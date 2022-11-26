JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022

For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems.

As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts as steep as 80% and savings of $5,000 or more. Some of these pieces feature small diamonds or lab-grown diamonds, but you can also find huge honking diamond engagement rings and earrings at hugely discounted prices. With diamond jewelry starting at $19.99 (yes, really), you truly can find gifts at any price range.

Whether you’re shopping for gifts for your wife, picking out engagement rings or looking for a non-romantic gift for your daughter, take advantage of one of the most outrageous Black Friday Deals before it ends. We know that finding the best gifts for her and others on your holiday gift list can get expensive, and savvy shoppers look to save where they can. As we mentioned earlier, SPY team members have bought diamond earrings and bracelets during this sale previously, and so far all of the items have passed the Girlfriend Test with flying colors.

You don’t want to miss out on one of the best-kept secrets in the e-commerce world — be sure to take a look at our curated picks below before they start selling out.

A selection of diamond rings from JCPenney.

SPY’s Top Picks from the JCPenney Diamond Jewelry Sale

$159.99 $624.98 74% off This genuine white diamond tennis bracelet features a round-cut stone and is the epitome of elegance. Whether it’s for an anniversary gift for your wife, Christmas or another special occasion, there’s no other time that you’ll get this usually over $600 tennis bracelet for just $159.99.

$99.99 $499.98 80% off Not sure if that diamond clasp bracelet will fit your partner? Opt for a diamond bolo bracelet like this one, which features an adjustable sliding closure to ensure the perfect fit. With delicate white diamonds set on sterling silver (gold and rose gold options are also available), this bracelet is a whopping 80% off, offering one of the best jewelry deals of the season.

$499.99 $1,999.98 75% off Whether you’re popping the big question this year or celebrating another special occasion, your partner will swoon over this romantic 3-stone white gold ring that’s just the right blend of flashy and classy. A best-seller on JCPenney, this diamond ring is the ultimate blend of value and beauty at 75% off.

$349.99 $1,499.98 77% off A la carte pieces aren’t the only accessories that JCPenney is serving on sale – this diamond blossom set comes with a floral-inspired necklace and earrings, creating a glam look that’s fit for the red carpet. At 76% off, it’s also one of the cheapest earrings and necklace sets you can get your hands on, so don’t wait too long to decide.

for disney fans $179.99 $520.82 65% off Shopping for a Disney fan? Then we guarantee she’ll be enchanted by this Beauty and the Beast-inspired pendant necklace.

$1,999.99 $8,749.98 77% off Only the best for the best, right? One of the top-rated gifts if you’re looking to splurge on bae this holiday season is this stunning 5-carat, 10k white diamond and white gold tennis bracelet, which usually costs nearly $9,000 during the rest of the year. At 77% off, this is an heirloom-quality, sparkling gift with beautifully cut stones.

$199.99 $833.32 76% off The curvy lines on this white diamond anniversary band are breathtaking, and at under $200 with tons of five-star reviews, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t consider this classy gift for her. Although dubbed an anniversary ring, its versatile braided style makes it unique for engagements, and its stackable nature makes it great for other special occasions as well.

$159.99 $749.98 79% off In search of a look that’s a little less icy and features a touch of gold as well? Consider this timeless tennis bracelet at an insanely affordable price point, which features 14k gold over silver. Whether it’s a romantic buy for a partner or a memorable gift for another family member, this bracelet has larger-than-expected stones that glimmer.

$19.99 $124.98 84% off If you’re in search of earrings rather than a bracelet or necklace, this $19.99 limited-time deal on a diamond hoop and stud set is one of the best-reviewed options on the JC-Penny site and comes in a gift box. The accent cuts really bring out the sparkle of the stones, and these pairs can even be worn simultaneously if the wearer has two earring holes on each side.

$1,400 Savings $549.99 $1999.99 73% off These diamonds may only be 73% off, but don’t let that stop you from ordering your boo these gorgeous diamond earrings.

