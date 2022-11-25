Redbubble Has Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List: Dog Lovers, Foodies, Home Decor

If your go-to Christmas gifts have gotten a little stale and you’re looking for a way to shake it up it’s time to check out Redbubble. Redbubble is a marketplace of 125+ different kinds of products made with unique designs from over 700,000 global artists. They make it easy for artists to highlight and sell their work on a variety of apparel, home goods and accessories from posters to sweatshirts, coasters, hats and even pet products. This makes them the perfect destination for gifting if you’re sick of the regular stuff.

Whether your loved one has a four-legged friend they love to shop for or are a major TV nerd, Redbubble has an extensive collection of bright, festive, artist-designed products wherein you’re almost guaranteed to find something that’ll satisfy.

Here at SPY we consider ourselves gifting experts, bonafide connoisseurs of presents come holiday season, and when we came across Redbubble’s selection of Christmas designs and holiday-themed presents we knew our readers had to hear. Now through November 29th shoppers can also save between 20-60% sitewide at Redbubble, making their unique gift selection even more affordable.

We’ve hand-picked a selection of our favorite gifts from their collection below, and encourage you to head to their website to see the entire collection.

Christmas-Themed Gifts From Redbubble

Redbubble has a ton of gifting options that aren’t Christmas-themed, but we thought we’d start out on a festive note with these gifts designed by independent artists to celebrate the holiday season. Any of these designs are also available on apparel, home goods, office products, stickers and more.

$27.77 Who doesn’t love a grumpy cat in a Santa hat? We’re confident this design from michelledraws captures the holiday sentiment of someone you’re shopping for, making it the perfect gift for them. The case is available sized for every iPhone model up to 14 and has a slim, easy clip-on design. | Photo courtesy of michelledraws

$27.00 This desk mat is like a giant mousepad for your keyboard that pays homage to the perfect holiday treat that is a cup of hot cocoa. If you’ve got a Christmas lover who works from home, this is a thoughtful gift for their desk setup. It has a micro weave polyester surface for mouse control and the rubber base is anti-slip for convenience. | Photo courtesy of evannave

$55.46 This cool retro Christmas print from Gary Godel is a unique take on a holiday decoration your aesthetically-inclined friends will appreciate. It’s printed on canvas which makes it even more arty and the cheers make it a perfect piece of decor for a kitchen, guest room or over a bar cart. The canvas is gallery-grade and the vibrant colors really pop. | Photo courtesy of Gary Godel

$3.21 A sticker with a solid Christmas pun is a perfect stocking stuffer or extra gift to add to a bag of other goodies. This one features a festive bearded slice giving a toast with extra mistletoe for good measure. You can buy all of their stickers with matte, glossy and transparent finishes and in a variety of sizes as well. | Photo courtesy of carlbatterbee

$42.35 For some, the season’s greetings look like a “Bah Humbug,” but for this sheep we’re not sure if it’s a bad attitude or his biology. Regardless, this pullover sweatshirt has a chic design from djrbennett that’s a subtle nod to the holidays without needing to sport bright green and red.

It’s made of a heavyweight, fleece-rich cotton with a crew neckline and ribbed cuffs. It’s available in a bunch of neutral colors and a wide size range. | Photo courtesy of drjbennett

$17.77 This beautiful wraparound design from Andrea Lauren looks like gift wrap come to life on a cute, ceramic coffee mug. Whether you’ve got a coffee or tea drinker on your list, this festive mug is a perfect Christmas gift for use during November and December.

It features characters from the Nutcracker ballet and is dishwasher-safe so it’s easy to clean. | Photo courtesy of Andrea Lauren

$18.30 These bright, festive coasters with a design from ShowMeMars are the perfect practical gift for your favorite hostess or clean freak who hates nothing more than a water ring on their coffee table. They can whip these out come November and brighten their space while also keeping it more tidy.

Each one has a glossy finish and cork backing so they don’t scratch surfaces. | Photo courtesy of ShowMeMars

Holiday Gifts for Everyone

If your loved ones don’t celebrate Christmas and you still want to get them something, or you prefer non-Christmas Christmas gifts, Redbubble also has a wide selection of unique independent artist designs. They have different sections on their website for coffee lovers, wine lovers, pet owners and other niche gifting types — so you can scroll and find just what you’re looking for.

Here are a few gifts from each of those categories for some inspiration.

$15.68 These witty wine glasses are a perfect gift if your friend’s go-to is a glass of vino. Wine can create quite the hangover, so why not make it slightly more fun with a punny coaster. They’re made of a lightweight MDF material and a glossy finish, and the cork backing won’t scratch your surfaces. | Photo courtesy of Teo Zirinis

$42.36 If you know a coffee lover who’s not fully alive in the morning without that cup of joe, they need this design from Jess Adams. Featuring a black and white design of a skeleton holding a cup of coffee it’s the perfect humorous celebration of the caffeine-obsessed folks in your life.

It’s the same crewneck as above with a heavyweight cotton material, ribbed cuffs and a neckband. | Photo courtesy of Jess Adams

$21.47 This Boston Terrier cap is cool whether or not you own one of these chic little dogs. The design is from PaperTigressArt and looks great printed on this relaxed baseball cap. The Terrier is tatted up giving it a badass vibe and the hat comes in a bunch of colors including white, navy and green.