cook Duo, their OG product bundle that SPY readers loved last holiday season.

This is the rare piece of cookware that will be appreciated by dedicated foodies and novice home chefs alike. Both pieces of cookware come in a bunch of beautiful colors and are equipped with non-toxic ceramic coatings that make cleaning and cooking easy. You can buy each of these pieces separately, but you can save $60 by buying them together, an excellent deal for savvy shoppers.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker

This is Keurig’s newly released smart coffee maker that comes with BrewID technology for a custom cup of coffee every time, and it’s bound to be one of the year’s hottest Christmas gifts. This coffee maker is designed to sense the exact brand and roast of the pod you put in, and it automatically adjusts factors like the temperature, strength and cup size. You can save all of your favorite customized brews via an app on your smartphone and set up automatic ordering so you never run out of coffee again.

Read More: The Best Keurig Coffee Makers

Courtesy of Keurig

Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants

We named these the best men’s sweatpants of 2020 and 2021 (check out The 2021 Man, our annual end-of-year awards). We love these Mack Weldon sweatpants and are excited to recommend them as a great Christmas gift for guys year after year. They’re made from micro-sanded french terry and have just enough stretch. They taper around the legs for a slimmer fit and have pockets for running to the local corner store on a cold winter’s day. Any guy would be thrilled to find these under the tree.

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

YETI Coolers

YETI products are some of our favorite outdoor gear, and for a park day, beach excursion or car camping trip — their large cooler or portable cooler backpack are a must.

YETI products tend to have heftier price tags than most coolers, but we don’t care. SPY editors have tested out their cooler backpack in the field, as well as their larger YETI Tundra 45 cooler, and we absolutely love them both. Whether you’re searching for a portable gift for your outdoorsy friend, or a high-quality cooler for your tailgating loved one, YETI is the brand to trust.

Whether you pick up their backpack, cooler, or both, you’re making the right choice this holiday season. The YETI cooler backpack may not arrive in time for Christmas, but if you order the larger YETI cooler directly from their website, with expedited shipping, it’ll arrive on time.

Courtesy of YETI

Best Grooming Gift of 2022: Geologie Holiday Skincare Gift Set

We named Geologie as the best skincare subscription in our SPY 2021 Man Awards, and any one of their holiday gift sets would make a great Christmas gift for a guy who’s dedicated to the upkeep of their skin. The kit comes with five distinct products for cleansing, exfoliating and moisturizing your skin on a daily basis.

The products are formulated to fight breakouts, improve the appearance of skin, prevent fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles as well. It’s made for users with sensitive skin with effective, trustworthy ingredients like retinol, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid as well. Our editors tried out Geologie’s skincare subscription service and found it to be exactly what they were hoping for. They found the intro diagnostic test to be simple and easy, and the monthly skincare boxes filled with high-quality, effective products.

Read More: Geologie’s Skincare Subscription Service, Reviewed

Courtesy of Geologie

Electric Wine Openers

Finding stocking stuffers for adults can be tricky, as most of these little gifts end up gathering dust come the new year. Fortunately, anyone that loves wine is sure to get plenty of use out of this handy electric wine opener from Secura. It’s just the right size — and price — for stockings. And if you’re looking for more small gifts, we have more than 75 great stocking stuffer ideas for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

Men’s and Women’s Slippers

EDITOR FAVORITES

Everyone needs a quality house shoe or slipper. This is a non-negotiable point in 2022. And even if the work-from-home lifestyle ended, we’re betting these shoes will get plenty of use no matter what. From walking to grab the mail or lounging about the house, a quality pair of slippers is a must-have.

These Hanes Men’s moccasin slipper house shoes are built for indoor and outdoor use, and have memory foam soles designed to contour to your foot and fit comfortably. They’re made with Hanes Fresh IQ for advanced odor protection and the durable, gripped soles on the bottoms will prevent slippage and sliding on icy, snowy ground.

For women, the UGG Fluff Yeah slippers are perfect Christmas gifts. The slide design is trendy, and the plush sheepskin upper holds your foot in. They’ve also got a molded rubber outsole and come in a bunch of fun colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack

This trendy, minimalist backpack from Herschel is perfect for students and young adults alike, with its classic design that’s as functional as it is stylish. It’s got a signature striped fabric liner on the inside as well as a padded, fleece-lined laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15″ computer. It’s got a front pocket with internal mesh organizers and a key clip, and the zipper detailing is waterproof. It comes in a huge range of colors, but this black and leather combo is too classic to pass up.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Here at SPY, we love Fellow coffee products, and this electric gooseneck kettle has a sleek design and cutting-edge heating technology for streamlining the coffee and tea brewing process. It’s got a pointed spout for a powerful and precise stream, and the 1200 watt quick-heating element has to-the-degree temperature control for boiling water easily. The LCD screen indicates Set Time & Real Time temperature for your drip coffee, and you can keep your water hot for up to 60 minutes.

Courtesy of Amazon

Rechargeable Electric Hand Warmer What kind of Christmas gifts are cozy, convenient and stylish? You may not be thinking of an electric hand warmer, but just check out this chic little device. This product comes in a bunch of fun patterns, like multi-stripes and a geometric gradient, and takes just two minutes to reach toasty temperatures. The compact design is perfect for carrying in your pocket on a chilly day, and it’ll stay warm for 3-4 hours on a full charge. It’s also sized just right for the palm of your hand and comes with a wrist strap for added convenience. Courtesy of Amazon

orastone Rechargeable Electronic Hand Warmer $23.99 Buy Now

Anker PowerWave Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

This top-rated wireless charger is an affordable Christmas gift that SPY readers were obsessed with during the 2021 holiday season, so we’re recommending it again this year.

As a stocking stuffer or small gift for a coworker, sibling or friend, this reliable charger makes it easy to keep devices juiced up and ready to go. It’s case-friendly, can charge a phone vertically or horizontally and is compatible with most iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models.

Courtesy of Amazon

COOL BANK 85-Piece Art Set

This 85-piece art set is very reasonably priced and includes sketching pencils, watercolor cakes, acrylic paints, watercolor pencils, oil pastels, a drawing pad and lots of other equipment as well. It’s a great Christmas gift for students, hobbyists, craft-loving moms and professionals alike. The whole set comes in a large wooden carrying case with a drawer so your supplies stay organized.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Whether you’re bringing it on a trip with friends or to a family dinner, this Instax Mini 11 camera from Fujifilm is perfect for capturing the moment. Not only does it take excellent photos, but it also gives everyone a little souvenir to take home with them after the gathering. SPY’s E-Commerce and Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber tested many instant cameras in 2022 and found Fujifilm’s Instax to be the best one. Fujifilm’s photos print and develop in just two minutes, much faster than other brands, so you get your photos right away.

Read More: The $74 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Puts Other Instant Cameras To Shame

Courtesy of Amazon

FLY BY JING Hot Chili Oil Sauce

Remember TRUFF hot sauce? That stuff is still delicious, but if you’ve got a heat lover in your life, then this is the trendy hot condiment is the one to get them this year. FLY BY JING’s hot chili sauce is made to be put on everything from pizza to chicken, noodles of all kinds and even ice cream. It’s made with premium, umami-rich flavors to be rich with taste but not off-the-charts spicy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000

Do you have a bearded gent on your Christmas shopping list? With the popularity of beards among the male population of the world, we’re betting you do. Not only is the Philips Norelco Multigroom one of the best electric beard trimmers for sale in 2022, but it’s also one of the top-rated grooming products on Amazon. This shaver gets top marks from SPY editors and has more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating from Amazon customers. It’s no wonder this popular hair and beard trimmer has become one of the top Christmas gifts of 2022.

If you want to make this gift even more special, combine it with a bottle of beard oil or one of our favorite beard brushes.

SPY AWARD WINNER

Courtesy of Amazon

Beard Grooming Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

Mejuri Digital Gift Card

A nice piece of jewelry is a great gift for a special lady in your life, be it your mom, sister, girlfriend or wife. An even better gift? A piece of jewelry she picked out for herself, and you financed, through a Mejuri e-gift card. This late in the game, an e-gift card is a thoughtful way you can pull off a piece of jewelry without worrying about shipping times, delays or other problems. You can choose your amount and she can put it towards a piece of fancy or everyday-wear jewelry she’ll love to rock in the new year.

Courtesy of Mejuri

ESARORA Ice Roller

This might seem like a simple gift, but trust me when I say this thing works wonders on a puffy face, forehead suffering from a tension headache or tired morning when you’re struggling to wake up. The ice roller at the top glides over your skin, giving a cooling sensation and spa-like light facial massage. It’s designed for providing cold therapy, promoting circulation of the lymphatic system, relieving pain, tightening the skin and more. It’s a great gift for your skincare nerd friends or anyone who loves a good beauty device.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED

In 2021, Nintendo released their brand new Switch OLED console, and it’s sure to be a favorite gift amongst gamers of all ages this holiday season. This is an impressive device. It’s got a bright, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen made for vivid colors, and an adjustable stand for flexible viewing angles. You can play at home or take it with you on-the-go for one of the best mobile gaming experiences money can buy. If someone on your list has been begging for a Switch for a year plus, now might be the time.

Courtesy of Walmart

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, 10.25-Inches

A Lodge cast-iron skillet can last for decades, making it a true heritage piece. Yet you can buy this popular heritage cookware for as little as $25 on sites like Amazon. This is the type of long-lasting kitchen gift that will be appreciated by young people still learning their way around an omelet. You can’t go wrong with their classic design that’s pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil and ready for unparalleled heat retention in the oven, on the stove or even over a campfire.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bonnie & Pop Chocolate Gift Box

A little indulgence makes for a great gift during the holiday season. This gift box includes a selection of delectable chocolate in flavors ranging from sea salt caramel to English toffee, peppermint, coconut and more. This would make a perfect gift for coworkers, in-laws or anyone who’s got a sweet tooth, especially at this time of year. Each chocolate comes individually-wrapped for comfortable sharing and the elegant gift box is festive with or without wrapping paper.

Courtesy of Amazon

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk

Working from home has become a new norm for many of us, at least a few days a week, and a lap desk means your giftee can work from anywhere in their home, even horizontally on the couch. This one comes with a comfortable, ergonomic cushion on the bottom that conforms to your lap. It’s also got a mousepad and a phone slot for keeping your smartphone vertical, and it comes in a variety of finishes, including the handsome Espresso Woodgrain pictured below.

Courtesy of Amazon

Brümate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1

Give the gift of never having to drink a warm beer ever again. Brümate specializes in can coolers designed to keep your drinks cold, fresh and carbonated while you enjoy the day in the sun. This one is designed for both 16 oz. and 12 oz. cans, and comes with an adaptor for an easy switch between both. It’s made to keep our drinks 20x colder than standard can coolers and comes in a variety of colors, including this bright orange you’ll be able to spot from anywhere in the party.

Courtesy of Brümate

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station

Having a good generator definitely came in handy this year, what with all the power outages and apocalyptic weather we’ve been having. When it comes to an affordable, high-quality generator with a great design, the Jackery is it. It’s one of the best solar-powered generators and portable generators around, and it’s the perfect Christmas gift for your friend who always likes to be prepared.

We had the chance to test the Jackery Explorer earlier this year, and we were very impressed. Jackery makes models in a wide variety of sizes and wattages, but their Explorer 240 is the best introductory one for having an extra power source on hand. It’s easy to carry with the built-in handle, and comes with an AC outlet, two USB-A ports and a DC car port charger for road trip essentials. It can be recharged via solar panel (sold separately) and weighs only 6.6 pounds, making it perfect for car camping or other outdoor adventures.

Courtesy of Jackery

TeeTurtle The Moody Reversible Octopus Plushie

This reversible, moody, adorable octopus is a #1 best selling toy on Amazon and perfect for young kids (or adults) just learning to express themselves this holiday season. It’s become a very trendy toy on TikTok and now you can purchase one for every kid on your list just in time for Christmas. It’s a sensory fidget toy that can be flipped inside out to reveal two different octopi with very different feelings. It comes in 15 different colors and emotions, and the brand makes plushies of other animals as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Beaded Lanyard Phone Charm 6-Pack

This pack of beaded phone charms is a perfect Christmas gift for a niece, younger cousin or family member you don’t know very well. They’re super trendy, and a fun way to dress up a smartphone and make it unique. This pack comes with six beaded charms all with different colors and patterns strung together with nylon rope. It comes with three charms that are 30cm in length and two that are 26cm in length, all of which can be used as a convenient wrist strap.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bearaby Weighted Blanket

The end of the year, and holiday season, is a perfect time to de-stress. Weighted blankets are one of the best ways to do it, as they’re the furniture equivalent of a great big hug, and Bearaby makes some of the best ones in the game. Their blankets are made of natural eucalyptus fibers and silky soft TENCEL Lyocell fabric that’s cooling, so you won’t overheat under the weight. Their blankets are evenly weighted and designed to help you fall into a deep, peaceful sleep, and come in a bunch of great neutral colors like Rosemary, pictured below.

Bearaby blankets are great, they’re also pricey and might be out of the holiday budget for many folks. We’ve also included a link to the new Amazon Basics weighted blanket, which also boasts great reviews and a variety of weight sizes to choose from.

Courtesy of Bearaby

Personalized Family Mugs

Custom artwork depicting each family member? A gift for the whole family with one purchase?? Yes, please. Family Mug Shots are a must this holiday season. You get to personalize each family member’s skin tone, hair, clothing color and the individual mug owner’s name, and the backside of the mug includes your family’s name and year established. Whether you’re creating them for your immediate family who you share a coffee pot with every morning, or your extended family who you see only a few times a year, a personalized gift like this one carries a special touch.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Zen Laboratory Slime DIY Kit

Kids love slime; it’s just a fact of nature. And this slime kit from Zen Laboratory comes with everything they need to create 18 different slime colors plus cutting and shaping tools, colored glitter, beads, foam balls and more. A slime kit gives kids a chance to engage in sensory play, develop their hand-eye coordination and use their imagination to create the toys they play with. All the materials are safe, non-toxic, environmentally-friendly and the slime containers are washable and reusable as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

JUDY Emergency Preparedness Kit

We’ve written about JUDY at SPY before, and we’re big fans of this emergency kit. We also feel a bit validated now that Oprah has officially named it one of her favorite things as well. It’s always best to be prepared for the unexpected, and this kit has taken that virtue and made it trendy. This kit is one of their biggest ones, and it comes stocked with everything up to four people would need for 72 hours of self-sufficiency. It includes six pre-packed kits inside for warmth, safety, first-aid, food and water.

SPY AWARD WINNER

Courtesy of JUDY

Best Home Fitness Gift of 2022: Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells

Dumbbells are one of the best pieces of strength training equipment you can get, and adjustable dumbbells are even better. We reviewed a ton of pairs of adjustable dumbbells, and Bowflex’s SelectTech still came out on top. This pair from Bowflex adjusts from five pounds all the way up to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5-pound increments for the first 25 pounds. They’re super easy to adjust, which makes it easy to transition from one movement to the next, and because you’re combining 15 sets of weights into one machine you’re saving space as well. the durable design, convenient product category and excellent execution makes this set our favorite fitness Christmas gift for 2022.

Courtesy of Bowflex

Polaroid Hi-Print Bluetooth Connected Printer

Last year, we included Polaroid’s latest camera on our list of must-have Christmas gifts, but this year we think their portable Bluetooth photo printer is perfect for the photographers in your life. We’ve all got excellent cameras built into the smartphones we carry around every day, we just need a way to print that doesn’t involve a trek to your local pharmacy or studio. Behold Polaroid’s Dye-Sub Printer, a portable device that can easily print 2×3 business-card-size prints that you can stick anywhere. Download the Polaroid Hi-Print mobile app to edit and customize your photos.

Courtesy of Amazon

Welly Adventure Kits

We love Welly! This year, we’re buying these first aid kits for everyone on our Christmas list. This brand makes bandages and first aid kits that will make you look forward to your next scraped knee, and they’re the perfect Christmas gifts for 2022. Don’t be fooled by the fun exterior; these adorable little kits mean business. The adults on your list are sure to love the Welly Adventure Kit or Travel First Aid Kit, and kids will love their new Welly Bravery Bandages.

Like all of the brand’s products, they come in a colorful and compact tin filled with everything you need to treat bumps, scrapes, scratches and all the little injuries that result from a life well-lived. The brand’s fun waterproof bandages are also a perfect Christmas gift for parents, and you just might want to trade your own boring Band-Aids for some Wellys, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

Can you say dream present for a child? You can’t go wrong with Disney and a 4-foot tall princess castle? Forget about it. If you’ve got a spirited niece or daughter who’s obsessed with Moana or a nephew who dreams of Disneyland on the regular, this is a great gift. It’s got the iconic Disney castle silhouette and includes three stories and six rooms total. It’s got built-in music that can play as a brilliant mock fireworks show lights up the upstairs window, and it comes furnished.

Courtesy of Amazon

Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Port

A solid desk or bedside table lamp is a perfect gift for a young person just starting college or moving into their first apartment. This one has a minimalist design with a touch control dimmer for easy use. It’s got a comfortable glow and a linen fabric shade that softens the light to make it easier on the eyes. It comes built with three brightness options and has two USB charging ports for even more nightstand convenience.

Courtesy of Amazon

Winc Wine Subscription

For some, there’s no better gift than a subscription for the sweet nectar of the gods that’s delighted humans for centuries, we’re talking about wine of course. If you like wine, you’ve probably heard of Winc — a subscription service that sends four tailored, delicious wines to your front door every month. You can gift a 1, 2 or 3-month subscription easily, or choose a customized gift card amount. SPY editors reviewed Winc’s wine subscription service earlier this year and loved the quality of the wines, and the flexibility of the shipments. You can read more of our thoughts at the link below.

Read More: Winc Wine Club Review

Courtesy of Winc

Joshua Weissman: An Unapologetic Cookbook

A cookbook is always a great gift, and this one is a #1 New York Times Bestseller with over 100 dazzling recipes that remind us all that cooking is a gift, an art and a worthy past time if you’re willing to put effort in. Joshua Weissman is a social media star, award-winning chef, and the eccentric and energetic cooking guru you need in your life. He’s worked in James Beard Award-winning restaurants across the U.S and wants to redefine how cooking should fit into our everyday lives. He combines humor with expert-honed finesse and will re-energize your love of crafting a great meal.

Courtesy of Amazon

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Tray

These charging trays from Courant have been trendy for years, and now that many of us have multiple devices equipped with the ability to wirelessly charge, they’re even more convenient. It’s not only a seamless charging device but a stylish accessory for your entryway table and nightstand as well. It’s got multi-coil, single device wireless technology and comes in a bunch of colors, including this sleek black look. It’s also equipped with a USB-A port for adding additional devices and there’s an option to monogram as well.

Courtesy of Courant

Mirror Smart Home Fitness System

SPY-EDITOR REVIEWED

If you’ve been on the fence about whether this smart gym system is worth the investment, then you’ve got your answer. SPY editors reviewed a bunch of the top-selling fitness mirrors in 2022 and MIRROR was one of our favorites.

This incredibly unique workout streaming system features a library with more than 50 types of workouts from cardio to yoga, strength, boxing and more. The Mirror has advanced camera technology as well as machine learning that gathers information about you and your body so it can give real-time feedback based on the goals you set. In a world where working out at home is still king, this is one of the best Christmas gifts of 2022.

Courtesy of MIRROR

AirPods Pro Case

Sometimes, it’s the little, practical gifts that mean the most, especially for people who don’t like Christmas presents. An AirPods Pro case is something someone will use every day to protect a gadget they use every day, making it one of the most useful gifts on this list. This one is super affordable, made of scratch-resistant silicone and comes in a ton of color choices. It’s made to give your AirPods Pro a snug fit, and has a cutout on the bottom that gives you easy access for charging. There’s also a carabiner included for clipping the case onto your backpack, purse or briefcase.

LESS THAN $10!

Courtesy of Amazon

SINGSATION All-in-One Karaoke Party Machine This top-rated karaoke machine is available at a major discount right now, and would make a perfect gift for anyone who really loves to belt it out. The stand adjusts between 2 feet and 6 feet, making it easy to use for all ages, and you can connect your phone or tablet via Bluetooth for streaming in songs. It’s got 10 different voice effects you can choose from including high pitch, low pitch, chipmunk and more, and it’s got 16 different light shows to choose from as well. Courtesy of Amazon

SINGSATION All-in-One Karaoke Party Machine $149.99 Buy Now

Best Seasonal Christmas Gift of 2022: Winter Jackets From The North Face

The North Face is one of those brands you can always count on. Their winter gear can’t be beaten, and they’ve got many options when it comes to men’s and women’s winter coats and jackets. This stretch down jacket for men is a slim, comfortable warming layer you can rock solo in late fall and pair with a heavier shell in the winter for full coverage. It’s made with 700-fill down for lightweight warmth and the stretch-woven fabric allows for unrestricted mobility.

The women’s ThermoBall Eco Jacket from North Face has a quilted pattern as well as updated insulation for a warm, lightweight and similarly layer-able coat that’s great for fall and winter. It’s made with all recycled fabrics and can easily be bunched up into its own chest pocket for easy travel.

Courtesy of The North Face

KiwiCo Subscription

Looking for a gift for a new mom or new set of parents? A subscription or single gift box from KiwiCo is a perfect option. They deliver monthly activity crates for all age groups complete with science and art-focused activities. Each crate is themed, and they’re got three different lines of crates including the Yummy Crate focused on cooking, the Atlas Crate focused on geography & culture and the Kiwi Crate which focuses on science and art. They also make it very easy to gift a single crate, a 3-month, 6-month or even 12-month plan.

Courtesy of KiwiCo

Sony Fully Automatic Belt Drive Turntable

For any vinyl-loving friends or family members, a Bluetooth record player is one of the top Christmas gifts of 2022. In our opinion, one of the best current best Bluetooth record players is this one from Sony. SPY editors tested it out a while back and loved the quality of the sound as well as the top-notch Bluetooth capabilities. It comes with the ability to digitize your albums through connecting it to your computer, and the sleek design is a great balance between modern and retro.

“It’s a device that has feet standing in both the past and present—while also being a player that doesn’t compromise on features or quality, and somehow manages a price point that’s not unreasonable. The only thing left for you to decide is what album you’ll want to play on it first.”

Read More: Listen to Records With Your Airpods, Thanks to Sony’s Bluetooth Record Player

Courtesy of Amazon

BEARDAMENTS Beard Lights I mean come on, aren’t these festive? Seeing as most guys these days have facial hair, beard ornaments are an excellent gift for nearly anyone in your life with enough facial hair to rock them. This pack comes with 10 original ornaments, three red light-up ornaments and three green light-up ornaments for extra flair. Each Beardament has a mini clip at the end for a firm, hair-safe attachment. Courtesy of Amazon

BEARDAMENTS Beard Lights $14.99 $24.99 40% OFF Buy Now

Best Christmas Gifts for Kids: Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

Amazon recently released their brand new Fire HD kids tablet with a 1080p HD display, dual cameras and up to 1 TB of storage. Kids gain access to more than 20,000 books, apps, games, videos, songs and more, and easy parental controls give you the power when it comes to filtering content and setting time limits. It’s available in three colors and has 2,500 5-star reviews and counting.

Courtesy of Amazon

La Chatelaine 20% Shea Butter Hand Cream Trio La Chatelaine makes decadent hand creams that come in affordable, festive sets that would make perfect gifts. This luxurious collection is made with 20% organic shea butter, vitamin E and argan oil. The creamy formula is made to deeply hydrate skin, absorb quickly and repair so your hands stay rejuvenated throughout the day. All their formulas are ethically-sourced, plant-based and make with organic ingredients, and this set comes with three scents so you’ve got variety. Courtesy of Amazon

Le Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio $27.00 Buy Now

Hatch Restore Smart Light

This smart alarm clock from Hatch is built to mimic a sunrise every morning to help regulate cortisol levels and start every day as peacefully as possible. It’s got a library of sounds and lights for creating the perfect mood at any time, and you can build a personalized sleep routine to help you fall asleep on time, stay asleep and wake up actually well-rested. It’s a great gift for anyone who struggles to get enough shut eye, and comes with a companion app for easy programming from afar.

Courtesy of Amazon

Echo Show 8

Another great gadget from Amazon that’s excellent for making life easier, and therefore makes a great gift, is the Echo Show 8. It’s got an 8 inch HD touchscreen with stereo speakers for bringing content to life. It’s got a new camera built-in that’s perfect for video calls, and you’ve got full Alexa capabilities inside including a calendar, reminders, to-do lists and smart home management. You can even watch TV shows and movies on this little speaker, making it perfect for gadget lovers and skeptics alike.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

A Hydro Flask has been on our gift lists for years, and it’s probably going to stay on them for a while longer. These water bottles are fantastic. The double-vacuum seal really works, keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold throughout the day. The straw lid makes sipping anywhere very convenient, and the durability of the powder coating on the outside makes this water bottle perfect for adventures.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nike Waffle One SE Men’s Shoes

We’re loving this trendy, modern remake of one of Nike’s most popular shoes from the 70s. Made for comfort and style, these men’s sneakers come in a variety of bright colorways, including this gold/sunset/racer blue/black combination. We know that some guys are impossible to shop for, but if you need more Christmas gift ideas for men, then you can’t go wrong with these trendy Nike sneakers.

Courtesy of Nike

Wood Burning Fire Pit

Bring a little warmth to your loved ones this holiday season, literally, with this wood-burning fire pit from Sol 72 Outdoor that’s got a simple, sturdy, weather-resistant design. It’s trendy enough to match most outdoor decoration schemes, and it’s perfect for setting the ambiance for any backyard gathering. It’s made of rust-resistant, powder-coated steel and is lightweight enough to move around if need be. It’s also weatherproof for years of use and comes with a spark screen, log grate and fire poker for stoking the flames.

SAVE 54% NOW!

Courtesy of Wayfair

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

The holidays are the perfect time for binging your favorite films and TV shows. Allow Amazon’s newest streaming stick to anchor your entire viewing experience with crystal-clear, 4K visuals and faster streaming capabilities. As expected, you’ll gain access to tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps including Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu, just to name a few. The major difference here is that you gain full control of content and your HDTV using voice commands, making Netflix and Chill nights even more chill.

ON SALE NOW!

Courtesy of Amazon

Sondiko Butane Refillable Kitchen Torch

A blow torch is one of those kitchen tools that you don’t think you’ll use a whole lot, but fast forward three months from now and you’ll be melting the cheese on burgers, charring vegetables and smoking cocktails with the greatest of ease. This would make a great gift for your culinary friends who love experimenting in the kitchen, or for anyone who’s obsessed with The Great British Baking Show. It’s refillable easy to operate, has a safety lock for preventing accidental ignitions and has multiple settings so you can control the burn.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Christmas Gifts for Men: Timex + Todd Snyder Utility Ranger Watch

When choosing the best Christmas gifts of 2022, we had to include at least one sleek watch for men. This Utility Ranger watch from the latest Timex + Todd Snyder collaboration is a perfect mix of stylish and rugged, and comes equipped with features for keeping up with the modern mountain man.

It has 100 meters of water resistance and a 41mm gunmetal case that’s sturdy and protective. It’s durable enough for adventures of all kinds while being sleek enough to wear to the office.

Courtesy of Timex

Smeg 50s Retro Style Electric Kettle

This adorable electric kettle combines kitchen convenience with a great retro 50s design. Tea lovers are sure to appreciate the soft-opening lid, auto shut-off feature and 7-cup capacity. The 3D logo separates it from other electric kettles, and it comes in a bunch of cute colors. The design, both aesthetically and functionally, is top-notch, making it one of our favorite gifts this year.

Courtesy of Amazon

ARELUX Soft Dinosaur Plush Pillow

Looking for a squishy, adorable gift for your niece or nephew who loves nothing more than a good stuffed animal? This particular dinosaur is a little over a foot tall and made squishy, perfect for cuddling or placing on a bed as an accent design. It’s made with stretch fabric that doesn’t deform when pulled apart, and he’s got 3D eyes and a mouth for a friendly, cuddly face.

Courtesy of Amazon

Rothy’s Washable Shoes for Men and Women

The comfort trend definitely stuck around in 2022. Well, comfort and versatility, and no two words better describe these flats from Rothy’s. Made from recycled water bottles (no, really), these flats will be the go-to shoe for your lady in 2023. From casual trips to even fancier dates, these black flats can do it all. And the best part? They’re machine washable. So if they get scuffed or even the least bit dirty, toss ’em in the wash and they’re as good as new.

Rothy’s also introduced men’s shoes in 2021 and we’re really into them. They’ve got a sneaker and driving loafer, as well as a brand new Chelsea boot linked below. Not only are their shoes stylish, they’re also convenient to take care of and comfortable to wear. All of this would make any of their styles and designs great Christmas gifts in 2022.

Courtesy of Rothy's

Best Budget Fitness Gift of 2022: Gaiam Yoga Mat

Another great, no-brainer fitness gift is a Gaiam yoga mat. You can’t go wrong with a solid mat, since nearly everyone, no matter what type of movement they do, needs one. This Gaiam yoga mat is thick enough to provide sufficient ground padding but also lightweight enough to carry from home to the gym, studio or park session. This is a super easy gift for a college student, fitness novice or anyone who could use a little more zen in their life.

Courtesy of Amazon

Disney+ Subscription

Disney+ is the family-friendly streaming service that also has a lot to offer adults. Kids of all ages will love the movies and TV shows available for streaming, while mom and dad can enjoy their favorite Marvel movies, every film and TV show in the Star Wars universe, National Geographic documentaries and classic movies from childhood. Even better, you can bundle in Hulu and ESPN for just a few extra dollars per month. This is one of the best Christmas gifts for parents, but you don’t have to have kids to appreciate this deal. Buy a year-long subscription for $70 or pay for the first three months for your gift recipient.

Courtesy of Disney Plus

Aerogarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

For the green thumb of the family, this indoor hydroponic growing system is perfect for raising herbs from plant to plate. This Aerogarden also comes with a 6-pod seed kit for growing all the must-haves — genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, thai basil and mint. The control panel tells you when you need to water, and the LED grow lights keep photosynthesis on track. With great reviews and easy-to-use features, the Aerogarden makes for a great Christmas gift.

SAVE 27%!

Courtesy of Amazon

Whiskey Glasses

Every spirits lover should have their own signature piece of glassware — something they occasionally grab to enjoy a nightcap after a long, rough day. But in our eyes, you don’t need to go crazy fancy. The idea is to have a quality, sturdy rocks glass to dump a few fingers of liquor into when it’s been a day. Gift your favorite whiskey fan this set of crystal glasses to give their home bar some class to go along with all of that top-shelf liquor.

Courtesy of Amazon

Happy Socks Big Dot Gift Box 4-Pack

Socks don’t have to be a boring Christmas gift, especially if you buy a 4-pack gift box from Happy Socks. This brand is reinventing how we see the barrier between our shoes and our feet, with bright colors, fun patterns and complementary pairs. This set comes with four of their most-loved styles including stripes, polka dots, an Argyle print and a faded diamond pattern as well. All of them come with contrasting warm and cool shades, and they’re made of combed cotton for a comfortable feel. Men’s and women’s sizes are available.

Courtesy of Happy Socks

Lagavulin 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

If your giftee is a fan of brown liquor, gift them this exquisite bottle of whiskey. Lagavulin has a signature smoky flavor that most whiskey lovers adore, and the rich, deep flavor is perfect for warming up on cold winter nights. It’s traditional Scottish whiskey that’s 86 proof with notes of dry peat smoke and complex dram tied together with an elegant finish. It’s aged in oak casks and is perfect for serving neat or with a little bit of water.

Courtesy of Drizly

Diptyque Mimosa Scented Candle

No holiday shopping guide would be complete without an option from Diptyque. One way to liven up the mood at Mom’s house is with a scent-filled candle. Surprise her with something special from Diptyque. Once lit, this candle releases invigorating floral notes of velvety blossoms and honey into the air that should keep spirits high around the fireplace. If one isn’t enough, spend a little extra on a few products from this super-popular candlemaker.

Courtesy of Diptyque

JBL FLIP 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Portable Bluetooth speakers are popular all year round, and it’s hard to beat the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker. This portable speaker can wirelessly connect to up to two smartphones and tablets at once, and it has a built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery that can support up to 12 hours of playtime. Thanks to the IPx7 waterproof rating, the JBL Flip 4 can handle rain and spills no problem.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bellroy Hide and Seek RFID Wallet

Upgrade him to something nice and high-tech like this security-friendly wallet. The Bellroy Hide and Seek is composed of “premium, environmentally certified leather” and has RFID protection to keep personal information safe from wireless identity theft. Inside are two cash pockets and four cardholders to properly organize valuables. The clean, minimalist design also develops a handsome patina over time for a more personalized look.

Courtesy of Bellroy

Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus

OPRAH’S FAVORITE THINGS 2021

A pasta maker is a perfect Christmas gift since it’s a little too decadent of a device to buy for yourself, but it’s an appliance that any home chef would love to add to their kitchen collection. This Philips pasta maker was featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2021, and it’s designed to make fresh, flavorful pasta in a variety of shapes including spaghetti, fettuccini, penne and even a dumpling-style shape. You choose the exact ingredients that go into your pasta, making it healthier than store-bought options, and it’s made with dishwasher-safe parts so cleanup is easy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Brooklinen Luxe Pillowcases

When it comes to bed, bath and other home goods, Brooklinen is tough to top. It seems whatever they make, they make with quality fabrics. It’s no wonder their robes and comforters grace nearly every Best Of list year in and year out.

One item every household, and bed, needs? Great pillowcases. These Luxe Pillowcases from the fan-favorite brand have a buttery-smooth weave and a 480-thread count with a luminous finish for elevating your bed game and your nightly slumber. All of the pillowcases have envelope closures for discretion and they’re available in basic and limited-edition, bold colors and patterns.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

DIY S’mores Maker

Have you ever been to a restaurant that offers a table-side s’mores dessert? If not, then take our word for it: it’s totally awesome. For anyone that loves s’mores, and what kind of person doesn’t love s’mores, give the ultimate Christmas present — a s’more making kit. There are a lot of overpriced s’mores makers for sale in 2021, but we like this one from Nostalgia that comes with large trays for storing graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows and more. It uses an electric flameless heater so it’s safe to use indoors, and it comes with two stainless steel roasting forks for getting that perfect toasted mallow every time.

Courtesy of Amazon

*This gift guide was last updated on Friday, June 24th at 8:30pm EST.

