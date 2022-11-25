Save Big on The Perfect Home Improvement Gift During The Home Depot’s Black Friday Savings

Some people are easy to gift to — your mom who loves all things kitchenware, your brother who’s obsessed with video games and your aunt whose poodle is her prized possession. Other people, like your dad, can be infamously hard to buy a present for. Every year the holidays beg the question — what does he need?

Well, we’ve got a solution. If he’s anything like our dads, he loves to fix things. This means there’s nothing better than a gift from The Home Depot. And right now through November 30th they’re offering up to 45% off some of their top-rated tool kits, drills, saws, work benches and garage storage, so there’s never been a better time to shop. They also have an extensive library of home and backyard accessories that are perfect for anyone, your dad included, who loves a good home improvement project.

Sure you can get him something random because “it’s the thought that counts,” but nobody enjoys giving something they know is going to sit in a drawer for all eternity. What do dads love? Fixing stuff — whether it’s at home, in the car or while visiting you at your apartment. We’ve all had our dads stroll into our place, take one look around and insist on tweaking the blinds, garbage disposal and/or light fixtures. So why not gift him something that’ll make all of that fixing easier?

To ensure all his 2023 home projects go as planned, and he’s working with the best equipment possible, we’ve picked out some of the best deals on our favorite Home Depot gifts. There’s something for every type of dad below attached to a price tag your wallet will appreciate, so get your holiday shopping for the ol’ man done early and save money in the process.

Drills and Electric Tools

can't-miss black friday deal $599.00 $1,168.10 49% off This is one of the steepest Black Friday deals we could find on The Home Depot’s website, so if your dad is in need of a major upgrade to his tool arsenal this kit is the way to go. It comes with 9 cordless tools with ergonomic designs so they’re easy to hold and properly weighted with long-lasting batteries.

This kit is part of Milwaukee’s M18 system that syncs over 200+ solutions from plumbing to carpentry, and includes common household fixers like a hammer drill, impact wrench and grinder.

$199.00 $299.00 33% off This combo tool kit from RYOBI comes with six different cordless tools as well as two interchangeable batteries, a charger and a storage bag for them all. If your dad loves a versatile kit, this Home Depot gift is a great option.

Right now you can now save $100 and get this entire set for just under $200.

The kit includes everything he’d need for almost any home DIY project including a high-torque drill, circular saw, and multi-tool and reciprocating saw with 145 cuts per charge.

$149.00 $229.00 35% off DeWalt is one of the best tool brands out there, and this dual combo pack is perfect if your dad desperately needs a new drill that’s built to last. It comes with a compact drill/driver, impact driver and a tool carrying bag. Two 20-volt battery packs are included and both tools are built lightweight and slim with LED lights for easy use in small spaces.

$149.00 $219.00 32% off This nail gun from RYOBI is another favorite Home Depot gift and is also on sale for $50 off and comes with the power to sink nails up to 2 inches into hardwood. The set comes with a battery and 18V charger, or you can buy the tool separately if your dad already owns a charger from RYOBI (since they’re all synced).

A nail gun is a super useful tool for speeding up DIY projects, so if your dad is frequently drilling in nail after nail, give him time saved with this handy accessory.

outdoor deal $99.00 $199.00 50% off The temperatures are dropping and outdoor hangouts are getting chillier. If your dad is determined to make the back patio three or even four-season, this Hampton Bay Patio Heater is an excellent investment.

It’s currently $100 off and built with a heating radius of 215 square feet powered by corrosion-resistant stainless steel burners. It has attached wheels which make it easy to move and is built with an anti-tilt safety device for peace of mind around children and pets.

Corded and Cordless Saws

$99.00 $299.00 67% off This is another tool within Milwaukee’s integrated M18 system, so if your dad already owns something from the brand this oscillating multi-tool could be just the ticket. A multi-tool is a type of saw built for smaller cuts and versatility, making it great for home projects.

This one is built to deliver twice the number of cuts per charge and is made with a built-in LED light for convenience and efficiency. Right now, it’s also available for $130 off its original price, an excellent deal for a top-rated tool.

$399.00 $599.00 33% off Okay, this one might seem a bit out of your depth if you’re not a tools aficionado but trust us that if your dad wants a saw this is one of the best Home Depot gifts to give him. Not only is it available at a $200 discount now through Black Friday, but its powerful 3800 RPM motor is perfect for home projects. It’s got a secure clamping mechanism for accuracy and added safety so hopefully no appendages are lost during work and it has secure handles for precise cuts.

$99.00 $219.00 55% off A strong, secure ladder is a must-have with almost any home project — from rewiring a light fixture to painting molding. If your dad’s ladder has looked a little too wobbly the last few times he’s used it, it’s time to replace it.

This one has a lightweight design and 20 different adjustable positions you can create with impact-tough locks that’ll hold his selection in place. It’s also available for $120 off for Black Friday, making this crucial tool a downright bargain.

Tool Kits and Work Benches

$99.00 $199.00 50% off Chances are your DIY dad already has a tool kit, but your aspiring DIY-er of a boyfriend, girlfriend, sibling or cousin may not. This tool kit may seem a bit excessive, but it’s got everything your project-er needs for tightening, loosening, screwing, unscrewing and tinkering all over the house. This includes sockets, combo wrenches and screwdrivers as well as sliding trays and a heavy-duty storage case for keeping it all organized.

$998.00 $1,198.00 17% off If you’re looking to splurge, this workbench from Husky would make an excellent addition to a work area in a garage or backyard. It has a built-in power strip with six outlets for easy charging of power tools, and the height is adjustable from 38 to 48 inches.

It has over 31,000 cubic inches of internal storage capacity and has a key lock feature for security as well.