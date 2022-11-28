The Magic Bullet Is Under $30 and It’s Tiny Powerhouse Your Kitchen Needs

After stuffing our faces throughout the holidays, healthy eating can seem kind of daunting. With the help of the Magic Bullet, getting your fruits and veggies in has never been easier. Whether you love whipping up a tropical smoothie or green juice or know a friend that does, this is the best time to get your hands on the Magic Bullet since it’s currently 25% off its Amazon list price, dropping this top-rated blender to a lower-than-ever price of $29.99.

Why We Love The Magic Bullet

Along with being the #1 best-seller in its category on Amazon with over 85,000 glowing reviews, this generous set comes with a total of 11 pieces, making it versatile for all your smoothie-making and food-prepping needs. Beyond whipping up delicious drinks, the many attachments in this set can do anything, from prepping salsa to grinding coffee. These features all work together to circulate food into the Cyclonic Cutting Zone, taking your food prep time from hours to minutes. Best of all? The attachments on this uniquely designed device are all dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. Top Cyber Monday Deals %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

The many functions on this Magic Bullet, the ultimate NutriBullet dupe, include chopping, mixing, blending, whipping, grinding and more. With a base that contains 250 watts of high-torque power and an included recipe book, you won’t be ordering takeout for a long time with this functional essential in your kitchen.

This Magic Bullet deal on Amazon is one of the best money-saving opportunities and Cyber Monday deals of 2022. It also makes one of the best Christmas gifts for all kinds of folks, so be sure to snap this set-up now before prices go up again.