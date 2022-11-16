These Squishmallows Are Actually In Stock & 50% Off Right Now

Stop what you’re doing. There are currently tons of Squishmallows on sale for up to 55% off right now on Amazon. And, yes, they’re all actually in stock. 😱

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Squishmallows. These plushy, foam-filled stuffed animals are wildly popular on TikTok and seen as collectible items, so they’re typically hard to find in stock no matter where you’re looking. But, if you have children, you know darn well just how important these are. These are the “I gotta have one” kind of toy in 2022. Honestly, they’re probably the best toys for kids you can buy, period.

If you’re looking for the best Christmas gift this year to gift any Gen Zer, don’t look any further. These Squishmallows are on sale for a limited time only. Heck, they’re probably going to be in stock for a limited time only. If you want to make someone’s Christmas a memorable one, check out all these incredible deals on our favorite Squishmallows below. Not loving what you see? Check all of the Squishmallows on sale on Amazon now here.

$8.99 $19.99 55% off At a whopping 55% off, this 14-inch tiger is the new king of the jungle. Why? Because of that little crown! Duh.

$17.49 $24.99 30% off Feeling a little hungry? We know we are. Add Jaiya to your collection, an adorable 16-inch sushi roll. We think we know what we’re having for dinner tonight.

$9.49 $15.99 41% off Winnie the Walrus is a fan-favorite at Squishmallows. This adorably purple 12-inch plush is currently on sale for 41% off, bringing it under $10.

$27.99 $39.99 30% off It’s impossible to go wrong with this huge 20-inch pineapple. This cutie is called Maui and serves as a serious standout on your bed amongst a sea of pillows (and other plushies, of course.)