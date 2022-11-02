The 12 Best Gifts You’ll Find on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022

November is here, which means ’tis officially the season for Oprah’s Favorite Things list.

The annual listing has become its own tradition over the years, with the media mogul sharing her favorite items and Christmas gift ideas for the holiday season.

If you’re not familiar, Oprah’s Favorite Things started as an annual segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show that ran from the 1990s through the early 2000s to 2010.

After the show’s end, Oprah continued sharing her list of recommendations through her Oprah Daily platform, transcending it into one of the most highly anticipated lists of the holiday season.

In 2021, Oprah’s list featured a variety of highly useful products from well-known brands such as Philips, Hydrow, PhoneSoap, and more.

And, if you’ll forgive us for throwing a little shade, we have to note that the list has lost some of its luster over the years. Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2021 included a lot of products SPY reviewed and endorsed in 2020 and 2019, and now that the Oprah team only picks products available via Amazon, the selection is somewhat less inspired than in year’s past.

That being said, we have to give credit where it’s due. Oprah’s Favorite Things is an institution, and there are tons of great gift ideas on the list for 2022. Keep reading to see our favorite gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022.

What Are Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2022?

This year, Oprah handpicked 104 products for her Favorite Things across a variety of categories, including children’s toys, beauty, fashion and “cozy” items.

Much like years past, Oprah’s Favorite Things list contains gifts from small businesses, as well as BIPOC and women-owned brands, offering a little bit of something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Whether you’re shopping gifts for mom, gifts for dad, stocking stuffers, or the best Christmas gifts overall, this list will help you get your Christmas shopping off to a good start.

To help you sort through the options, we’ve rounded up some of the best gift ideas from Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2022.

For avid travelers Save precious space and time with this compact iron and steamer. Weighing just 1.4 pounds, this 14-inch device alleviates the need for an ironing board and heavy iron. It quickly and effectively irons both sides of your garments at the same time and hits its highest temperature in just three minutes. The compact size makes it great for travel, and it also deodorizes and sanitizes clothing to give you professional results.

BIPOC Owned The Roq headlight hat is the perfect gift for nighttime runners, dog walkers, fishers, and avid campers. Suitable for men and women, it comes equipped with LED lights that help you see and be seen in dark conditions, keeping you safe when it’s most important. The hands-free operation makes it easy to use, while the baseball cap design ensures a comfortable, worry-free fit.

for daily motivation Stay motivated throughout the year with this limited-edition collection of inspirational quotes from Oprah and other great thinkers. Packaged in a beautiful linen box, these 365 cards help you remember to practive mindfulness every day of the year. A great gift for family, friends, or co-workers, the collection comes with a bamboo stand that allows you to keep the daily messages nearby on your office desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter.

best beauty gift idea Now that we’ve all stopped wearing masks, many women are restocking their lipstick and lip gloss collections. So if you’re looking for the best Christmas gifts for her, take some inspiration from this Oprah-approved collection of lip gloss.

best kitchen gadget The FinaMill Spice Grinder is one of our favorites here at SPY, and it looks like Oprah would agree that FinaMill is top-tier when it comes to kitchen gadgets of its kind. Over the years, we’ve ranked it best overall on our list of the Best Spice Grinders and named it a must-have in our roundup of the Top Kitchen Tools Under $50. This battery-operated grinder uses patented interchangeable spice pods, allowing you to use one tool to grind many spices, salts, and peppers.

For the hostess Recently, SPY named hosting gifts like charcuterie boards one of the top trending gifts of 2022, and clearly, Oprah agrees, as her list contains several charcuterie boards. (Just don’t use them to make butter boards, please.)



Looking for the perfect family or host gift? The Arte board needs to be on your radar. It ships ready-to-serve and requires no cutting or prepping, allowing the recipient to serve it up quick and easy at their next holiday function. This thoughtful gift serves approximately 10-12 and comes with 63 ounces of cheese, charcuterie, nuts, 13 ounces of crackers, and bamboo serving ware.

for puzzle lovers Puzzle lovers are going to fall in love with this 800-piece puzzle from Jiggy. It features thick pieces made of premium chipboard to create a display-worthy puzzle and is packaged in a reusable glass jar. The best part is that each design features artwork and supports an emerging women artist. Glue is included with this purchase so you can easily turn your creation into wall art when you’re done assembling.

BEST UNDER $25 This is one of the more affordable $25 and under gifts on the list. Perfect for snuggling, it’s one of our favorite gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022.

for wine enthusiasts How uniquely cool are these stemless wine glass chillers? They effectively chill wine for up to an hour and keep the contents of your glass chilled as you relax and enjoy drinks outdoors, by the fire, or chilling on your sofa. No objects need to be inserted into the glass and it stays attached so you never have to part with your beverage as it cools.

luxury pick This $900 espresso machine (with an automatic milk frother!) isn’t in our budget, but then again, we don’t have that Oprah money.

Best for Dinner Parties Save time and energy by using these plates and plate liners at your next gathering. With this order, you’ll get a starter set of handwoven seagrass plates, 4 wood bottom boards, 20 white parchment paper liners, and a set of 50 patterned parchment paper liners that’ll help you serve up meals with no after-dinner cleanup. They are leak-resistant, eco-friendly, and biodegradable, while the liners are made of 100% genuine vegetable parchment paper that’s free of starch, gelatin, casein, and formaldehyde.

for overnight travel The Capri 2-in-1 is an awesome option for weekend or overnight travel. It effortlessly converts from a garment bag into a duffel bag and has a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying. The bag then lays flat and can be hung in a closet to keep your hanging wrinkle-free. Made of high-quality canvas, there are also small compartments to store your wallets, keys, shoes, and other items.

BIPOC Owned These ergonomically designed kitchen tools will make serving duties a whole lot easier. Made from 100% stainless steel, Midnight Kitchen Tools features curved handles that are tough enough to get through the hardest ice cream and thick pizza crust. With these tools in your arsenal, you’ll reduce frustration while weak wrists, fingers, and arms from damage.

best appliance Transform your kitchen to the future with this state-of-the-art toaster. It features a bevy of smart settings for 34 bread types with tap-friendly operation. Super versatile, the toaster’s InstaGLO heating system heats up fast, allowing you to make breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more in it with just a few taps of the screen.