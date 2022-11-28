Get Up to 46% Off LEGO Sets For Cyber Monday at Amazon

Right after Black Friday, Cyber Monday is one of the most important shopping days of the year where you can take advantage of some major price slashes, and that includes SPY’s favorite toys from LEGO. Some toys are just passing fads, but LEGO sets are always a timeless choice, and with options for all age groups, there are plenty of different themes for kids and LEGO sets for adults on Amazon right now.

Whether you’re looking to gift the perfect building set or are a collector yourself, we’re not sure exactly how long this deal will last, so check it out on Amazon ASAP. You can also check out some of their in-store promos at the LEGO store. While you’re chowing down on those Thanksgiving leftovers, be sure to out some of our top picks before they disappear, along with our best Cyber Monday tech deals. Top Cyber Monday Deals %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

$90.99 $129.99 30% off There’s something undeniably cool about vintage auto figurines, and this LEGO pickup truck building set for adults will result in a toy that you’ll be proud to display for decades. Recreating a vintage 1950s farm pickup truck, this kit contains over 1,500 pieces, making it a rewarding and challenging pick for car lovers anywhere.

$30.99 $44.99 31% off For just $30,99, this comprehensive kit with over 300 pieces is ideal for kids with a passion for shop play. It contains everything little ones need to build their first mobile farm shop and veggie patch, with multiple mini figures included. They can serve customers through the serving window, and the veggie patch even has a carrot-growing function.

$48.99 $69.99 30% off While this 680-piece Marvel gauntlet from Iron Man is certainly a more adult-friendly kit due to its extensive nature, it can make a great family activity as well. Standing on a black base, this piece can be displayed on any desktop or shelf once the masterpiece has been completed.

$20.99 $29.94 30% off We’ll never get enough of mini figurines, and with these adorable collectibles for kids and adults, neither will you. Complete with a holiday theme that includes elves, nutcrackers, snowmen and more, this building kit is ideal for kids ages 5+ and adult collectors looking to expand their mini figures collection. A superb stocking stuffer idea.

$59.99 $99.99 40% off Ok, this is one of the most genius LEGO building kits we’ve ever seen. A creative take on the Fab 5 from Queer Eye, this set is a recreation of the group’s famous loft. There’s a salon chair for Jonathon, a couch for Karamo, a kitchen island for Antoni and a killer interior design from Bobby, making this a must-have for anyone who loves TV show memorabilia and collectibles or is just a Queer Eye super fan.