Getting Hitched? Here Are 10 Wedding Registry Gifts Every Guy Should Insist On

If you’re engaged, you’ve already figured this out: Weddings are all about the bride. Just think about it — has anyone asked you what your tux looks like or how you envision your color scheme? And while it’s okay to let the bride take the reins while planning, there’s one place you, as the groom, should step in: the registry. Of course, you’ll have staples like linens, flatware and kitchen essentials, but there are plenty of gifts both couples can benefit from that guys should insist go on there.

After you convince the bride-to-be that you don’t need that many towels, glasses or placemats, make sure to throw in a few things just for you that’ll make your life a little easier — and a lot more fun. Not sure where to start? These are the 10 best wedding registry ideas for guys.

1. A Projector

You probably already have a TV you love, but a projector is a top-notch registry gift that’s unique, fancy, and not something most people want to buy for themselves. We’re big fans of the latest laser projector from Samsung, but since its $4,000+ price tag will be out of range for most folks, we’ve picked one of the (slightly) less expensive ones we’ve tried.

Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector projects your movies and TV shows with 2400 ISO Lumens of intensity, a brightness that doesn’t require the lights being off to still come through crystal clear. It has an ergonomic handle design so you can easily carry it from room to room, and it has dual 5W speakers for ideal sound richness.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. A Knife Set

Chances are a knife set is already on your registry, but you should probably switch it out if it’s not a Wüsthof set. This Wüsthof 7-Piece Knife Block Set is a must-have in your kitchen if you’re a regular chef, and while they don’t come cheap, they’ll last a lifetime with proper care. These high carbon, stainless steel blades are designed to precisely cut each time and have triple-riveted polypropylene handles to resist fading, discoloration and wear and tear from heat and impact.

The set includes all kitchen knife staples, including a 3″ Spear Point paring knife, a 4 1/2″ utility knife, a serrated knife, cook’s knife, kitchen shears and the block itself.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Cookware Set 10-Piece Set

Chances are that by the time you’re getting married, the pots and pans in your kitchen have been there for a while. And there’s no better way to upgrade than with All-Clad. This stainless steel 10-piece set comes with everything you need, including fry pans, saucepans, a casserole, stockpot and saute pan, making it a perfect wedding registry idea for guys. Each piece in the set is made with a tri-ply construction and two layers of stainless steel for even heat distribution.

Each piece also has riveted stainless-steel handles for a safe grip, and they’re all compatible with all cooktops, as well as oven and broiler safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s hard to match All-Clad’s quality and design, which makes this set a perfect wedding registry gift idea for guys.

Courtesy of All-Clad

4. A Grill

This is a big ticket registry item, but a group of friends can pool their money for a gift like this, and you’ll be happy you took the plunge and asked for it. Everything tastes better grilled, and this Weber comes with the powerful GS4 grilling system you need to make delicious food for your partner, friends and family. It has porcelain-enameled cast iron grilling grates and is iGrill 3 compatible, so you can hook it up to an app and monitor the progress of your grills from beginning to end.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

5. A Portable Speaker

A nice portable speaker is something you and your partner can enjoy and use when entertaining, working out, or just hanging around the house. This Bose S1 speaker is super nice and easy to move around despite its large size. Our editors have tested this model and are impressed by its sound quality and durable, sleek construction. It has built-in sensors that adjust for optimal sound based on its position, and you can get up to 11 hours of playtime on the rechargeable battery. This is one of our favorite wedding registry ideas for guys in 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Le Chateau Red Wine Decanter

No matter how old you are, once you get married, you become an official adult. You’re also ushered into the wine aeration period of your life, where red wine is decanted instead of just being consumed out of a twist-off bottle. This red wine aerator is made to hold and decant a whole bottle at a time, making it perfect for gatherings and dinner parties. It’s also a modern, sleek design that’ll look great on your dining room table or shelf between uses. If you want to be a suave AF groom, put this on your registry.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler

YETI is one of our favorite brands for gifting, and if you don’t already have one, your wedding is a great time to ask for a YETI cooler. They’re perfect for camping, backpacking, hiking, games, park days and much more. It has innovative features like the MagShield Access top that stays open during loading and unloading and seals shut when you need it to keep the cold on. The DryHide Shell is made from highly dense fabric built to withstand UV rays and punctures, and the interior and exterior are treated to be mildew resistant.

Courtesy of YETI

8. The Aviary Cocktail Book

There’s nothing sleeker than being a man who just got married and knows how to make amazing drinks. This cocktail cookbook can double as a fancy coffee table book in your apartment and contains over 440 pages of innovative prep techniques and delicious recipes. You’ll learn the basics and more advanced recipes, and the large-scale, professional photography makes it a perfect book for browsing.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. A Blender

Okay, this is a more generic wedding registry gift, but it’s useful nonetheless! And you’ll want to make sure you have the right one. This Vitamix E310 Professional-Grade blender has the powerful motor, speed control and sizeable 48-ounce container you want for blending everything from your morning smoothie to batch margaritas. It has 3-inch cutting blades for consistent blends, and the pulse feature allows you to chop vegetables for soups, salsas and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. An Espresso Machine

A fancy coffee machine is a perfect luxury wedding registry item. It’s a product category many people know about already, it’s something you and your partner can enjoy together, and they come in all shapes and sizes. This espresso machine from De’Longhi is an editor favorite here at SPY. It’s a stunning machine compactly designed to take up minimal counter space. It has a built-in grinder with eight different settings, precise temperature control, a LatteArt wand and plenty of detachable, machine-washable parts, so cleaning is as low maintenance as possible.

You can read our full review below, but it’s a great gift selection if you’re an avid coffee drinker.

