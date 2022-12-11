My Holiday Parties Are 10x More Fun With the Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone — Get It For Just $27 Today

Nothing makes a holiday party more fun than a karaoke sing-off between family and friends. That’s why I always keep my favorite karaoke microphone on hand, just in case the perfect moment for a sing-along arises.

As an at-home karaoke enthusiast, I’ve tried many types of karaoke machines and microphones with different features and specs. However, it wasn’t until last year I finally found “the one”: the Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone.

While searching around for the best Christmas gifts, I noticed that the Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone is now on sale for $26.99. When I originally bought it, it was at its full price of $34.99 and I can’t even tell you how tempted I am to buy another (or a few more) at this amazing price point and give them away as holiday gifts.

If you’re looking to turn the party up or provide entertainment for a holiday gathering, the Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone should be at the top of your wish list this year, especially now that it’s 23 % off.

$26.99 $34.99 23% off The Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone has so many stellar voice features like echo effect, high pitch, low pitch, and chipmunk, and also comes with easy volume control, Bluetooth capability, and long battery life. However, its biggest and best feature is that it comes preloaded with some of the greatest hits from the Motown era. That means songs from legends like Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, Marvin Gay, and more. It’s fun for the whole family and has been a big hit at every gathering I’ve taken it to.

It can also be used as a standalone microphone to make announcements or speeches and features Bluetooth capability so you can play your favorite songs straight from your mobile device or tablet and sing along. It even has controls that allow you to skip, go back, and pause songs without accessing your mobile device.

It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving. Everyone who has used it falls absolutely in love with it — so much so that they ask where I got it so they can order their own.

Fun fact: I keep it in the glove compartment of my car, so I’m never without it, and I also use it for car karaoke when I’m not driving. It’s just fun all around.

It’s literally the life of the party, and it’s sure to be a hit at your holiday party this season. This is also one of the best Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers you can find since it’s suitable for all ages. At this point, I’ve purchased about 10 of these, giving them to family and friends as gifts — and at this price, I’ll likely be buying a few more.

Grab one for yourself or gift it to the music lover in your life.