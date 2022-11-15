Redbubble Teamed Up With Netflix to Create The Perfect Merch For TV Lovers

Are you a serial Netflix binger? If you’re a big fan of the streamer and some of their most popular shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Squid Game, then you’re in luck.

Redbubble, the marketplace for over 700,000 independent artists known for offering cool designs across 125+ apparel, home and living accessories, has just struck a deal with Netflix that allows independent artists to design and sell merchandise from some of their favorite fictional universes.

Rather than just enjoying a graphic on one graphic tee, Redbubble elevates one-of-a-kind designs from independent artists and superimposes them on sweatshirts, t-shirts, mugs, mouse pads, phone cases and more — giving you tons of original gifting options for yourself and others.

The beauty of shopping with Redbubble is you’re not limited to one or two products for any given design, so you can sport your fandom in whatever way you want whether you’re a t-shirt collector or prefer a more subtle expression, like a sticker. Redbubble’s selection of Netflix designs is already super popular with their shoppers and came at just the right time ahead of gifting season.

We’ve gathered a few of our favorite Netflix designs from Redbubble artists below, divided up by show, so you can find a perfect holiday gift.

Another important note, since all artist designs on Redbubble are print-to-order nothing ever sells out, so there’s no need to worry about losing out on that unique sweatshirt you’ve got your eye on, or bucket hat you’re saving until summer.

Stranger Things

Courtesy of Olipop $27.90 Do you accept Murray as your karate master? If so, this t-shirt is a fun, colorful way to express it. This graphic is available on a bunch of goods including a bucket hat and mouse pad as well as this breathable performance t-shirt that’s perfect for the gym, travel and the trail.

Courtesy of Azafran $28.47 This design by artist Azafran is available on a wide range of men’s and women’s t-shirts as well as home goods like coasters and this clock. The dark background and “Stranger Team” graphic is the perfect reference to your favorite show contrasted against the white clock hands, so you can still tell the time.

Each polypropylene face is made-to-order and the bamboo frame is available in a black, white or a natural finish.

Courtesy of harebrained $28.93 If you’re a Barb fan you probably need something with this graphic on it. As always, you can get it on a t-shirt or sweatshirt but this laptop skin is a great way to customize your computer with a fun, whimsical, Barbie-esque cartoon of the beloved Stranger Things character.

It’s a vinyl decal sticker designed to be form-fitting to your laptop’s shape, and has a glossy finish to brighten the colors.

meandthemoon You know the song, you know the scream, now you can rock it on a white bucket hat for less than $20. This original design from artist meandthemoon goes perfectly on this versatile accessory. It’s made to be packable, lightweight and scrunchable with eyelet ventilation. The moderate brim gives some sun protection and the unstructured crown is made to fit a variety of head shapes.

Courtesy of Zawitees Who could forget the tape that spoiler alert ultimately saved Max’s life in the face of Vecna? And brought forth society’s deep obsession with Kate Hill’s emotionally reverent song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”?



Now you can gift it on a mousepad that’s perfect for working from home or bringing life to a desk at the office. It’s got a micro weave polyester surface for mouse control and anti-fray edges.

Squid Game

Courtesy of woutervanempel This vintage Squid Game t-shirt from woutervanempel features some of the iconic villainous characters from the show is perfect for a super fan anxiously awaiting the second season. This is a generic unisex t-shirt but it also comes on men’s and women’s styles as well as art prints and stickers.

Courtesy of mesange-art How cool is this design from mesange-art? This one comes with sketched fanart of the instantly-recognizable Squid Game guards pasted on the front. It’s made with a relaxed, flexible polo-style fit that’s flexible and comfortable, and the slightly curved bill out front is great for sun protection.

It has a buckle closure for an adjustable fit and comes in a bunch of bright and neutral colors.

Bridgerton

Courtesy of gamja-gamja21 An apron and the Bridgerton vibe go hand in hand, don’t they? This one is marked with Lady Whistledown’s logo, naturally, on a pale blue background with adjustable black straps for a customized fit.

It’s perfect for staying as clean and tidy as possible during meal prep, a barbecue, in the art studio or in the garden. This same logo is also available on coasters, a mug, a water bottle and more — but the apron is our favorite.

Courtesy of PurpleAcademy Let’s be honest, most if not all of us at any given moment aren’t single or married but rather in a mental relationship with Duke Hastings. You might as well slap it on a t-shirt and declare it to the whole world, as Redbubble has done with this design by PurpleAcademy. It’s got a relaxed, roomy fit and comes in a super wide range of colors including light pink, pictured below.

A Few More Reasons to Shop at Redbubble…

Redbubble is a platform entirely powered by independent artists. Their print-on-demand business model is more environmentally-friendly by reducing waste from unsold inventory.

Their designs are unique and allow for self expression through original artwork. They also have licensed partnerships with some of your favorite movies and TV shows so you know the fan art is legit.

They’ve also partnered with renewable logistics and energy specialists to make their shipping as environmentally responsible as possible through offsetting their carbon emissions.