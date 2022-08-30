The Most Corntastic Gifts for The Corn-Obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When you discover something you love, you want to share it with the world. And it’s quite possible that no one loves anything quite as much as Tariq, AKA Corn Kid, loves corn. How much the internet loves Tariq might be a close second, though. A video of a young boy named Tariq talking about his unbridled enthusiasm for corn recently went viral thanks to TikTok, spawning musical remixes and memes. Nothing beats the original video, though, which you can watch below.

The video was posted in early August by Recess Therapy, an account run by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, a comedian and actor who interviews kids in the park on subjects ranging from environmentalism to komodo dragons. All of the videos are hilarious and adorable, but corn kid seems to have particularly resonated with the internet. It might be his earnestness or his instant quotability; “have a corntastic day,” “ever since I discovered corn was real,” and “it has the juice” are highlights. Another highlight is “Not everyone has to like it for it to be the best,” a genuinely good piece of advice for keyboard warriors; you can like different things, and that’s okay.

Even though the video was posted weeks ago, it went viral earlier last week and got picked up by news sources this weekend, thanks to TikTok. Corn truly is an amazing (and precious) crop, which is why we decided to round up the most corntastic gifts for maize fans of every age.

1. OXO Good Grips 8-Piece Corn Holder Set

You can hold corn on the cob with your bare hands, but why, when you can have corn holders? These holders from OXO have two pins for a secure hold on your cob and a non-slip grip, no matter how much juice there is.

2. Tajín Clásico Chile Lime Seasoning 5 oz

Elote is one of the best ways to eat corn. For the uninitiated, elote is a grilled street food originating in Mexico that consist of cotija cheese, sour cream or mayo, and chili seasoning. You can make your seasoning, or better yet, just pick up a bottle of Tajín.

3. Corn on the Cob Handmade Gift

You can’t eat it, but a crocheted corn on the cob is an absolutely adorable gift. There are a variety of good options available on Etsy.

4. OXO Good Grips Corn Prep Peeler

Tariq seems to have a preference for corn on the cob, but if you like it off the cob, OXO also has a tool for that. This peeler is specifically designed to make it easy to quickly remove the kernels from the cob.

5. Home-X Corn Silk Remover

The worst part of corn on the cob is the silk, and this tool is designed to brush the silk off the corn quickly and efficiently by wrapping around the entire cob.

6. Grass-Fed Cultured Cream Butter Subscription

As Tariq said “when I tried it with butter, everything changed.” Butter is essential to the corn-eating experience, and if you want a truly decadent way to enjoy God’s chosen grain, Food52 offers an annual subscription to Banner Butter’s grass-fed butter.

7. Four Roses Bourbon

After the kids have gone to bed, the best way to enjoy corn is in bourbon form. Four Roses is a great mixing bourbon that works well in cocktails, and it’s made from a mash bill of 60% to 75% corn. As always, corn responsibly.