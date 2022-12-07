Free Pancakes, Anyone? Buy $50 IHOP Gift Cards for $39 Today Only

The holiday season is among us and you’re probably searching left and right for the best Christmas gifts and stellar stocking stuffers right about now, aren’t you? Well, we think we just found one… and it’s gonna save you a few bucks.

Today only, Amazon shoppers can save $11 on $50 IHOP gift cards. That’s right, people. Free pancakes.

Courtesy of Amazon

The act of saving money on the best gift cards is ultimately receiving free money. This is a no-brainer of a purchase in our opinion, even if you don’t frequent IHOP. Like, who wouldn’t want $11 off? Amazon clearly is the best place to buy gift cards.

It’s rare we see savings on gift cards because, well, they’re gift cards. Typically, the whole action of purchasing a gift card is a flat fee. You give $50, you get $50. This time around, you give $39 and you get $50. Eleven free whole dollars.

We don’t know what else to say about this one, but what we can say is that we see free pancakes in your future. Get in on this deal while it’s still hot and head over to IHOP, ASAP.