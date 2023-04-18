Make it All About Mom with the 17 Best Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts for 2023

She’s the woman who birthed you. She’s the woman who raised you. She’s the star of the show. Mother’s Day is only one day a year, but our moms are heroes 365 days a year. This time around, we’re gifting Mom something extra special. Something above flowers and a bottle of wine. Personalized Mother’s Day gifts are taking center stage for 2023.
Moms are all one-of-a-kind, so they deserve a one-of-a-kind present to reflect that. Personalized gifts show this was no last-minute purchase, but instead, a present that you put a lot of time and thought into. Mom deserves that.
Ready to catch the most unique gifts for Mom this year? From photo gifts to loungewear to jewelry, we’ve rounded up the best personalized Mother’s Day gifts that are worthy of any and every great mom.
Mother’s Day Puzzle Sign
Simple, effective, and meaningful. This framed puzzle piece from Etsy is everything Mom never knew she wanted but can’t wait to receive. Featuring up to 16 different puzzle pieces for larger families, simply pick how many pieces per person listed on the puzzle and differentiate each piece by name. In the end, Mom will have a framed image encapsulating all the love she has in her life.
Customizable Engraved Necklaces
Say it with us, “affordable doesn’t mean cheap!” These customizable engraved necklaces are available in a number of available plated colors under fast shipping. Text can range from names to dates to initials to phrases.
best for grandma
Personalized Garden Stone
Don’t forget, Grandma’s a mom, too! This garden stone shows off every grandchild in the family, reminding her she’s a huge reason for their existence. This is a true sentiment that’s sure to bring her a sense of accomplishment.
Most funny
Funny Favorite Child Mug
There’s nothing better than a mama with a sense of humor. And we’re sure any giftee with siblings will know what to do with this one.
best diy
Knock Knock What I Love about Mom Fill in the Love Book
When in doubt, DIY it. Simple prompts that fill the book make this an easy fill-out Mom is sure to tear up over.
Best Way to Say It
A Dozen Reasons I Love You Mom
While it might be a little difficult to formulate only 12 reasons to tell Mom “I love you”, this might be one of the most sentimental gifts she’ll ever receive.
best painting
Paint Your Life
Commissioning a family portrait for your mom will make her feel like a royal. But she doesn’t need to know that thanks to Paint Your Life, it won’t break the bank. The photo-to-painting service creates a portrait for you that’s completely hand-painted by a professional artist to sit on Mom’s wall as one of the most unique gifts she’s ever received.
Best for chefs
Personalized Family Recipe Board
Mom’s go-to family recipe deserves to be celebrated in some way other than as a dish on the dining room table — have it engraved on a cherry wood cutting board so it can be cherished forever. All the buyer has to do is submit a scan of Mom’s recipe card and it will be reproduced exactly, down to Mom’s handwriting.
best for the only child
Personalized Mother’s Bracelet
Unlike the jovial nature of the mug a few slots higher, this bracelet is best gifted to mothers of one. To infinity and beyond for both of you.
best game
<strong>Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game</strong>
This Connect Four-esque game customized with the family name will surely help Mom proudly show off that competitive nature of hers.
best sweatshirt
Custom Mama Sweatshirt
Mama deserves to keep cozy. This crewneck with her kids’ names on the sleeve will do just that.
best puzzle
Personalized Photo Puzzle
Whether it’s a photo of her children, a picture from her wedding day or an image of her favorite place, choose one of Mom’s favorite images for a one-of-a-kind puzzle she’ll gush over.
best for beach goers
Personalized Beach Family Art
So, Mom’s obsessed with the beach? Shocker. Here’s a new one for her beached-themed bathroom.
best candle
Homesick Thank You, Mom Candle
Homesick makes some of the most sentimental candles on the planet with a room-filling scent that tickles the senses. This candle has the ability to do exactly that with a handwritten note of the buyer’s choosing on the back of the box.
best for the desk
Mom Heart Light
This tabletop sitter exists as a constant reminder of a mother’s love for her children. Each child’s name is depicted in this clear, heart-shaped light. Have her keep it on her desk, a bookshelf, a mantlepiece — any flat surface.
best blanket
Personalized Drawing Woven Blanket
We’re not sure it gets more adorable than this. Gift Mom one of her children’s best mom-dedicated drawings on a blanket she’ll cherish forever, made for both current young artists and older artists whose mothers have kept their child’s artwork in a box under her bed for the past 25 years.
best keychain
Personalized Camera Film Roll Keychain
Get those snapshots off her iPhone and throw them in a physical format with a keychain designed to resemble a roll of film.
Frequently Asked Questions About Mother’s Day
When is Mother’s Day 2023?
In the United States, Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday of May. In 2023, Mother’s Day will fall on