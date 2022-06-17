Go Big: Give Dad the Backyard Pizza Oven With a Cult Following This Father’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We love our dads as much as we hate shopping for them. It’s one of life’s great ironies that the man who has given you so much is also the hardest to give back to.

Our recommendation?

Skip the boring, obligatory gift for gifting’s sake and splurge just this once on a long-lasting appliance that’ll serve Dad and the entire fam for years.

We know it sounds cheesy, but all Dad really wants is more family get-togethers, usually with delicious food and brews involved. The Ooni pizza oven checks all those boxes and serves as an imaginative gift that will forever change the trajectory of Dad’s beloved backyard BBQs.

So this Father’s Day, go big. With his new Ooni, dad will be in his element, happily whipping up mouth-watering grub for the family.

Why Ooni Pizza Ovens Are the Perfect Summertime Gift

Nothing suits dad better than flipping burgers and dogs on the grill with the sun beaming down on him, but sometimes, those classic BBQ staples can get a little… stale. That’s never going to be a problem witth Ooni. Just picture this: fresh pizza dough, toppings as far as the eye can see, stuffed breads and calzones, and smiles from the whole family.

Even though we believe an Ooni pizza oven could be a great gift for Father’s Day, we’ll be honest with you: these luxury pizza ovens aren’t for everyone. But if you believe that dad deserves something extraordinary, then these pizza ovens will help your master backyard chef reach new culinary heights.

If you answer yes to one or more of the following questions, then you’ve found the perfect last-minute Father’s Day gift:

Does your dad love to entertain guests? Ooni makes it easy to serve up pizza after pizza for a group. Simply put out bowls with fresh toppings and let your guests design their own personalized pizzas.

Right now, we’re geeking out over two of Ooni’s famous pizza ovens, the Koda 16 and the Karu 16. Below, we’ll explain the benefits of both so you can pick the right one for your old man’s backyard.

The Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven

Starting with the less expensive of the two, the Ooni Koda 16 is an easy-to-use gas-powered beauty that’s designed for easy control. Visually speaking, this oven is a looker. It’s got three folding legs to keep it upright, a sleek carbon steel body, and a compact frame to keep it out of the way. It’s the kind of backyard additive that will leave guests “Oohing” and “Aahing”, which is music to any dad’s ears.

The Ooni Koda 16 uses an L-shape design for intense and even heating. A heat dial control lets dad adjust the temperature to his liking.

As mentioned, the Koda 16 is gas-powered, which means you can simply pull it right out of the box, plug in a propane tank and get cooking. The oven reaches a blistering 950°F (500°C) in just 20 minutes time. With such high heat, you can enjoy fresh, stone-baked pizzas with perfectly crispy crusts. In the time it would take to bake a single pizza in a conventional oven, you can perfectly cook pizzas for every member of the family. Once it’s heated, the Koda 16 can cook 16-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds.

Not only that, but dad can also create flame-seared steaks, chicken, veggies, fish — you name it. The Koda 16 really goes above and beyond its core pizza-making capabilities.

Meet the Karu 16 – the Ultimate Backyard Pizza Oven

Now, let’s talk about the Karu 16, the Koda’s cool, high-tech older brother. Feature-wise, expect a similar, sleek look with a carbon steel shell that can handle high temperatures of almost 1,000°F. But the Karu 16 also offers some key upgrades inside and out.

Inside, you’ll get better airflow, increased insulation and the ability to cook with wood, charcoal or gas (with the Karu 16 Gas Burner, an attachment that’s sold separately). You can also take five minutes off that prep time because the Karu 16 heats up to 950°F in just 15 minutes total, meaning more pizza at an even faster rate. However, you’ll find some of our favorite features on the outside.

With the Karu 16, Ooni added an oven door with ViewFlame™ technology so you can see what’s going on inside. We also love the mounted digital thermometer that’ll keep dad updated in real-time as the oven heats up. And just like the Koda 16, you can bake 16-inch pizzas to completion in just 60 seconds.

Are you beginning to see why Ooni has a cult following?

Because as much as this is a great Father’s Day gift idea, it’s also a stellar gift for you. This will reimagine each and every family barbecue from here on out, letting you create delicious meals and memorable family moments. From family pizza-making competitions to DIY pizza parties, the Ooni’s best feature is bringing people together.

You’ve finally found something that will make up for years of unwanted cufflinks, golf polos and gift cards. To make this Father’s Day extra special, pick up the Ooni Koda 16 or the Karu 16. The Ooni Koda 16 goes for $599 and the Karu 16 sits at $799; both ovens come with a three-year warranty. In addition, buyers can also choose to make the purchase in four interest-free payments through Klarna when adding to your cart.

