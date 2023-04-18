Make it All About Mom with the 17 Best Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts for 2023

She’s the woman who birthed you. She’s the woman who raised you. She’s the star of the show. Mother’s Day is only one day a year, but our moms are heroes 365 days a year. This time around, we’re gifting Mom something extra special. Something above flowers and a bottle of wine. Personalized Mother’s Day gifts are taking center stage for 2023.

Moms are all one-of-a-kind, so they deserve a one-of-a-kind present to reflect that. Personalized gifts show this was no last-minute purchase, but instead, a present that you put a lot of time and thought into. Mom deserves that.

Ready to catch the most unique gifts for Mom this year? From photo gifts to loungewear to jewelry, we’ve rounded up the best personalized Mother’s Day gifts that are worthy of any and every great mom.

Courtesy of Etsy $46.71 Simple, effective, and meaningful. This framed puzzle piece from Etsy is everything Mom never knew she wanted but can’t wait to receive. Featuring up to 16 different puzzle pieces for larger families, simply pick how many pieces per person listed on the puzzle and differentiate each piece by name. In the end, Mom will have a framed image encapsulating all the love she has in her life.

Courtesy of Amazon $24.99 Say it with us, “affordable doesn’t mean cheap!” These customizable engraved necklaces are available in a number of available plated colors under fast shipping. Text can range from names to dates to initials to phrases.

Courtesy of Etsy best for grandma $28.79 Don’t forget, Grandma’s a mom, too! This garden stone shows off every grandchild in the family, reminding her she’s a huge reason for their existence. This is a true sentiment that’s sure to bring her a sense of accomplishment.

Courtesy of Etsy Most funny $13.38 $16.73 20% off There’s nothing better than a mama with a sense of humor. And we’re sure any giftee with siblings will know what to do with this one.

Courtesy of Amazon best diy $10.00 When in doubt, DIY it. Simple prompts that fill the book make this an easy fill-out Mom is sure to tear up over.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods Best Way to Say It $45.00 While it might be a little difficult to formulate only 12 reasons to tell Mom “I love you”, this might be one of the most sentimental gifts she’ll ever receive.

Courtesy of Paint Your Life best painting $179.00 Commissioning a family portrait for your mom will make her feel like a royal. But she doesn’t need to know that thanks to Paint Your Life, it won’t break the bank. The photo-to-painting service creates a portrait for you that’s completely hand-painted by a professional artist to sit on Mom’s wall as one of the most unique gifts she’s ever received.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods Best for chefs $100.00 Mom’s go-to family recipe deserves to be celebrated in some way other than as a dish on the dining room table — have it engraved on a cherry wood cutting board so it can be cherished forever. All the buyer has to do is submit a scan of Mom’s recipe card and it will be reproduced exactly, down to Mom’s handwriting.

Courtesy of Etsy best for the only child $39.10 Unlike the jovial nature of the mug a few slots higher, this bracelet is best gifted to mothers of one. To infinity and beyond for both of you.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods best game $90.00 This Connect Four-esque game customized with the family name will surely help Mom proudly show off that competitive nature of hers.

Courtesy of Etsy best sweatshirt $11.99 Mama deserves to keep cozy. This crewneck with her kids’ names on the sleeve will do just that.

Courtesy of Amazon best puzzle $34.99 Whether it’s a photo of her children, a picture from her wedding day or an image of her favorite place, choose one of Mom’s favorite images for a one-of-a-kind puzzle she’ll gush over.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods best for beach goers $85.00 So, Mom’s obsessed with the beach? Shocker. Here’s a new one for her beached-themed bathroom.

Courtesy of Homesick best candle $38.00 Homesick makes some of the most sentimental candles on the planet with a room-filling scent that tickles the senses. This candle has the ability to do exactly that with a handwritten note of the buyer’s choosing on the back of the box.

Courtesy of Etsy best for the desk $34.99 This tabletop sitter exists as a constant reminder of a mother’s love for her children. Each child’s name is depicted in this clear, heart-shaped light. Have her keep it on her desk, a bookshelf, a mantlepiece — any flat surface.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods best blanket $150.00 We’re not sure it gets more adorable than this. Gift Mom one of her children’s best mom-dedicated drawings on a blanket she’ll cherish forever, made for both current young artists and older artists whose mothers have kept their child’s artwork in a box under her bed for the past 25 years.

Courtesy of Amazon best keychain $8.99 Get those snapshots off her iPhone and throw them in a physical format with a keychain designed to resemble a roll of film.