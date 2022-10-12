Prime Day’s Almost Over! Here Are 10 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals To Shop Tonight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official. In just a few hours, it’s going to be October 13. While it’s thankfully not on a Friday this month, it still calls for some bad news. Why? Because the best Prime Day deals will finally commence.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will know that Prime Day had itself a round two, having started yesterday, October 11 and ending at the end of tonight, October 12. We’ve been covering this event like crazy, relaying information to our readers as we discover information ourselves. We’ve told you about the best TV deals, grooming deals, tech deals and we’ve even gone as far as to tell you about deals on TUSHY, the world’s best bidet.

As today draws to a close and Prime Day part two comes to an end, we have to reiterate to you just how excellent some of these deals are. Use this time to prep for the holidays and find yourself some Prime Day Christmas gifts, folks!

You don’t have too much time left, so to help you nail down some of the most insane deals you need to consider, find the best last-minute Prime Day deals below. The clock is ticking.

Crocs Classic Clogs

Crocs? Yes, Crocs. Crocs are as low as $35 right now during Prime Day, so pick up a color you don’t have and get Croccin’.

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

Keep that Sunday coffee hotter than hot with a YETI Rambler, currently on sale for just $21.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The brand-new Apple AirPods Pro is also on sale for the very first time on Amazon. We expect these to be a top Christmas gift this year, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

This is one we don’t ever think we will see again. Get the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for 55% off right now at JUST $45.

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Practically everything from Levi’s is on sale right now for the rest of today. Pick up this trucker jacket currently at 40% off.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300

You know those situations where it’s better to be safe than sorry? Well, a Jackery Portable Power Station can help you with one of those. This one is $140 off right now, which is a massive price drop for Jackery.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Prime Day always marks extra special deals on audio equipment such as headphones and earbuds. The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones you can snag at $180 off right now at 51% off, which is absolutely bananas.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

While we’ve been borderline obsessed with iPads going on sale this year, you can get it on sale yet again during Prime Day for only $269. Talk about a must-have Christmas gift!

5 Surprise Disney Mini Brands by ZURU

This one is for the kiddos! Or, well, any Disney lover. These new Disney Store edition 5 Surprise capsules are also on sale during Prime Day.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

While Le Creuset is always expensive, right now it’s a little less expensive at 20% off. And, trust us, this is a deal that never happens.