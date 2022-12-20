Skip to main content
Dear Procrastinators, Walmart Has the Best Last-Minute Shipping Policy & Christmas Gift Deals (Thank Me Later)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Fellow procrastinators, get in here. I just found out that Walmart is offering free shipping before Christmas if you order before 2 PM on December 21, and I can now officially stop panicking about not getting all of my Christmas gifts on time.

With perks like rapid shipping and in-store pickups, Walmart has undoubtedly become the champion of this holiday season. The retailer certainly gave Amazon a run for its money when it came to the best Cyber Week deals last month, and they’ve continued to do an outstanding job at servicing customers, through their upgraded holiday shopping, shipping, and return policies throughout the season.

They’ve even managed to stay ahead of the game when it comes to last-minute Christmas shipping, and I couldn’t be more relieved. I’ve been all over the internet trying to find the best gifts for dad, the best gifts for her, and the best stocking stuffers, and Walmart has literally been my go-to for it all. 

As the Christmas countdown continues to have me and my last-minute Christmas to-do list in a race against the clock, I’ve learned that Walmart not only offers rapid shipping but also some of the best deals of the season. Check out this banner from their website below, which highlights their last-minute holiday shipping policy.

If you’re like me and need your Christmas gifts like yesterday, Walmart also has a pretty stellar buy online, pick up in-store option where you can shop from your laptop or phone and then drive up, and they’ll bring your items out to your car. I mean, it honestly doesn’t get any better than that. These shipping and pick-up options are free for all customers with a purchase of $35 or more, but Walmart Plus customers are privy to even more with a membership.

With additional perks like free access to Paramount Plus and an extended return period, I’m thinking it may finally be time to consider getting a Walmart Plus membership myself.

Back in October, Walmart revealed its new  90-day “no concerns” return policy, along with faster delivery, and added truck drivers for the holiday season. And this year, Walmart Plus subscribers were also offered early access to Walmart’s best Cyber Week sales hours before they were released to the public.

Right now, they’re offering a free 30-day Walmart Plus trial membership which is certainly worth considering if you’ve found yourself in a pinch to find the best holiday gifts, and the best part is that you can cancel it at any time.

Walmart Plus Free 30-Day Trial

Buy Now

Walmart’s commitment to service this holiday season has been so great that even loyal Prime members should consider making Walmart their destination for last-minute Christmas shopping. I’ve honestly found deals just as good, if not better than Amazon, such as the AirPods Pro 2 and Bissell Little Green Machine, which are currently at their lowest prices with shipping in two days or less.

Check out some of Walmart’s best deals below and remember that many will ship free and arrive before Christmas if ordered by December 21.

Happy shopping!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Courtesy of Amazon

AirPods Pro 2

$199.99 $239.00

Buy Now
Bissell Little Green Machine with a dog sitting next to it
Courtesy of Walmart

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

$89.00 $123.34

Buy Now
Shop Walmart For The Best Last Minute Gifts

onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

$108.00 $144.00

Buy Now
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$96.00 $249.99

Buy Now
Black Panther, Motorcycle Ride On with a kid on top in a leather jacket

Black Panther Motorcycle Ride On

$99.00 $124.00

Buy Now
Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Electric Razor

Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO Electric Razor

$89.99 $109.99

Buy Now

