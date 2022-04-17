Spread Awareness and Promote Solidarity With These Products That Give Back to Ukraine

The Russian military invasion of Ukraine continues, and people all over the world are trying to come to terms with what’s happening right now. The situation is changing every day, but one thing remains crystal clear: Ukrainians need support as they continue to face death and destruction at home.

There are many organizations that have banded together and are collecting money to give the country the resources it needs to carry on, including the humanitarian aid organizations Nova Ukraine and the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, Save the Children and Sunflower of Peace continue to raise money for the millions of children in Ukraine that are in jeopardy or have been displaced, Project C.U.R.E. is providing much-needed equipment and supplies to the country, and Ukraine Humanitarian Fund is working to provide money to those in the country who have been most affected by the war.

Donating to any or all of these charities is one way to show your support, and we recommend researching an organization before donating any money. If you would prefer to show your support while also spreading the word, purchasing one of these products is another valid option. By purchasing one of the products below, a portion of your money will go toward supporting the people of Ukraine.

Editor’s Note: As an e-commerce website, SPY sometimes earns a commission when our readers purchase a product featured on our website. We will not be earning revenue from any of the products featured below.

1. Human First T-Shirt for Ukraine from Social Goods

Support the UN Refugee Agency, which is currently providing emergency aid to families in Ukraine, with each purchase of this t-shirt from Social Goods. The company is donating 100% of sale proceeds to the Agency while also spreading awareness with this simple, printed message: “Human first.” As for the shirt itself, the cotton material comes in Ukraine’s signature blue and is printed in the U.S.A. If you do order one, expect it to ship within two-to-three weeks.

Courtesy of Social Goods

2. DRESSX FASHION for PEACE Sweatshirt

DRESSX was founded by a team of Ukrainian entrepreneurs and has since grown into a worldwide organization. These sweatshirts are personal for the company, which has pledged 100% of all sales toward supporting Ukraine through charities like SaveLife, or in some cases, directly to the Ministry of Defense. “Help companies from Ukraine, help your friends in Ukraine, or just share your disagreement with the current situation,” the company writes on its website. “The power of the community can do miracles. Let’s unite and do these miracles together!”

Courtesy of DRESSX FASHION

3. 54 Celsius Candle For Ukraine

For every candle sold, 54 Celsius has pledged $25 will be donated to Sunflower of Peace in order to directly help victims of the war and orphans who have been displaced as a result of the violence. The Lex Pott Twist Candle is a limited edition and features Ukrainian colors. The average burn time is roughly 10 hours per end, and it comes in a pretty, eco-friendly box that also makes this purchase a thoughtful present.

Courtesy of 54 Celsius

4. I Stand With Ukraine Tough Case from Olde Soul

All proceeds from these phone cases are donated towards medical aid and helping displaced families through Razom For Ukraine Organization, or towards helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces through SaveLife.ua. The cases are made from impact-resistant polycarbonate with an inner liner. The outside features the country’s official colors and comes in a matte or glossy finish, plus you can order a model to fit almost any Samsung or iPhone currently on the market.

Courtesy of Olde Soul

5. Ukraine Flag Bracelet on Etsy

Deck out your wrists and support Ukraine with this themed flag bracelet. According to the seller, 100% of the proceeds will go toward World Central Kitchen. The organization has already set up multiple locations across the country in needed areas and is providing families with warm meals. The bracelets can be customized with either a heart or a word, with your choice of gold or silver accent beads. According to the vendor, they’re also a hot commodity. So far they’ve raised more than $12,000 in donations, which is great, but due to a large number of orders, bracelets currently take roughly three weeks to ship out.

Courtesy of Etsy

6. Rustic Marlin Ukraine Hope Sunflower Twine Hanging Sign

Rustic Marlin is also trying to spread hope and solidarity through these handcrafted signs, with 100% of proceeds going towards World Central Kitchen. Each sign is made in the USA from rustic pine and is individually crafted so no two pieces are completely identical. It’s important to note these signs are made-to-order, so factor that into your shipping time. Otherwise, call the number provided if you need them ready by a certain date.

Courtesy of Rustic Marlin

7. Fleur’d Leather Sunflower Lapel Pin

Sunflowers are a sign of solidarity, and so Fleur’d has announced a portion of proceeds from each sale of this leather lapel pin will be “donated to help our friends in Ukraine.” The handcrafted pin features a domed black crystal center, petals made from 100% premium lambskin leather and it also comes in a custom case.

Courtesy of Fleur’d

Why Celebrity Prayer Candles Exist & 25 You Need In Your Home Now

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.