The Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar is Adorable, Nostalgic and Only $24 During Amazon’s Early Access Sale

Here at SPY, we’re constantly browsing and writing about the best Amazon deals. That’s why after Amazon announced a Prime Day-sized event so close to the holiday shopping season, we got more excited than a Snorlax at a Vegas buffet. Quite the visual, isn’t it?

On that note, if you’re one of those ’90s kids who loves to open Christmas gifts, we’ve got news for you — the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale features the fan-favorite Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar.

Courtesy of Amazon

About the Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar

The Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar goes on sale for $23.99, down from $59.99, a goliath 60% off the original price. With those savings, you can go crazy at the Celadon City Dept. Store.

Featuring the tiny Pocket Pops of our favorite 1st-gen Pokemon, including happy and battle-pose Pikachu, sitting and happy Eevee, the Pokemon Red and Blue starters among others, this advent calendar is a great gift idea for those on your Christmas list who have been Pokemon trainers since 1996 or even for yourself if you shop with the “one for you, one for me” mentality like some of us do here at SPY.

Snorlax, unfortunately, isn’t included in this advent calendar but we’re guessing it’s because he’s too big to fit through one single door.

The Pokemon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar has been a hot ticket item as of its launch in 2021. Since then, it’s accumulated nearly 3000 reviews, as of our publish date, with an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

Courtesy of Amazon

Other Gift Ideas from Funko

This Pokemon advent calendar is part of the larger Funko advent calendar line, which features characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter, and even The Office. This could be a good or a bad thing depending on how much shelf space you’re working with because each of these Pocket Pop sets is equally as cool.

If advent calendars aren’t quite your thing, you can still find Funko deals featured in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale including the Silver Metallic Charmander Pop!, the Duel of Fates Darth Maul Pop!, and even Deadpool popping out of a 30th birthday cake, you know, in case you need to remind your friend that they’re old now.

Courtesy of Amazon

