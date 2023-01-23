The Kith x Venus et Fleur Collab That Sold Out in 60 Seconds is Back for Valentine’s Day

In case you haven’t begun thinking of a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other, KITH and Venus et Fleur have your back. The streetwear brand and bespoke rose atelier are partnering for another exclusive launch of limited-edition floral arrangements, dropping this morning at 11am.

And when these two collab, it’s like shoppers ambushing the stores IRL on Black Friday—but in this instance, we’re talking about a virtual race, of course. Last year, the brands released a similar capsule and online buyers snatched up every layered arrangement within 60 seconds. No games were played.

This time, the VeF x KITH Le Douze collection features three stylish arrangements with twelve long-stemmed eternity roses in a cylindrical porcelain vase, adorned with co-branding on both sides. Each of those offerings channel KITH’s color palette, which spawns white, sandrift, and stadium colorways.

Arriving in a co-branded box, the arrangements embody modern romance and will make your lover’s heart skip a beat. The best part—these roses were specially treated to last over a year.

Now, if you didn’t hear us on the first go—this is no time to be a slow poke. Be ready by your computer or phones to grab one on Kith’s website on today at 11 am EST. Also, you can visit any of KITH’s US flagship stores. All arrangements, priced at $329 USD, will be delivered between February 6 and 13 – guaranteed before Valentine’s Day.