The Award-Winning Shashibo Shape-Shifting Puzzle Box Is $20 If You Hurry!

Looking for something to stimulate the mind and imagination? The Shashibo Shape Shifting Box is your best bet. It’s no mystery, the modern-day take on the Rubix cube is one of SPY’s favorite toys. Not only did it earn a spot on our lists for the Best Christmas Gifts in 2021 and the Top Toys of 2021, but it also went on to sell out as we moved closer to Christmas. Now, Amazon is running a great deal on the patented, award-winning puzzle box for almost 30% off.

Available in dozens of colors and configurations, the crowd-pleasing Shashibo Shape Shifting Box is the subject of a lightning sale right now via Amazon Prime.

(Hint, hint: if you’re doing your Christmas shopping early, this 3D puzzle toy makes for an amazing stocking stuffer!)

Courtesy of Amazon

About the Shashibo Shape Shifting Box

It may appear like an ordinary box from the outside, but each Shashibo unlocks the mystery to four geometric designs—the exterior design plus three interior designs. Contrary to other puzzle box toys, this version connects 36 rare earth magnets. One cube even transforms into more than 70 dimensional shapes. And once it’s in your hands, you won’t want to put it down. Believe us when we say it’s that addictive. The shape-shifting box was created to build skill coordination, challenge the senses, and bring people together for endless fun.

With over 40,000 reviews from Amazon customers, this cube comes with stress-busting colors, sounds and shapes. If you wish to get more creative, you can purchase additional magnetic cubes to form larger-scale structures. It makes for great sensory stimulation puzzle gifts and toy gifts for everyone. Inventor, Andreas Hoenigschmid, designed the magnetic puzzle toy to be accessible for a certain audience: people of all ages and and walks of life, including those who are visually-impaired.

If you’re in the midst of organizing your Christmas shopping, here’s an excellent stocking stuffer idea. Whether it’s for a friend who needs a moment of relief or could use a desk toy to cure boredom at work, anyone would be happy to unwrap the Shashibo. The 4.6-star rated toy is on sale for just 20 bucks with tons of trippy patterns.