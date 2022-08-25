13 Useful Gifts for Practical People in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We all have that one stubborn gift receiver in our lives. You know, the kind of person who grumpily opens their gifts and says, “I won’t use this.” Whether it’s a gift for dad, a gift for mom or a gift for your best friend, you always find yourself laughing these moments off. But this year the joke’s on them. It’s time to dive into the holiday season with useful gifts for practical people.

Practical gifts make sense. When you’re given something, you want to use it, don’t you? That said, picking up a useful gift isn’t always the easiest.

Some tips to consider when gifting a useful gift to a practical person: Make sure you have their hobbies and interests down. You’re not going to give your younger brother who hates the water a surfboard, right? The mom who refuses to cook anything but a TV dinner a set of pots and pans? Pay attention to your giftee and you’ll know exactly what to get them.

If you need a little bit of a lift-off, you’ve come to the right place. Gift guides are our specialty. From gifts for foodies to gifts for stoners to even push presents for new moms, we know gifts like we know the back of our hands. Scroll and find the most practical gifts to purchase for your practical giftee now.

1. SAXX Underwear

It’s funny to think about how far we’ve come in gift-receiving. If you’d asked us when we were 10 if we ever wanted underwear as a gift, we would have replied with a quick, “No.” Now, underwear is all we ever want to be gifted. It’s the most practical gift you can give. Out of all underwear to purchase in 2022, we suggest you go with SAXX. They’re as comfortable as it gets, come in a wide variety of styles and offer a no-roll design your giftee will surely love.

2. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

Sheets might be a weird one to gift, but they’re exceptionally useful — especially when they’re as high-end as they are at Brooklinen. Brooklinen creates some of the world’s most masterful sheets with a rich, cozy texture that’s buttery smooth on the body. This set uses a 480 thread count and comes with everything your giftee will need to sleep soundly. And, we all know the gift of sleep is one of the most practical gifts you can give.

3. Fresh Clean Threads Crewneck T-Shirt

Fresh Clean Threads (previously known as Fresh Clean Tees) makes the world’s best T-shirt, full-send. And, if you’re literally anybody, you need a couple of solid tees in your wardrobe. If you’ve found your giftee running out of options to dress their torso, grab a couple Fresh Clean Threads’ crewneck tees for them to rock. Each tee is cozy, formfitting and made to last.

4. Telescoping Back Scratcher

We know what you’re thinking and you’re mistaken. A back scratcher is a practical gift. Affordable, available in a multi-pack for gifting more than one person and offers scratch relief at a moment’s notice? This is one of the most useful gifts your giftee will ever receive, whether they want to believe it or not.

5. TUSHY Classic 3.0

If you don’t have a bidet, you spend too much on toilet paper. Sorry to be the one to tell you. The TUSHY Classic 3.0 is TUSHY’s newest and most-improved bidet. It’s effortless to hook up to just about any toilet and cleanse any bum with the same fresh, clean water that drips from the sink faucet. This gift is one of the most useful that money can buy in 2022 and should be a common unit in everyone’s homes.

6. HUANUO Lap Laptop Desk

Working from home has become the norm for reasons we’re not going to talk about. The classic work-from-home desk is the main staple to many of our households, but there’s something about spending at least part of the day working from your couch or bed. It’s just cozy. Your giftee can do it without burning their legs when you gift them this useful, affordable lap desk with a pillow cushion. Trust us, this is something they’re most certainly going to thank you for.

7. Wool Dryer Balls

Dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners are a waste of money. Snag these wool dryer balls for your practical pal and help them save hundreds on laundry products. These eco-friendly wool balls are meant to be placed directly in the dryer alongside the rest of your laundry for a shorter dry and smoother load.

8. Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Know someone that’s on the outdoorsy side? Then, they’re probably laying on the cold, hard ground a lot. The two simply coincide. Instead of sitting on the grass bare at their next outdoor concert, post-hike picnic or beach day, gift them a Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket they can lay their caboose on. These bags are insulated to keep you cozy from the cold floor and made with a water-resistant material that keeps you dry day in and day out. It also folds back into a small cylindrical bag to easily take wherever.

9. Kilne Everything Pan

Again, don’t snag this for your TV dinner mom! Make sure this is going to someone who actually cooks. The Kilne Everything Pan is a stellar non-stick for just about any dish your brain can work up. From eggs to chicken to veggies to pancakes, this is a practical pan built to last your giftee years and years worth of cooking.

10. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

We promise this isn’t one of those gifts you give to try and prove a point. No, you’re not telling your giftee that they need to floss; you’re telling your giftee that there’s an excellent device in this world that makes flossing that much easier. The Waterpik is an eco-friendly way to floss in 2022. It has 10 different pressure settings to go to town on those gums and teeth for the cleanest pearly whites.

11. Recipe Book

Here’s another one for folks who love cooking. This recipe book is a DIY book; your creative friend can write all the recipes they create so they don’t forget for next time. Pages are organized similarly to how regular cookbooks are to help your friend formulate their recipes accurately.

12. Custom Engaged Pocket Knife

The world is a wild place. That said, you never know when you need a pocket knife. This knife has a wooden handle engraved with whatever you want to say to your giftee. It can be a name, a date, a favorite word — whatever you please. Whether they keep it on hand for self-defense or around-the-yard tasks, your giftee will surely get some use out of this one.

13. Amazon Gift Card

Lastly, you can’t go wrong with purchasing an Amazon gift card. Amazon has everything. So, if your giftee can’t find use in receiving one of these gifts, they didn’t need a gift to begin with.