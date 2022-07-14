The #1 Best-Seller from Our Christmas Gift Guide Is Just $7 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re going to be honest: After almost 48 hours of covering Prime Day deals, we’re almost ready to shut our laptops and call it a day. But there’s one last deal we want to share with SPY readers.

You can think of it as Christmas in July because the #1 best-selling gift from SPY’s 2021 Christmas gift guide is just $6.99 for Prime Day. It’s not something you need, per se, but it is something you deserve.

We’re talking about 5 Surprise Mini Brands! collectibles, the surprise toy that filled countless stockings during Christmas. Inside each 5 Surprise toy you’ll find five miniature versions of popular products such as Tapatio hot sauce or Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup, and they’re absolutely adorable. They make better desk toys and gifts than actual condiments, but we think you’ll love them just the same.

If this silly but fun gift catches your fancy, then we recommend checking out our guide to the Best Silly Products on Sale During Prime Day.

As of this writing, you have about four more hours to make your Prime Day purchases, and if you have a little room left in your shopping cart, then make it 5 Surprise.

