Don’t Panic! Here Are 20 Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Still Snag Just in Time

You, yes you, Valentine’s Day is coming up shortly. Stop panicking. Take a deep breath and relax. We’ve rounded up the absolute best last minute Valentine’s Day gift guide that’ll put a smile on your SO’s face. Heck, they’ll think that you ordered the Valentine’s Day gift early. Here are twenty, yes, twenty (20) companies that are your VDay BFF. They can get it for you by the big day; all you have to do is click that “buy it now button.”

This last minute Valentine’s Day gift guide has been organized in descending order via the shipping cutoff dates. This is so that the Valentine’s Day gift will arrive by February 14, 2023. Some companies are offering rush or speedy delivery for an extra fee. Some brands can also be found on Amazon. Amazon can sometimes provide super fast shipping. This will ensure that you’ll have a gift in hand on VDay.



1. Girlfriend Collective

Based in Seattle, this activewear company makes its clothing from recycled materials. Their compression leggings are the brand’s top-selling item. Buying from their site might take a smidge longer for them to arrive at your doorstep. But if shopping with Amazon, you’ve got until the 9th to select your present. Below is a workout outfit (items sold separately) that can be used all year.

Courtesy of Amazon For Gym Lovers $88.00 $88.00 Made with 25 recycled water bottles, these activewear leggings can be worn for any type of workout, including yoga. They have deep pockets for a phone, keys, and a wallet. Inclusively sized, these sweat-wicking leggings come in sizes XS to 5XL.

Courtesy of Amazon Matching Top-Make it a set $46.00 $46.00 Give her a workout outfit when you include this high neck workout top/bra. Made with recycled water bottles, this top gives full coverage and is great for low-impact workouts. As inclusively sized as the matching legging, the top’s sizes run from XXS to 6X.

2. Ettitude

This female-founded lifestyle and bedding brand have 20% off all bundles through Valentine’s Day. The shipping cut-off to get it by the holiday is February 2nd for standard shipping and February 7th for express shipping.

Courtesy of Ettitude For Luxury lovers $225.60 $282.00 The Relaxation Bundle turns the bedroom into a luxury hotel suite. Choose from a sateen pillow case set, sateen slip dress and rob, and a matching sateen eye mask. It comes in a variety of colors too. This bundle is 20% off.

3. Brightland

Brightland sources their olives, honey, and vinegar from Californian-based small family farms. Everything is crafted via small batches and carefully curated. The shipping cutoff date to get it to your special person is February 4, 2023.

Courtesy of Brightland Co For Foodies $42.00 $42.00 A decadent gift. Open the box to reveal jars of unfiltered California Orange Blossom Honey and Kauai Wildflower Honey. The orange blossom honey is rich, deep golden orange, while the Kauai is deep amber. The California Blossom honey jar has a faint citrus scent and taste. Hawaiian bees sipped on the nectar of native plants like hibiscus, passion, and guava flowers. Its rich taste is slightly floral. When selecting the send as a gift option, you can also create a digital card.

4. Angara Jewelry

Who doesn’t love a bit of sparkle? Angara Jewelry offers free two to three day shipping. They offer free express shipping, so order this ring before the February 4, 2023, and it will get there on time. Use the code AFF2023 for an additional 10% off the price. At checkout you’ll find a free gift waiting for you to pick up. If buying from Amazon, the ring will ship within three to four days.

Courtesy of Angara Jewelry FOR DELICATE JEWELRY LOVERS $409.00 $349.00 This 14K yellow gold ring is in a zig-zag pattern and has 1/20 G and VS2 diamond carat weight. This pretty ring can be worn on either the right or left hand. Ring sizes range from 3 to 14. It comes in a gift box and bag. Angara Jewelry also offers free resizing.

5. Naot

Handcrafted in Israel, this comfort-driven footwear company designs shoes, sandals, and slippers for men and women. Each shoe is lovingly designed to last forever. If purchasing via Amazon, slippers will arrive within three to four days. Zappos offers expedited shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime customer. Make sure you’ll have them on Valentine’s Day by ordering no later than February 4th, 2023.

Courtesy of Naot For Cozy Nights IN $74.95 $74.95 $74.95 These pretty pink fluffy slippers are a vegan treat to the feet. All Naot shoes are crafted using sustainable methods. These warm slippers are wonderful to wear all year long. The Naot Calm Slippers are lined in fleece and have a thick, mattress foam padded insole. They fit true to size, but half sizes should size up.

6. PJ Place Pajamas

Remember all the fun you had shopping at The Children’s Place when you were a kid? They’ve now opened a store for adults. It’s full of loungewear and, yes, pajamas. Purchasing the pajamas by February 4th, 2023, use the ship-to-store option, and they’ll arrive by February 10, 2023. Buy shipping to your local store; they’ll knock off an additional 10% off the price. Pay $20 for their rush shipping service, and the gift will arrive within three business days shipping to your local store; they’ll knock off an additional 10% off the price. Pay $20 for their rush shipping service, and the gift will arrive within three business days.

Courtesy of PJ Place For all year 'round $29.98 $59.95 50% off This pair of knit pajamas has small black envelopes and tiny hearts floating on a pink background. This sweet, romantic print doesn’t date the PJs so she can wear them all year long.

7. Birthdate Co

Birthdate Co has 365 unique presents. All handcrafted items, one for each day of the year, contain scents or stones that celebrate that days’ birthday. For Valentine’s Day, their shipping cut-off dates are as follows: Last day to purchase items, so they arrive on Valentine’s Day is February 5th for candles and February 6th for pendants. Use the code VDAY23 for an additional 20% off at checkout. Visit their Amazon storefront for faster shipping. There you can shop by month or astrological sign.

Courtesy of Birthdate Co For those who have stars in their eyes $149.00 $199.00 Birthdate Co pendants are designed with a mix of semiprecious gemstones and crystals combined to create a unique pendant that symbolically captures that sign’s energy on a particular birthday. Pendants and chains are made with 14K plated sterling silver. The pendant’s back is engraved with a star sign symbol, initials, and birthdate (month and day).

Courtesy of Birthdate Co For astrology Lovers $49.99 Each candle’s label is printed with the specific birthday and astrological information. Every single day has its own unique fragrance. For example, November 15th’s candle is a blend of bergamot, cinnamon, and mahogany.

8. Immi

Immi makes delicious plant-based ramen that only contains 5-6 net carbs per serving. This vegan-friendly company uses non-GMO vital wheat gluten for their noodles. The shipping cutoff to get a yummy selection of healthy ramen is February 7, 2023. Immi also uses Amazon, and their shipping will give you more time to order.

Courtesy of Immi For Ramen & Keto lovers $39.00 $39.00 This six-pack contains two packs each of their spicy vegan beef, vegan black garlic chicken, and vegan Tom Yum shrimp ramen.

9. Cozy Earth

Specializing in everyday luxuries, the brand’s bamboo sheet set, socks, pajamas, and more have been selected as part of Oprah’s Favorite Things list for the past five years. All items are thoughtfully produced. The cutoff date for standard shipping to get your gift in time for Valentine’s Day is February 7th. They offer free shipping on orders of $50.00 and more. For an additional fee, you can purchase either second-day air or next-day air.

Courtesy of Cozy Earth For Weekend Getaways $440.00 This is a wowzer of a Valentine’s Day gift. Made from 100% mulberry silk that was responsibly produced. This knee-length robe has a relaxed cut and features wide, dramatic sleeves, inner French hems, hidden inner pockets, and two side seam pockets. This is a robe to lounge around in forever.

10. Baggallini

Baggallini has a line of bags, totes, and backpacks with RFID protection and hidden compartments and can comfortably fit a ridiculous amount of stuff in their wares. Using their Amazon storefront, as long as you order by February 7th, your last-minute Valentine’s Day gift will arrive in time.

Courtesy of Amazon FOr those who love options $42.00 $55.00 24% off This stylish silver quilted bag converts from a crossbody bag to a shoulder bag. Other ways to wear it include a waist pack, clutch (when the straps are taken off), wallet, or storing items on the road. If your sweetie doesn’t like metallic colors, it comes in 16 other colors and prints.

11. Casio Baby G Watch

This year marks Casio’s 40th anniversary. Casio’s Baby G watch line offers sophisticated and elegant timepieces at affordable prices. Like every G-SHOCK watch, it’s shock resistant and water-resistant to 100 meters. Casio offers express shipping (two-three business days) for $18.43 and next day shipping (one to two business days) for $27.95. if shopping on Amazon, they can deliver the watch by February 8th, 2023.

Courtesy of Casio For tHose Who Count the Seconds apart $108.00 $180.00 $113.65 $170.00 This sleek three-hand watch is solar-powered and has a date complication. The case is stainless steel, and the band is high-grade resin. This neutral-toned watch does come in other color combinations.

12. Tinggly

There are over 1000 experiences to choose from in this gift. To book, visit the Tinggly redeem page, pick the date, and experience, and receive an email confirmation. The shipping cutoff date to receive the physical gift in the mail is February 8th, 2023. However, you can receive a gift voucher online immediately after purchase.

Courtesy of Tinggly for thrill seekers $129.00 Open up the gift, and the world is full of adventures for the two of you. Choose a pizza tour of Brooklyn, ziplining in the Rocky Mountains, snorkeling in Key West, a beginner surf lesson at Venice Beach, a sightseeing day sail for two in Camden, Maine, and more. Remember to visit Tinggly’s website to pick your adventure and set the date.

13. Cameo

Cameo has hundreds of celebrities to choose from, and you can have a celebrity video a message to your significant other for Valentine’s Day. Have her favorite actor, musician, or reality star wish her a very sweet Valentine’s Day. The message can be kept forever on phones. Prices range from $2.00 for a quick message to a couple of hundred dollars for a live video call. Because there’s a Valentine’s Day rush going on, your best bet is to book a celebrity greeting by February 7th, 2023. Below are a few suggestions for your Valentine’s Day greeting.

courtesy of Cameo For "the Office" Fan $195.00 Brian Baumgartner AKA “The Office’s” Kevin Malone, is Cameo’s biggest star. He charges $195.00 for a personal video and can deliver greetings in 24 hours.

Courtesy of Cameo FOr "Law & Order SUV" Fans $450.00 Have Ice-T send a cool Valentine’s Day greeting to your special someone. He often sprinkles his greetings with a short, cool snippet about his life.

Courtesy of Cameo For "yellowstone" fans $199.00 “Yellowstone’s” Jimmy, that’s actor Jefferson White, has short messages for $3.00, and $199.00 for a personalized video

14. Kitsch

There isn’t a woman alive who doesn’t have enough hair clips. Fact. Kitsch has super cute, limited edition Valentine’s Day three-piece clip sets she’d love. Best of all, they’re 20% off. Use the code VALENTINES at checkout. The shipping cutoff date on their site is February 9th, 2023. Miss that date? Visit the Kitsch store on Amazon to get fast shipping.

Courtesy of Kitsch For accessory lovers $12.00 A heart-shaped claw clip, a small round, and a large, oversized clip make up this red-toned trio. Each item is made with recycled plastic. They work with all hair types and lengths.

15. Big Blanket Co.

This blanket is so popular that it sold seven times every second during its Black Friday sale. Big Blanket Co blankets measure 10 x 10, that’s bigger than a king size comforter. Their Amazon storefront allows them to fulfil orders within two to three days. If you order by February 9th, 2023, you’ll have this cuddly blanket for Valentine’s Day

Courtesy of Amazon For netfilx & Chill $159.00 $169.00 They get rave reviews about this huge blanket. Everyone raves about how it’s so soft and cozy. This is the perfect wrap for blanket hogs and cuddlers. It easily fits into washing machines.

16. Vochill

Makes wine accessories that keep wine cool. When ordering from Amazon, they can deliver the gift in three days. Purchase it by February 10th, 2023, and you’ll have some wiggle room if you need it.

Courtesy of Amazon for wine lovers $89.95 Pop the cradle into the freezer for a bit to cool it down. Then place a stemless wine glass into the cradle and enjoy cool wine. Wine glasses will stay cold for over an hour inside, and if enjoying wine outdoors, it will keep the wine’s temp down for 45 minutes.

17. Warmies

Warmies are French lavender scented stuffed animals. Place them in the microwave, turning them into a plush heated self-care item. They’re filled with all-natural grain that keeps in heat or cold. Great for head or body aches. The soothing scent is also a natural de-stressor. When ordering from Amazon, remember that the latest you want to click on the “buy it now” button is February 10th.

Courtesy of Amazon for those who love a bit of whimsy $22.48 $24.95 This stuffed unicorn meets all US standards of safety. The pink and lavender plush unicorn has a soft, iridescent fabric horn and lavender eyes. Pop into the microwave to heat up, and then cuddle with it.

18. Movado

Movado makes timepieces, but did you also know they make jewelry? They’re here for you and your last minute gift for Valentine’s Day, as they offer free two-day shipping. If you’re really in a rush, they’ll FedEx that gift overnight.

Courtesy of Movado FOR THOSE WHO LOVE A BIT OF GLITTER $225.00 Movado’s signature textured dots decorate these tiny gold hearts. They gently dangle from the tiny hoop earrings. These earrings are made with 14K gold-plated sterling silver. The posts are 14K gold, and they come in a gift box.

19. Compartes

Rich flavor bursts on your tongue; nothing beats biting into a luscious piece of chocolate. Compartés can deliver sweet, sensual chocolate treats on Valentine’s Day. The cutoff date for overnight delivery is February 13, 2023.

Courtesy of Compartes For those who love sweets $47.95 Gluten and dairy-free, this six-inch by six-inch dark chocolate heart is studded with dried fruits in an elegant pattern. The dark chocolate hearts are made daily, and the company promises they will not melt in shipping.

20. POMP FLOWERS

Cascading roses, sunny daisies, or a mix of blooms can be freshly and quickly delivered to your sweetheart fresh on Valentine’s Day. Make sure your order is before noon on February 13, 2023, and she’ll greet Valentine’s Day with a gorgeous bouquet.