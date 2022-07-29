11 Push Present Ideas for a Woman About To Give Birth (Because Yes, You Need To Get a Gift)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Guys, if your partner is about to give birth, you need to get her a push present.

You’re probably thinking, “Wait, what the heck is that?!” Don’t worry, you haven’t missed some age-old tradition in all those parenting books you’ve been reading. A push present is a fairly recent gifting trend, but that doesn’t make it any less essential. In this guide, we’re going to discuss what a push present is and why it’s necessary, and walk you through some of our favorite options for 2022 babies.

What Is a Push Present?

It’s a gift you give to your child-bearing partner for “pushing” out the baby. Get it? Sure, it’s a tad graphic, but we’re fans of the tradition and want to ensure you don’t miss out and end up with a cranky wife or girlfriend in the delivery room.

It’s a way of saying, “Hey, thanks so much for going through the incredibly long and laborious process of birthing our baby, here’s a little something special to commemorate this moment.” The fourth trimester — the term coined by birth advocates for the three months after giving birth — can be tough. There are all sorts of changing hormones, exhaustion, a new being to take care of, and a new lifestyle mom is getting used to. A small gift can go a long way.

Here are our favorite push presents for new moms in 2022.

1. Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle

A candle is a simple gift, but it’s all you need in this context. A Diptyque candle is also as nice as they come, and you can’t go wrong with this Baies/Berries scent. It’s fresh, fruity and just what momma needs for those long nights she’s about to spend awake feeding the baby.

2. La Mer The Mini Miracle Introductory Glow Set

La Mer is a luxury skincare brand your partner has almost definitely already heard of, especially if they’re a skincare nerd. This exclusive set for Nordstrom contains a collection of mini essentials that are all travel-size, so once she can take that relaxing girls’ trip away, she can bring them with her. She’s got La Mer’s Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, The Renewal Oil, The Eye Concentrate and The Moisturizing Soft Cream — basically, everything she needs to keep her skin hydrated and taken care of during postpartum.

3. Beautiful Baby Memory Book

Another excellent and practical push present idea is this memory book for a baby’s first year. Your partner, and you, can add photos, mementos, little messages and records of their first words, first steps and other key milestones. It’s designed to contain the first five years of life, so you’ve got plenty of space, and your partner will surely be touched by your desire to preserve these memories alongside them.

4. Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Loungewear is a nearly fail-proof push present idea because the highest priority for mom post-baby is being as comfortable as possible. That might look like getting dressed every day; it might mean staying in her robe from morning until night. If she’s more for the latter, this luxurious robe from Parachute will do the trick. It’s made with fluffy, 4-ply gauze that’s soft, light and cozy. It’s made from 100% premium Turkish cotton and has a relaxed fit with a snug waist tie for wrapping everything in.

5. Baby Mushroom Handprint and Footprint Keepsake Photo Frame Kit

What’s one thing new moms want to do? Savor every moment. This picture frame is designed to help mom capture some of her baby’s first pictures and first hand and footprints. It comes with small batch, non-toxic clay, and other tools like a stencil kit and double-sided tape for putting the whole presentation together. It’s easy to use and comes with wall brackets for easy display.

6. Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop Leggings

Athleisure is an excellent push present idea because post-birth, the last thing your partner is going to want to do is put on real pants. Leggings will do, probably for a while. These Lululemon Align leggings are buttery soft, perfect for activity and lounging, and come in fun, unique colors. They have a hidden waistband pocket for storing small items like keys or a credit card, and the material is one of Lululemon’s most comfortable, so your new mom will be happy.

7. HelloFresh Meal Kit Gift Card

HelloFresh is one of our favorite meal kits for healthy, delicious, easy recipes with all the pre-portioned ingredients, so most of the leg work is done. Apply this gift card towards a few weeks of meals and enjoy the peace of mind from not having to go to the grocery store with a newborn.

8. YETI Rambler 26oz. Stackable Cup

One of the most important things a new mom can do for herself is staying hydrated, and this cup from YETI is cupholder-friendly, keeps drinks cold and has a straw that makes drinking even easier. The large size means she’ll have to refill less often, and the Straw Lid eliminates the need for single-use plastic straws. It’s also made with a Rambler Lid from YETI that’s shatter-resistant, safe for the dishwasher and BPA-free.

9. Lunya Washable Silk Racer Dress

Lunya is a luxurious loungewear company that’s perfect for pampering a new mom with something comfortable and flattering to wear while caring for a newborn. This Silk Racer Dress works just as well in bed as it does out on the town, with a front slit, open back and elastic neckline that makes it super easy to pull on and off.

It’s 100% washable silk that’s also thermoregulating, which will help mom maintain a comfortable body temperature as her hormones attempt to stabilize, and it’s even got pockets for storing essentials.

10. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

A new set of sheets is like a new beginning; for a mom going through massive sleep withdrawal with a newborn, these will feel glorious. When she does have a chance to lay down, brand new sheets will help her get the ZZZs she desperately needs. Brooklinen is one of our favorite brands for bedding, and their luxe sheets have a rich, buttery soft weave, a 480-thread count and a luminous finish, so the bed shines even when it’s unmade.

11. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

If your partner drinks coffee, she probably already has a machine she loves. However, having her own personal maker in the nursery, hallway or somewhere closer to where the baby sleeps might be helpful. You never know when you’ll need a jolt of caffeine, especially as a new mom, and making that process as straightforward as possible for her is an excellent idea for a push present.

12. Adina’s Jewels Personalized Pavé Block Name Necklace

It’s hard to go wrong with a nice piece of jewelry, and this personalized name necklace takes it a step further with a truly customized design. It can be made with the letters of your partner’s name, their initials, their initials and yours, or even the baby’s initials. Each letter is plated in 14-karat gold with a sterling silver setting, and the 16 1/2″ length chain is flattering for most necklines.

Push Presents FAQ

1. Do I Need To Get My Partner a Push Present?

Yes, in this day and age, it’s safe to say most partners will expect at least a little push present at the end of delivery. It’s a nice gesture to acknowledge their hard physical work (they don’t call it labor for nothing!), and even if your partner isn’t expecting it, it’ll be a nice way to mark the occasion.

2. How Much Should I Spend on a Push Present?

You don’t need to drop a ton of cash on a push present; something in the $20-$100 range is perfectly fine. You know your partner’s tastes, what they like, and how much you have available in your budget and can act accordingly.

3. When Should I Give My Push Present To My Partner?

Depending on where your partner gives birth, we recommend giving it to them a few days after delivery. This can happen at the hospital or at home, depending on where the baby is born. Don’t shove it in their face directly after giving birth, but don’t wait too long either.