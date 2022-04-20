The 30 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods for Mother’s Day 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be tough to find a creative gift for someone important in your life, especially when it comes to your mom. You never want to purchase something mama already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that any giftee is totally unlikely to have already or has ever expected to receive.

Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods is an outright one-stop shop for any gifting occasion, which comes in very handy when gifting the best gifts for mom.

Of course, the personalized Mother’s Day gifts are guaranteed to set your gift apart from your sibilings’, but there are so many other ready-to-ship items that are just as thoughtful and distinctive.

We’ve always been a big fan of Uncommon Goods because they made some of the most thoughtful and affordable gifts for Mother’s Day you can imagine.

Here are the best gifts from Uncommon Goods available right now to help celebrate mom.

Ready to Order Gifts

1. Deep Sea Sand Art

BEST OVERALL

An ageless gem suitable for anyone on your gift list can be hard to come by. Age, gender, and interest specifications always rule out tons of popular gift ideas depending on who will be receiving it. Though when it comes to something that really can be gifted for all, this sand art display ticks all the boxes.

This is the perfect piece for mom’s work desk, in baby’s nursery or on grandma’s bookshelf. Wherever it goes, it’s a calming piece of nature you won’t be able to look away from. Watch as sand and water swirl around, creating their own unique natural forms before your eyes.

A gift like this will truly be a cool find for mom this year.

2. Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set

BEST FOR LONG-DISTANCE

Send love even when you’re far apart with these long-distance bracelets made for mother and child BFFS who can’t be together to celebrate Mother’s Day right now.

Simply gift one to yourself and to mom and have one another wear them 24/7. Whenever one party touches the bracelet, the other will light up to let the other know they’re on their mind. Each bracelet is completely waterproof and made from silicone so it won’t feel uncomfortable on or break easily. It’s definitely the best way to bring people together even if they can’t always physically be.

3. Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups

BEST FOR PEANUT BUTTER LOVERS

It seems that we all know someone that has an overdramatic obsession with peanut butter. Next time you gift them, make them forget Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups ever existed with these gourmet alternatives.

Using sustainably produced milk, dark and white Belgian chocolate packed with roasted raw, creamy peanut butter, these cups will send your giftee into PB heaven. Flavors range out the wazoo, but some include Oreo, PB&J, pretzel and more.

4. Self-Watering Planter & Propagation Station

BEST FOR PLANT LOVERS

It’s that time of year to get planting and we know mom is working on her houseplants as we speak. But if mom has a black thumb instead of a green, the Self-Watering Planter & Propagation Station makes killing her little green friends an issue of the past.

All she’ll have to do is fill the tube aside her planter and her plant will be watered right at the base. In addition, the tube acts as a propagation station to help your giftee grow even more plants. It’s a serious two-for-one we’re currently geeking over.

5. Wine Cork States

BEST FOR WINE MOMS

If your mother’s anything like ours, a glass of red on the couch after dinner is her favorite pastime. If you’re looking for a little something for mama, get something she’ll actually put to use with this wine cork state keepsake wall decoration. Whether you snag her home state or her favorite place, there’s no doubt she’ll love adding this to her home decor. I’ll drink to that!

6. Kabob Grilling Basket

BEST FOR GRILLERS

Even though it’s not summer quite yet, mom’s playing dad in the backyard right now at the grill flipping burgers like the world is ending. If you’re looking to surprise mom with the perfect gift, this kabob grilling basket is the perfect pick. Made with steel wire and a classic rosewood handle, these babies are as pretty as they are useful. Skewers will just be the ghost of summer’s past.

7. Cocktail Inspired Soap

BEST BLACK MADE

It’s important to support Black-made products whenever you can. Right now, we are loving these cocktail-inspired soaps created by all-natural soap creator, Danielle Martin. Each all-natural soap is made after the chemistry of some of Martin’s favorite cocktails.

Soaps include mint mojito, limoncello, elderflower mimosa and lavender bitters to add right next to your faucet. All soaps are American-made right at Martin’s soap “distillery” in the Northwest side of Chicago and smell delicious enough to make mom want to drink ’em.

8. Spotted Wellies Garden Ducks

MOST ADORABLY POINTLESS

Kitschy knickknacks? Might as well be mom’s middle name. These adorably stupid wooden ducks clad in nothing but polka dot blue and white rain boots are the perfect additives for her front stoop or backyard pond. Does she need them? Absolutely not. Will she love them? Absolutely.

9. Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

BEST FOR BRUNCH

Mom’s a sucker for brunch, there’s no doubting that. Have her spice up her morning mimosa with these great sugar cubes that will allow her to turn her champagne into a cocktail without the need for orange juice. She’ll have the choice between two flavor options per beverage, one featuring a blend of orange, grapefruit and lemon and another with a blend of strawberry, raspberry and peach.

10. My Life Story – So Far

MOST PERSONAL

Help your mom record their life experiences to be treasured forever with this nine-part prompt journal organized to capture important memories to remember forever. While we love this gift for a young child or teen, this is also a great way to help your mother in her later years reminisce on their past and remember first dates, best friendships and special days.

This gift has 4.8 stars with almost 600 raving reviews on Uncommon Goods, so you should know it’s a well-worth-it gift to buy.

11. Orbits Eye Stones

BEST FOR THE TIRED

Hard workers, bad sleepers and skincare geeks unite! Orbits Eye Stones are made from 2-billion-year-old Finnish bedrock stone formed into a disk set for undereye rejuvenation. Puffiness from crying, weakness due to hours in front of the computer, allergy-related issues — whatever the case may be, just stick these stones right on your eyes from the fridge and fix your needs.

12. Coastal Serving Board

BEST FOR THE HOSTESS

Is every holiday hosted at moms? If that’s the case, she’s surely the hostess with the mostess, isn’t she? One of the most unique gifts from Uncommon Goods is this Coastal Serving Board, which is a unique take on traditional wooden serving boards. Instead of offering any carvings or detailings that normal decorated boards might have, this board is designed with a bright, ocean blue bottom depicting a shoreline. Here, the wood looks like sand to give viewers that full effect. We’re sure this is something she’s going to geek over without a doubt.

13. 60 Hour Candle

COOLEST CANDLE

This 100% beeswax candle blows every other candle we’ve seen out of the water. Smartly designed to forego the traditional candle look, this baby burns for up to 60 hours straight, ensuring that mom won’t be buying candles for a while. The charming look really adds to its ingenuity and will be a welcome decorative addition to any home.

14. Tea Lover’s Mother’s Day Gift Set

BEST FOR TEA LOVERS

If your mom can’t go a night without a cup of chamomile in front of the television, gift her this tea set from Uncommon Goods she will most certainly brag about. Here, mom will be able to create her own custom blends with real botanical ingredients for the most natural DIY cup she will ever sip. This will allow mom to play around with different blends she might not otherwise sip or create brand-new offerings her tastebuds have never experienced before.

15. Wine Dispensing Sphere

BEST FOR BOX WINE LOVERS

Ah, yes. The classic box of wine. Whether you find boxed wine tasteful or tasteless, you have to admit, it’s convenient. This year, gift your favorite wine lover this wine dispensing sphere to take their love for their favorite juice to a whole new level. Simply de-bag your favorite box (whether it be Franzia, Vella, Black Box, etc.) and stick it in the sphere for a more sophisticated way of drinking.

16. Color Map Mugs

BEST FOR TRAVELERS

Mom’s got the travel bug? Get her a gift that grows as they get out there.

This color-it-yourself mug will allow your travel lover to color in a destination each time they knock it off her bucket list. Just pop it in the oven each time a new spot is added and the ink sets in forever.

From Milan to Tokyo, she’ll always have this mug at home waiting.

17. Couple’s Split Blanket & Sheet Set

MOST FUNNY

This hilariously impractical-yet-practical sheet and blanket set will stop couples from unintentional fist-fighting one another in the middle of their sleep. How so? Well, it’s because the sheets and blanket are split right down the middle. Yup, no more pulling. No one left out in the cold. Just simple slumber made warm and fight-free. As much as this is a gift for mom, it’s also a gift for dad.

18. Bubble Tea Kit

BEST FOR TEA LOVERS

You either love it or you hate it, but for those that love it, there’s no better present to give this year. Give your mom her bubble tea fix whenever they’d like with the world’s greatest bubble tea kit from Uncommon Goods. The kit includes everything you need to make the perfect cup of boba by including tea packs, large reusable metal straws and of course, tapioca balls. Time to get sipping!

19. Periodic Table of States Platter

BEST FOR HOME LOVERS

Where’s your mom from? New Jersey? Wyoming? Hawaii? No matter where she calls home, this Periodic Table of States Platter is a great way they can show off their love of home when serving snacks.

Each platter is super specific to a state and depicts a slew of drawn-on staples to your state. Just look at this New York platter below, charmingly featuring “Pz” for pizza, “Ba” for bagels and “Cs” for Catskills.

20. PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer

BEST FOR GERM FREAKS

As potentially the gift to give somebody in our modern day-in-age, the PhoneSoap smartphone sanitizer has been making waves online ever since the beginning of March 2020. Because, well, the pandemic. Duh.

This baby, unlike your average sanitizing wipes, sanitizes your phone by giving it a dry UV sanitization treatment. It has a built-in battery for sanitizing on the go and has the ability to fit all smartphones.

Additionally, if you’re listening to music wire-free, you can continue listening while your phone is getting its much-needed treatment. When your phone’s all clean, feel free to use it on keys and other small devices too.

The Best Personalized Gifts

21. Family Tree Chime

BEST DECORATION

Who doesn’t love wind chimes? Some of the most soothing summer breezes are amplified by the chimes in your mother’s backyard, making the Family Tree Chime an excellent decorative addition to keep place outside. These chimes feature hand-cut ceramic leaves featuring the names of loved ones strewn about. It’s something mom will most certainly love and acts as one of the most unique gifts she’ll ever receive.

22. Better Together Personalized Book of Love

MOST ROMANTIC

If you’re a husband gifting the mother of your children, make the next gift you give your significant other the most romantic you’ve ever given with the Better Together Personalized Book of Love. This book is built to tell your specific love story through drawn photos of you and your boo. Each page depicts different moments both minuscule and large to tell your giftee you love them over and over again. This one’s going to be a serious tear-jerker, that’s for sure.

23. Personalized LP Record

BEST FOR MUSIC LOVERS

Made from an upcycled vinyl record, this personalized record is a stellar piece of wall art for any music lover. Whether you want to commemorate a special date, stylize mom’s family name, or create a space for her favorite hits, this is the gift that’ll go over well.

24. Intersection of Love Photo Print

BEST FOR COUPLES

If you’re looking for an incredible wedding gift, something for your parents collectively or a recent new mom, this adorable print commemorates the moment two paths met by placing both family names together on an intersecting street sign.

As they continue to walk down the same street together, this print holds true to the past while looking forward to an awesome future as one. For anniversaries and weddings, it’s the perfect unique gift idea from Uncommon Goods.

25. Personalized Family Print

BEST FOR ANNIVERSARIES

This personalized family print is the perfect gift idea that will bring mom to tears. Picturing the whole gang (plus the pooch, if you choose) as little cartoons, this print will look adorable hanging up in any kitchen or living room. It will put a smile on mom’s face for years to come. This family print is one of the best gifts from Uncommon Goods, so be sure to order it in advance so that it’s ready in time for the big event.

26. Personalized Family Member Signpost

SPY EDITOR’S PICK

If the nest is empty back at mom and dad’s, remind the ‘rents that family comes first no matter how far away you are. This awesome personalized signpost keeps scattered families together near and wide by keeping tabs on how far everyone is from home base. When everyone can’t be home at the same time, it’ll be a nice reminder to have on the lawn until the next time you’re back. If your mom has ever said that you should call more, we promise she’ll be delighted with this unique gift.

27. Create Your Own Reel Viewer

BEST NOSTALGIC

Sometimes you just want to get lost in the past and reminisce. Fill one of these reel viewers with photos that represent all of the best memories you share with your mom for a very thoughtful, heartwarming and unique gift. It’s a grown-up version of a childhood favorite, adding a double dose of nostalgia to this gift idea.

28. Personalized Family Ornaments

BEST FOR CHRISTMAS LOVERS

If you’re looking for sweet, custom gifts to help mom add some uniqueness to her Christmas tree (even though we’re way past the holiday season), go for these personalized family Christmas ornaments. Rather than using actual photos, they feature playful likenesses of friends and family wearing fun holiday sweaters, with their names underneath. You can get as many as you’d like so that each member of the household is represented.

29. Personalized Cutting Board

BEST FOR HOME CHEFS

For anyone who does a lot of food prep or loves to throw together a lovely charcuterie platter, they can never have enough cutting boards. This one has some personalized flair with individual or family names featured across the top. It’s made from richly grained maple for a functional piece that will also step up your presentation.

30. Fabric of our Family Blanket

BEST CUSTOM AND COZY

Help keep your mom nice and cozy by wrapping her in a blanket made from memorable family moments. You can customize the squares with names, birth years, and icons that represent their hobbies or traits so that they can reminisce while they snuggle up on the couch. It’s like a slightly more chic version of a quilt— functional and meaningful.

