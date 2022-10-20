The Nostalgia Is Real: McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal Toys Are Listed On eBay — *For $300,000*

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals have proven to be extremely popular, but even more popular have been the “free” toys that come with them.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal Box has already sold out at many McDonald’s locations across the country, and the toys are now beginning to pop up on resale sites, like eBay, listing for big bucks — $300,000 big bucks, to be exact.

On October 3, McDonald’s brought back some of its most popular figurines in a limited edition Adult Happy Meal collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and newcomer Cactus Buddy.

The Adult Happy Meals, which run approximately $11-$13 at McDonald’s, come with one of these toys, along with your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, fries, and a drink. Each meal comes served up in a specially designed throwback Happy Meal box that will instantly fill your inner child’s heart with joy.

This Is How I Got All 4 Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s Figures & Boxes ::) Had A Few People Asking In The DMs 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wuvXtpvzwb — Bull.🖖🏾 (@BULL1TRC) October 3, 2022

McDonald’s released these meals in an attempt to stoke feelings of “nostalgia” amongst McDonald’s adult customers — and, to say that the marketing plan has worked would be an understatement.

In a press release announcing the news, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan shared, “We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans.”

Right now, there’s an eBayer literally selling unopened packs featuring Cactus Buddy, Birdie, and Hamburglar for a jaw-dropping $300,000. Other Adult Happy Meal toys are listed on the resale site at steep prices as well. But, the question is: are people really willing to splurge to get a piece of the Adult Happy Meal action? Time will only tell as these toys still sit on the site unpurchased.

Interested fans have just a few more days to track down an Adult Happy Meal at their local McDonald’s. The limited edition offer will end on October 30.

For more nostalgia, fans can also pick up McDonald’s iconic Halloween buckets at participating McDonald’s locations through October 31 while supplies last.

