Stanley’s Viral Quencher is Now Available in a Soft Matte Finish

If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on a Stanley Quencher, a.k.a the perfect water bottle, ever since the brand went viral on Tik Tok you’re in luck. They’ve restocked their top-selling 40 ounce model with a new soft matte finish and four new colorways: Red Rust, Stormy Sea, Dune and Bay Leaf. They’re all available now on Stanley’s website, just in time for holiday gifting season.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler (Soft Matte) 40 Oz — Stormy Sea

Stanley Has Thought of Everything With The Quencher

SPY Senior Editor Taylor Galla received a sample Quencher H2.0 Flowstate earlier in September and hasn’t parted with it since.

They’ve thought of everything with this bottle from the vacuum insulation that’ll keep ice cold for 11 hours to the grippy silicone handle. It’s dishwasher safe and has a screw-on FlowState lid with three different settings for sipping, a straw and full closure. It’s a large cup with a 40 ounce capacity, but the narrow 3.1-inch bottom makes it easy to fit into a cup holder.

It’s made of recycled stainless steel for optimal temperature regulation and the soft matte exterior gives each colorway the aesthetics you want on top of the bottle’s performance.

Earlier this year Quencher’s were hard to find and sold out nearly everywhere, we’re happy to share that’s no longer the case. Stanley has restocked them on their website and you can find some on Amazon as well. We’ve linked to a few 40 ounce bottles below as well as smaller sizes that are more widely available.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler — Bay Leaf

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler — 20 Ounce

Stanley Adventure Quencher